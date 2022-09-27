Read full article on original website
City of Jackson changing directions to part of housing rehab program
Jackson’s City Council has voted to change directions on a plan to rehab five targeted homes in the city. It’s a program that was meant to give low-income residents a chance at affordable housing.
cityofjackson.org
New absentee ballot drop box installed outside Jackson City Hall
A new absentee ballot drop box has been installed outside the front entrance of Jackson City Hall ahead of the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election. The City Clerk's Office used funding from the Michigan Secretary of State to obtain and install the new drop box. Registered voters in the City of Jackson may now use it to submit completed absentee ballots. The box will be open for ballot submission for every election cycle from the time absentee ballots are mailed until 8 p.m. on Election Day.
Black mold discovered in Pittsfield Township fire station
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Firefighters in a Pittsfield Township noticed a damp floor in one of their fire stations this spring. After several months of searching, they determined the leak stemmed form a faulty shower pan, and specialized testing revealed black mold had taken hold, Pittsfield Fire Chief Sean Gleason told township leaders during their meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
cityofjackson.org
Keep campaign signs on private property and off right of ways
With a little more than one month to go before the Tuesday, Nov. 8 General Election, the City of Jackson is reminding residents about the proper placement of campaign signs that support a political candidate or cause. According to the City’s sign ordinance, these types of signs are only allowed on private property and not in the right-of-way or “parkway”, which is the area between the street and sidewalk.
wlen.com
Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney Announces Resignation; Effective Nov. 1st
Adrian, MI – Lenawee County Prosecuting Attorney, Burke Castleberry, has announced his resignation from the position… effective November 1st of this year. Castleberry’s office released the letter to WLEN News, which was dated September 21st, that said he was presented with an opportunity to re-enter private practice by joining Frederick Lucas in a new law firm that will be called ‘Lucas and Castleberry PLLC.’
I-94 bridge repair is closing a Jackson County road
JACKSON, MI – A Jackson County road under an I-94 bridge has closed while that bridge is being repaired. The Michigan Department of Transportation has closed Concord Road under I-94 as of Thursday, Sept. 29. The road will remain closed until 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 24. Traffic is being...
eastlansinginfo.news
Downtown Condo Owners Demand Solutions after Bullet Pierces Resident’s Window
Early in the morning Sunday, Sept. 11, longtime East Lansing resident Sallie Kribbet was awakened by the sound of gunfire just outside her downtown condo. “I thought there had been a mass shooting,” Kribbet told ELi in an interview this week. “That someone had taken an AK-47 and mowed down students.”
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Presented with B2B Crossing Options Over Mill Creek
At the Sept. 26, 2022, City Council meeting, organizers of the Border-to-Border Trail (B2B) presented their ideas for connecting the City of Dexter to the western leg of the trail via Mill Creek Park, specifically, how to cross Mill Creek. In attendance were Washtenaw County Parks Planner Pete Sanderson and...
WKHM
Jackson District Library Director to “Check Out” Retirement
Sara Tackett, a Jackson District Library for 24 years, announced the final chapter of her tenure as Director of the JDL will end on December 16th of 2022. Tackett has been a part of the JDL in one form or another since 1998. In that time, she has overseen a successful milage that every municipality approved in 2016, resurrected the Bookmobile, renovated the Brooklyn branch and moved the Spring Arbor Branch to a newly renovated location. Despite all these milestones, she sites providing Jackson County residents with library services throughout the COVID 19 Pandemic as one of the JDL’s biggest victories.
lansingcitypulse.com
919 E. Saginaw St., Lansing
Standing near the busy intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and East Saginaw Street is a two-story building with boarded-up windows and apparent structural damage on the upper, back side. This 1904, 1,368-square-foot single-family home is in a commercial zone and owned by developer Harry Hepler. Hepler is behind the renovations of...
Grand Ledge Public Schools former superintendent awarded nearly $880K
Former superintendent of Grand Ledge Public Schools, Brian Metcalf, has been awarded close to $880,000 after he was fired in 2020 surrounding a social media controversy.
cityofjackson.org
W. North Street closing to traffic for sewer connection
A busy street on Jackson’s north side will shut down to traffic on Thursday, Sept. 29 so crews can connect a new business to the City’s sewer system. W. North Street between N. Blackstone Street and N. Cooper Street will be closed through Friday, Oct. 7 for the sewer project.
wkar.org
City of Lansing, CATA reach agreement with Frandor management to continue bus service
Bus service in Lansing’s Frandor Shopping Center will continue. That’s after the mall’s ownership company had said it would be terminating its contract with the Capital Area Transportation Authority. But in a statement released Wednesday, officials with the City of Lansing and CATA say they’ve now reached...
Dense apartment project on Ann Arbor’s edge advances as developers pitch connectivity
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Developers pitching a dense, 212-unit apartment project for the southwest corner of Liberty and Wagner roads recognize they’re on the edge of urban Ann Arbor. In response, they’re offering a bus stop, pathway connections and crosswalks at the intersection that can be daunting to pedestrians...
Jackson County farmer agrees to pay $1.2M to resolve fraud allegations
JACKSON COUNTY, MI -- A Springport farmer accused of defrauding federal benefit programs has agreed to pay a large sum of money to put the allegations to rest. Gaylord Lincoln, of Springport, along with G. Lincoln Farms, the company he owns, have agreed to pay $1.2 million to resolve allegations they violated the False Claims Act by submitting fraudulent claims for federal crop insurance and federal farm benefit payments, officials from the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan said.
wlen.com
Lenawee Community Foundation Makes Special Announcement on AJ Smith Rec. Center
Tecumseh, MI – The Lenawee Community Foundation made a special announcement at their 25th anniversary celebration last week about the AJ Smith Recreation Center in Tecumseh. The Center was originally funded by the Ruth v. and Ruth Anne Thompson Fund. The foundation announced that there is only one remaining principal payment of $200,000 and it will be made in January 2023.
HometownLife.com
Owners of Wright's Hardware in Livonia are closing their doors for good
The hardware shop at 29150 Five Mile Road in Livonia has been selling tools for about 70 years. Before Joe and Jeri Dorr owned the property, it had changed hands a few times already. Most people know the shop as Wright's Hardware, the name it's had since former Mayor Dennis Wright's family owned it.
Voters in 4 counties will decide Michigan House seat covering southeast Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Voters in a new southeast Michigan House of Representatives district covering parts of four different counties will decide between a Wayne County Democrat and a Monroe County Republican at the ballot box in November. GOP candidate Dale Biniecki of Raisinville Township, a retired truck owner-operator, faces...
WILX-TV
Lansing 5:01′s The Block:AID returns to Downtown Lansing
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Lansing 5:01′s The BLOCK:AID. returns this fall in the City of Lansing. Lansing 5:01 is a non-profit that partners with local employers and organizations to highlight Downtown Lansing and surrounding areas through public events and unique programming targeting students, recent graduates, and young professionals. “We...
Part of Interstate 94 to reopen Tuesday in Jackson County
The Michigan Department of Transportation plans to reopen the Interstate 94/Michigan Avenue interchange in Jackson at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
