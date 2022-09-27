ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cityofjackson.org

New absentee ballot drop box installed outside Jackson City Hall

A new absentee ballot drop box has been installed outside the front entrance of Jackson City Hall ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. The City Clerk's Office used funding from the Michigan Secretary of State to obtain and install the new drop box. Registered voters in the City of Jackson may now use it to submit completed absentee ballots. The box will be open for ballot submission for every election cycle from the time absentee ballots are mailed until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
JACKSON, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Black mold discovered in Pittsfield Township fire station

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Firefighters in a Pittsfield Township noticed a damp floor in one of their fire stations this spring. After several months of searching, they determined the leak stemmed form a faulty shower pan, and specialized testing revealed black mold had taken hold, Pittsfield Fire Chief Sean Gleason told township leaders during their meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI
cityofjackson.org

Keep campaign signs on private property and off right of ways

With a little more than one month to go before the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election, the City of Jackson is reminding residents about the proper placement of campaign signs that support a political candidate or cause. According to the City’s sign ordinance, these types of signs are only allowed on private property and not in the right-of-way or “parkway”, which is the area between the street and sidewalk.
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Government
City
Jackson, MI
Jackson, MI
Government
wlen.com

Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st

Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
MLive

I-94 bridge repair is closing a Jackson County road

JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County road under an I-94 bridge has closed while that bridge is being repaired. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed Concord Road under I-94 as of Thursday, Sept. 29. The road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Traffic is being...
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Presented with B2B Crossing Options Over Mill Creek

At the Sept. 26, 2022, City Council meeting, organizers of the Border-to-Border Trail (B2B) presented their ideas for connecting the City of Dexter to the western leg of the trail via Mill Creek Park, specifically, how to cross Mill Creek. In attendance were Washtenaw County Parks Planner Pete Sanderson and...
DEXTER, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pearl Street#The Jackson City Council#The City Council#American
WKHM

Jackson District Library Director to “Check Out” Retirement

Sara Tackett, a Jackson District Library for 24 years, announced the final chapter of her tenure as Director of the JDL will end on December 16th of 2022. Tackett has been a part of the JDL in one form or another since 1998. In that time, she has overseen a successful milage that every municipality approved in 2016, resurrected the Bookmobile, renovated the Brooklyn branch and moved the Spring Arbor Branch to a newly renovated location. Despite all these milestones, she sites providing Jackson County residents with library services throughout the COVID 19 Pandemic as one of the JDL’s biggest victories.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing

Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
LANSING, MI
cityofjackson.org

W. North Street closing to traffic for sewer connection

A busy street on Jackson’s north side will shut down to traffic on Thursday, Sept. 29 so crews can connect a new business to the City’s sewer system. W. North Street between N. Blackstone Street and N. Cooper Street will be closed through Friday, Oct. 7 for the sewer project.
JACKSON, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations

JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
wlen.com

Lenawee Community Foundation Makes Special Announcement on AJ Smith Rec. Center

Tecumseh, MI – The Lenawee Community Foundation made a special announcement at their 25th anniversary celebration last week about the AJ Smith Recreation Center in Tecumseh. The Center was originally funded by the Ruth v. and Ruth Anne Thompson Fund. The foundation announced that there is only one remaining principal payment of $200,000 and it will be made in January 2023.
TECUMSEH, MI
HometownLife.com

Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good

The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
LIVONIA, MI
WILX-TV

Lansing 5:01′s The Block:AID returns to Downtown Lansing

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing 5:01′s The BLOCK:AID. returns this fall in the City of Lansing. Lansing 5:01 is a non-profit that partners with local employers and organizations to highlight Downtown Lansing and surrounding areas through public events and unique programming targeting students, recent graduates, and young professionals. “We...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy