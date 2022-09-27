Sara Tackett, a Jackson District Library for 24 years, announced the final chapter of her tenure as Director of the JDL will end on December 16th of 2022. Tackett has been a part of the JDL in one form or another since 1998. In that time, she has overseen a successful milage that every municipality approved in 2016, resurrected the Bookmobile, renovated the Brooklyn branch and moved the Spring Arbor Branch to a newly renovated location. Despite all these milestones, she sites providing Jackson County residents with library services throughout the COVID 19 Pandemic as one of the JDL’s biggest victories.

JACKSON COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO