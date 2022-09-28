As September draws to a close and we enter October, signs that the weather is changing is all around. Soon enough, the colors on the leaves will begin to change. One other indicator of the changing seasons is the beginning of frost and freezes. The first sign of those occurred last night, when temperatures dropped into the 30s for many overnight. For some communities in northeastern Nebraska into western Iowa, the temperature got to the freezing level. Carroll, Iowa even made it into the 20s!

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO