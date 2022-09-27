Read full article on original website
Tennessee man faces more charges in Memphis shooting spree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee man already charged with a fatal shooting that police said set off a daylong crime rampage in Memphis now faces murder charges in two more killings. The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was indicted Tuesday on two counts of...
New troopers starting at highest salary ever- KSP looking for applicants
PADUCAH — The Kentucky State Police are looking for Troopers to serve and protect the commonwealth and they're accepting applications by close of day on October 28. According to a Friday release, the KSP are accepting applications for new officers and the Law Enforcement Accelerated Program for cadet class 103.
Kentucky Baptist Convention sending disaster relief volunteers to Florida
PADUCAH — The Kentucky Baptist Convention is sending disaster relief volunteers to Sarasota, Florida in the wake of Hurricane Ian. They say they're stepping in to serves as a Red Cross feeding site with a 25,000 meal capacity. According to Kentucky Disaster Relief Director Ron Crow, they'll be sending their state kitchen and state shower unit to the area.
Ian regains hurricane strength as it heads to South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Ian has regained hurricane strength as it spun toward South Carolina a day after devastating a cross section of Florida. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds increased Thursday to 75 mph. It was centered about 240 miles south...
People change course, reschedule vacations as Hurricane Ian impacts Florida
PADUCAH — Because of Hurricane Ian, people are rethinking their vacation plans to travel to Florida. A Mayfield woman tells Local 6 she feels like she's avoided two natural disasters. She was planning on going to Florida this week, but decided to change her plans after monitoring the path...
Birth to Five Illinois holds grand opening for Vienna location
JOHNSON COUNTY, IL — Build a statewide infrastructure for child care: That's the goal of the Birth to Five Illinois program. On Friday, Birth to Five Region 21 held a grand opening ceremony for its office in Vienna, Illinois. Birth to Five aims to build equitable access to inclusive, high-quality early childhood services for all children and families.
Hurricane Ian heads for Carolinas after pounding Florida
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — A revived Hurricane Ian threatened coastal South Carolina and the historic city of Charleston with severe flooding Friday after the deadly storm caused catastrophic damage in Florida and trapped thousands in their homes. Sheets of rain whipped trees and power lines, and many areas on...
Kentucky linemen prepare for Hurricane Ian at Lineman's Rodeo
PADUCAH — It's a friendly competition for linemen to show off their skills, and soon they'll be put to good use. More than 100 linemen from across the state are competing in the Kentucky Lineman's Rodeo in Paducah. More than 70 of those linemen could be deployed to restore...
Ian downgraded from hurricane to post-tropical cyclone
MIAMI (AP) — Ian has dropped from a hurricane to a post-tropical cyclone as moved across South Carolina. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian, which carved a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week, had maximum sustained winds of 70 mph Friday afternoon. Ian hit Florida's Gulf...
Illinois suspending fuel tax for commercial vehicles helping with hurricane relief in Florida
The governor of Illinois has instructed the state's revenue department to temporarily suspend international fuel tax agreement licensing requirements for 30 days so commercial vehicles can help with hurricane relief efforts in Florida without having to register for or pay fuel tax in Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office says state...
Kentucky recovers $15 million investment in failed project
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has recovered a $15 million state investment in a failed aluminum mill project. The site sat undeveloped for five years. Gov. Andy Beshear says the state is also in the process of having the northeastern Kentucky site returned in the form of a donation.
Fall fire season and Kentucky burn bans
Fall Wildfire season is beginning in Kentucky, bringing restrictions about when and where you can have fires. From Oct. 1 through Dec. 15, residents cannot burn between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. if they are within 150 ft. of any woodlands, brush, dry grass, or other flammable materials.
Lineman's Rodeo in Paducah
Kentucky linemen prepare for Hurricane Ian at Lineman's Rodeo. More than 100 linemen from across the state are competing in the Kentucky Lineman's Rodeo in Paducah. More than 70 of those linemen could be deployed to restore power after Hurricane Ian. They're using the competition as one final practice run.
9/28 Illinois prep football rankings
Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:. Others receiving votes: Edwardsville 19, Bolingbrook 17, Plainfield North 14, Naperville North 9, South Elgin 5, Homewood-Flossmoor 1. Class 7A. School W-L Pts Prv. 1. Chicago Mt. Carmel...
Road closure planned at railroad crossing along Veteran's Memorial Drive in Mount Vernon, Illinois
MOUNT VERNON, IL — Veteran's Memorial Drive in Mount Vernon, Illinois, will be closed at the Union Pacific railroad crossing just west of Shawnee Street starting next Tuesday. The Illinois Department of Transportation says the closure is set to begin at 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4, and end...
Coffee trail in southern Illinois promotes independent coffee shops, offers discounts and raffle
Are you a coffee lover? A new coffee trail launching this weekend can lead you on a tour of 28 independent coffee shops in southern Illinois. The ILLINOISouth Tourism Coffee Trail is launching Saturday, Oct. 1, which just happens to be International Coffee Day. ILLINOISouth Tourism says people who visit shops along the trail from Oct. 1 through the end of the year can get discounts at each shop. People who visit five participating shops will be entered into a raffle of merchandise from businesses on the trail.
