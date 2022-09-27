Read full article on original website
Sunday shows preview: Florida, Carolinas begin recovery after Hurricane Ian; Putin annexes 4 Ukraine regions
Hurricane Ian’s devastation of the southeastern U.S. and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s formal annexation of four Ukrainian regions are expected to dominate this week’s Sunday talk show circuit. As Ian slowed down over South Carolina on Saturday, Florida and the Carolinas continued reeling from the damage wreaked...
Biden on Hurricane Ian: 'This is an American crisis'
President Joe Biden said Hurricane Ian is "likely to rank among the worst storms in the nation's history," adding it will "take months, years to rebuild." Speaking from the White House Friday as Hurricane Ian made landfall on coastal South Carolina, threatening the historic city of Charleston after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida, Biden urged residents there to listen to local officials and heed all warnings. The revived Hurricane came ashore near Georgetown, South Carolina with much weaker winds than when it crossed Florida's Gulf Coast on Wednesday as one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S., according to the National Hurricane Center. Biden said "America's heart is literally breaking" for all of those who've lost their homes and he said his administration is acting urgently to get them the help they need. He said his message to the people of Florida is: "we see what you're going through and we're with you. We're going to do everything we can for you." Ian left a broad swath of destruction in Florida, flooding areas on both of its coasts, tearing homes from their slabs, demolishing beachfront businesses and leaving more than 2 million people without power. At least nine people were confirmed dead in the U.S. - a number that was expected to increase as officials confirm more deaths and search for people.
Venezuela frees 7 imprisoned Americans in exchange for US releasing 2 of Maduro’s relatives
Venezuela has freed seven Americans who have been imprisoned in the South American country for years in exchange for the United States releasing two relatives of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. President Biden said in a statement on Saturday that the seven included five members of what is known as...
Ukraine news latest: Putin’s fresh defeat as Russian troops forced out of Lyman & tyrant told to take ‘drastic measures’
VLADIMIR Putin is humiliated as his Russian forces have withdrawn from Lyman "because of the threat of encirclement" from Ukrainian troops. Russia's Ministry of Defence confirmed the withdrawal "because of the threat of encirclement" and added that "troops have been withdrawn from Krasnyi Lyman to better positions," according to a report by RIA news agency.
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee Lyman as Ukrainian troops retake city a day after Putin’s illegal annexation – as it happened
Russian defence ministry says troops have withdrawn amid ‘threat of encirclement’
Matthew Yglesias: Republicans have a special obligation to Venezuelan migrants
The idea of tackling the “root causes” of migration and asylum flows is the kind of high-minded notion likely to be dismissed by politicians such as Govs. Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis, who brag that they are actually doing something about the immigrants showing up at the U.S.-Mexico border while other officials just talk. Yet a look at the reasons why so many Venezuelans are seeking asylum shows that there are some pretty obvious steps the U.S. could take that would reduce incentives to make the perilous journey.
Editorial Roundup: New England
Hearst Connecticut Media. September 23, 2022. Editorial: On Banned Books Week, imagine the world without libraries. If you need proof that the pen remains more threatening than the sword, consider that many Americans are more passionate about banning books than they are about endorsing safe gun laws. They sometimes use...
Zinke put on defensive over past lies in US House debate
BUTTE, Mont. (AP) — Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke faced sharp attacks for past dishonesty from his Democratic opponent in a Montana U.S. House race debate on Thursday night, as the Republican sought to downplay recent reports from federal investigators who said he lied to them in two separate cases.
Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city
Russia’s withdrawal from Lyman complicates its internationally vilified declaration just a day earlier that it had annexed four regions of Ukraine.
Non-Americans Are Sharing "Dead Giveaways" That Someone Is American And, Well, They're Not Wrong
"I'm an American who works for an international company. Europeans are often amused by how we describe distances. Instead of saying, 'We're X number of miles from that city,' we'll say, 'We're two hours away' or 'That's a four-hour drive.'"
US proposal would permit eagle deaths as renewables expand
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The Biden administration on Thursday proposed a new permitting program for wind energy turbines, power lines and other projects that kill eagles, amid growing concern among scientists that the rapid expansion of renewable energy in the U.S. West could harm golden eagle populations now teetering on decline.
Funeral for former US Rep. Mark Souder to be held Oct. 8
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The funeral for former U.S. Rep. Mark Souder of Indiana will be held on Oct. 8. Souder, a Republican who represented northeastern Indiana in Congress for more than 15 years, died Monday. He was 72. Souder disclosed in January that he had inoperable pancreatic...
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas; tensions flare over Trump special master; Miami QB's scary injury
Today is Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. Let's get caught up. Here are today's top stories, celebrity birthdays and a look back at this date in history:. By MEG KINNARD and ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON - Associated Press. Updated 5 min ago. By JON GAMBRELL and HANNA ARHIROVA - Associated Press. Updated...
GOP congressional hopeful calls Higgins a 'fraud' in new ad
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — With Louisiana's midterm elections just weeks away, Republican Congressional candidate Holden Hoggatt released a political ad Wednesday attacking three-term GOP U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins and calling him a “fraud.”. The 48-second video mocks Higgins’ attention-grabbing Crime Stoppers videos, in which the former sheriff’s...
Iran students protest over crackdown since Mahsa Amini death
Students demonstrated in Tehran and other Iranian cities Saturday against an ongoing crackdown on dissent over the death last month of Mahsa Amini in the custody of the Islamic republic's notorious morality police. On Saturday, riot police massed at major road junctions across the capital, as students demonstrated in Enghelab (Revolution) Square near Tehran University in the city centre to press for the release of arrested students.
