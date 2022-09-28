ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Kansas police recruit officer accused of criminal threat

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a police recruit in connection with an alleged criminal threat. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday the Wichita Police Department responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 1700 block of South Beech Street in Wichita, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
