ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Comments / 0

Related
wpsdlocal6.com

Tennessee man faces more charges in Memphis shooting spree

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man already charged with a fatal shooting that police said set off a daylong crime rampage in Memphis now faces murder charges in two more killings. The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was indicted Tuesday on two counts of...
MEMPHIS, TN
wpsdlocal6.com

New troopers starting at highest salary ever- KSP looking for applicants

PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police are looking for Troopers to serve and protect the commonwealth and they're accepting applications by close of day on October 28. According to a Friday release, the KSP are accepting applications for new officers and the Law Enforcement Accelerated Program for cadet class 103.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky Baptist Convention sending disaster relief volunteers to Florida

PADUCAH — The Kentucky Baptist Convention is sending disaster relief volunteers to Sarasota, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. They say they're stepping in to serves as a Red Cross feeding site with a 25,000 meal capacity. According to Kentucky Disaster Relief Director Ron Crow, they'll be sending their state kitchen and state shower unit to the area.
SARASOTA, FL
wpsdlocal6.com

Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Ian has regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph. It was centered about 240 miles south...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
wpsdlocal6.com

Birth to Five Illinois holds grand opening for Vienna location

JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Build a statewide infrastructure for child care: That's the goal of the Birth to Five Illinois program. On Friday, Birth to Five Region 21 held a grand opening ceremony for its office in Vienna, Illinois. Birth to Five aims to build equitable access to inclusive, high-quality early childhood services for all children and families.
VIENNA, IL
wpsdlocal6.com

Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on...
CHARLESTON, SC
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky linemen prepare for Hurricane Ian at Lineman's Rodeo

PADUCAH — It's a friendly competition for linemen to show off their skills, and soon they'll be put to good use. More than 100 linemen from across the state are competing in the Kentucky Lineman's Rodeo in Paducah. More than 70 of those linemen could be deployed to restore...
PADUCAH, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Nassar
wpsdlocal6.com

Ian downgraded from hurricane to post-tropical cyclone

MIAMI (AP) — Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as moved across South Carolina. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian, which carved a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week, had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph Friday afternoon. Ian hit Florida's Gulf...
FLORIDA STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Kentucky recovers $15 million investment in failed project

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has recovered a $15 million state investment in a failed aluminum mill project. The site sat undeveloped for five years. Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is also in the process of having the northeastern Kentucky site returned in the form of a donation.
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Fall fire season and Kentucky burn bans

Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Molestation#Sex Abuse#Cheerleading#Gyms#Violent Crime#Bain Capital#Athletics#Usa Gymnastics
wpsdlocal6.com

Lineman's Rodeo in Paducah

Kentucky linemen prepare for Hurricane Ian at Lineman's Rodeo. More than 100 linemen from across the state are competing in the Kentucky Lineman's Rodeo in Paducah. More than 70 of those linemen could be deployed to restore power after Hurricane Ian. They're using the competition as one final practice run.
PADUCAH, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

9/28 Illinois prep football rankings

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 19, Bolingbrook 17, Plainfield North 14, Naperville North 9, South Elgin 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1. Class 7A. School W-L Pts Prv. 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel...
ILLINOIS STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Coffee trail in southern Illinois promotes independent coffee shops, offers discounts and raffle

Are you a coffee lover? A new coffee trail launching this weekend can lead you on a tour of 28 independent coffee shops in southern Illinois. The ILLINOISouth Tourism Coffee Trail is launching Saturday, Oct. 1, which just happens to be International Coffee Day. ILLINOISouth Tourism says people who visit shops along the trail from Oct. 1 through the end of the year can get discounts at each shop. People who visit five participating shops will be entered into a raffle of merchandise from businesses on the trail.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy