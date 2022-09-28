ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where to Watch and Stream Scooby-Doo, Where Are You Now! Free Online

Cast: Frank Welker Matthew Lillard Grey DeLisle Kate Micucci Janel Parrish. After 52 years of solving mysteries, the Scooby gang reunite at Warner Bros. Studios to reminisce about their favorite cases and how they were filmed. But it turns out that the back lot may have its OWN monster problem. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy, and Scooby-Doo investigate this mystery while celebrating the legacy of the franchise.
Where to Watch and Stream Shawshank: The Redeeming Feature Free Online

Cast: Mark Kermode Tim Robbins Morgan Freeman Clancy Brown Dennis Baker. Film critic and presenter Mark Kermode explores the fascination and praise audiences, fans and critics have behind the classic The Shawshank Redemption (1994) and how its importance grew higher over the years despite being an overlooked film when it was released and not getting any Oscars victories when it was nominated as one of the Best Pictures of the Year.
Reincarnated as a Sword Episode 2 Release Date and Time, COUNTDOWN

Fran's life is forever altered when she agrees to wield the sword out of the ground in the Wilted Forest. The sword vows to help her evolve, and the two embark on a difficult yet enjoyable journey! What will happen to this unlikely pair in Reincarnated as a Sword Episode 2?
