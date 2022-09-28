Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
3 News Now
NDOT recommends routes for Saturday's Husker game
LINCOLN, Neb. (KMTV) — In a news release, the Nebraska Department of Transportation provided maps of the best routes for getting to and from Memorial Stadium. It also took the opportunity to remind drivers of the dangers of drowsy driving: "The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) reminds drivers that being too tired behind the wheel is a dangerous issue. A full day of cheering on the Husker football team in and around Lincoln can zap your energy and hinder your judgement while driving, putting yourself and others at risk."
KETV.com
On this day, Sept 29, 1985: Earliest recorded snow in Omaha history
OMAHA, Neb. — It's certainly feeling like fall in Omaha. It's the time of year when we start to make the transition into the colder months. While Nebraska has seen October snow in the past, September snow is a rare occurrence. Meteorologist Sean Everson takes us back 37 years...
KETV.com
Large fire burns north of Downtown Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. — A large fire burned for half an hour north of downtown Omaha. Flames were seen shooting from that area from a KETV NewsWatch 7 skycam around 6 a.m. Fire investigators said the fire was at A1 Containers — no buildings were threatened and, no one had been hurt.
KETV.com
Nebraska family rides out Hurricane Ian in Orlando
Megan Schunk and her family went to Orlando to ride roller coasters and ended up riding out the storm. “We were really fortunate in that aspect to have a lot of people helping us know what to expect, because yeah, we have never been in a hurricane,” said Schunk.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WOWT
No injuries after SUV slams into cell phone store in Omaha
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - No injuries are reported after a driver of a small SUV slammed into a building in South Omaha Thursday morning. The green SUV that appears to be an old Honda CRV slammed into the wall right beside the door of a Cricket Wireless store near 24th & G.
WOWT
Omaha health professionals prepare for radiological disaster
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - You may not like to think about disasters, but preparedness could save lives. Health professionals in Omaha performed a practice exercise to help get ready for a radiological disaster. “All of these exercises that we do here at UNMC help prepare us and the community in...
klkntv.com
Man killed in northeast Nebraska shooting
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Nebraska State Patrol and the Burt County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a shooting in Oakland. Around 9 p.m. Tuesday, authorities received reports of a shooting in downtown Oakland. On their arrival, deputies found a man with a gunshot wound. The man, since identified...
omahamagazine.com
The Ghosts of Omaha's Past: Tales of Hauntings in the Heartland
202-acre park with a stairway to hell. High school halls that are never quite empty—even when there are no students or teachers in sight. Bars with both booze and boos. Omaha, with its idyllic Midwestern way of life, isn’t usually the first place that comes to mind when thinking of haunted America. This isn’t the home of American voodoo like New Orleans, and the Omaha metro doesn’t have a bewitching past like Salem. Yet, decades of supernatural stories haunt the city’s past.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Squirrel Cage Jail near Omaha, Nebraska is Unnervingly Haunted
The Pottawattamie Jailhouse, also known as the Squirrel Cage Jail, was built in Council Bluffs, Iowa across the Missouri River from Omaha back in 1885. The Historical Society of Pottawattamie County website says that it was in use until 1969, and was then taken over by the Historical Society and added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1972. The jail is still standing today, but it no longer houses any prisoners. Instead, it's now a museum that guests can tour.
WOWT
Hurricane Ian: Nebraska couple endures another flood
FORT MEYERS BEACH, Fla. (WOWT) - After surviving a flood of the century in Nebraska, a Waterloo couple moved their business to Florida. Now they are in the midst of a historic hurricane. They are relying on their Nebraska roots to be strong. During the 2019 flood isolating Riverside Lakes...
Radio Iowa
Nebraska casino operator begins business looking to keep customers from Iowa
Iowa casinos on the western side of the state now facing some competition from Nebraska, as the Warhorse Casino in Lincoln is now operating after approval from state regulators. Nebraska’s first casino is run by Ho-Chunk Incorporated, the economic development arm of the Winnebago Tribe of Nebraska. CEO Lance Morgan...
News Channel Nebraska
Nebraska Railroad Museum evaluates inventory
NEBRASKA CITY – The Nebraska Railroad Museum announced Wednesday that some equipment inherited from the Fremont and Elkhorn Valley Railroad will not be kept. The railroad museum plans to dispose of two, 40-foot boxcars that were moved to Humphrey and Schuyler, Neb. A railroad car with sections for both...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WOWT
Several Nebraska lakes on alert for toxic blue-green algae
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Five Nebraska lakes are on alert for toxic algae. According to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, Big Indian Lake in Gage County, Bluestem Lake in Lancaster County, Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Iron Horse Trail Lake in Pawnee County and Kirkman’s Cove Lake in Richardson County are affected.
3 News Now
Frost and Freeze Explained
As September draws to a close and we enter October, signs that the weather is changing is all around. Soon enough, the colors on the leaves will begin to change. One other indicator of the changing seasons is the beginning of frost and freezes. The first sign of those occurred last night, when temperatures dropped into the 30s for many overnight. For some communities in northeastern Nebraska into western Iowa, the temperature got to the freezing level. Carroll, Iowa even made it into the 20s!
3 News Now
Adoption Option: Frankie at Midlands Humane Society
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KMTV) — Meet Frankie! She is a six-month-old spayed female Hound Mix. Frankie came to Midlands in Council Bluffs as a stray. She was a bit nervous at first, but she warmed up well and showed her happy, playful puppy side. Midlands says that Frankie would...
WOWT
Omaha woman seriously hurt after rollover crash near Beaver Lake
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha woman is recovering after a bad rollover crash south of Beaver Lake. The Cass County Sheriff’s office says the Honda Fit was southbound on 27th Avenue when the driver lost control. The car went across the road hit an embankment and rolled over.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa Now Facing Competition from Nebraska Casinos
FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, patrons plays the slots at the Ponca Tribe's Prairie Flower Casino in Carter Lake, Iowa. On Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska has again scored a legal win in its fight to keep its Prairie Flower Casino in western Iowa open after a federal judge rejected motions by the states of Iowa and Nebraska and the Iowa city of Council Bluffs seeking to derail the casino. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
iheart.com
Death Investigation In Northwest Douglas County
Douglas County Sheriff's Deputies are conducting a death investigation in Bennington. According to reports, around 1:30 a.m. today, Deputies discovered two people dead inside a home near 158th and North 4th Streets. Law enforcement was originally dispatched to the scene on a "check well being" 911 call. No other details...
1 person dies after shooting in northeast Nebraska, police say
The Nebraska State Patrol is working with the Burt County Sheriff’s Office and Oakland Police Department while they investigate a shooting that happened in Oakland, Nebraska on Tuesday.
KETV.com
Neighbors react to two bodies found in Bennington home
What happened inside a Bennington home early Friday morning remains a mystery, but we know two people died and neighbors are stunned. A well-being check led deputies to the home near 158th and Fourth Streets. They forced their way in, then found the bodies. Investigators are not saying how the...
Comments / 0