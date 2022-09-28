Read full article on original website
Man with concealed carry firearm held Kan. suspect for police
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to a vehicle accident with a disturbance at Murdock and West Street in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. At the scene, officers locate several citizens providing...
Sheriff: Man arrested after 68 dogs seized at Kansas home
SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged animal cruelty and seized dozens of dogs. On September 23, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to check the welfare of several dogs located at 1076 West 120th Avenue in rural Conway Springs, according to the sheriff's office. The...
Kansas police recruit officer accused of criminal threat
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a police recruit in connection with an alleged criminal threat. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday the Wichita Police Department responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 1700 block of South Beech Street in Wichita, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
Quick action by police saved Kansas man after knife attack
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a disturbance and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a disturbance with weapon call in the 1600 block of N. Pennsylvania in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. 911 operators had received a call...
Woman charged in Kansas gentlemen’s club killing
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A woman accused in connection with the August 2020 deadly shooting outside a nightclub in Wichita made her first court appearance Tuesday. Autumn Metcalf, 31 of Wichita, is charged with solicitation to commit murder in the 1st degree, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just...
Man sentenced in 'swatting' case that led to Kan. man's death
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man was sentenced Monday to 18 months in prison for his role in a hoax phone call that led police to shoot and kill an innocent man in 2017. Shane Gaskill was sentenced after pleading guilty in May to wire fraud, KSN reported. He was originally placed on probation but faced renewed prosecution after violating the terms of his probation.
Police: Man took photos of women in changing rooms at Kan. store
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are asking for help to identify a suspect who was reported to have been unlawfully taking photos of woman in changing rooms at an East Wichita department store, according to Wichita Police. The incident occurred on September 7, at approximately 6:30 p.m. If you recognize...
Police ID Kan. man who died after pickup struck motorized wheel chair
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal pedestrian accident and have identified the victim as 68-year-old Charlie Jones of Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Just after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, police were dispatched to an injury accident at Broadway and MacArthur in Wichita. Officers arrived on the scene...
AAUP: Moves at Emporia State a ‘grave’ threat to academic freedom
TOPEKA — A representative of the American Association of University Professors denounced methods relied upon by Emporia State University to terminate faculty under a policy created by the Kansas Board of Regents to help state universities more easily address financial and personnel problems. Michael DeCesare, program officer with the...
Pandemic spending at Kan. hospitals could raise insurance cost
WICHITA — Spending shot up at hospitals in the first year of the pandemic amid struggles to find workers and critical supplies. Kansas saw a particularly big jump — and residents may end up footing the bill. Hospitals in the state spent an average of $2,228 per patient...
