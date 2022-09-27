ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

FanSided

Georgia football lands the most physical WR in the 2023 class

The whole narrative that Georgia football doesn’t land elite receivers can finally get put to rest after 4-star Tyler Williams committed to the Dawgs on Tuesday night. Williams is one of the most elite receivers in the 2023 class, and he picked the Dawgs over Miami, Clemson, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
ATHENS, GA
dawgnation.com

Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status with Georgia football team

ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been practicing with the team this week, but he stopped short of saying he’ll be traveling with the team this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia. “A.G. has been...
ATHENS, GA
