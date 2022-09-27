Are you a coffee lover? A new coffee trail launching this weekend can lead you on a tour of 28 independent coffee shops in southern Illinois. The ILLINOISouth Tourism Coffee Trail is launching Saturday, Oct. 1, which just happens to be International Coffee Day. ILLINOISouth Tourism says people who visit shops along the trail from Oct. 1 through the end of the year can get discounts at each shop. People who visit five participating shops will be entered into a raffle of merchandise from businesses on the trail.

