Georgia football lands the most physical WR in the 2023 class
The whole narrative that Georgia football doesn’t land elite receivers can finally get put to rest after 4-star Tyler Williams committed to the Dawgs on Tuesday night. Williams is one of the most elite receivers in the 2023 class, and he picked the Dawgs over Miami, Clemson, Ole Miss, South Carolina and Texas A&M.
Kirby Smart updates Arik Gilbert status with Georgia football team
ATHENS — Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Arik Gilbert has been practicing with the team this week, but he stopped short of saying he’ll be traveling with the team this week. The No. 1-ranked Bulldogs play at Missouri at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in Columbia. “A.G. has been...
BREAKING: UGA Lands Highest Ranked Uncommitted WR in 2023 Class
Tyler Williams has made his college decision. Williams, a native of Lakeland (FL), jumps into UGAs 2023 recruiting class as the 20th commit in the class. He joins the likes of Raymond Cottrell and Yazeed Hayes at the WR spot.
Family fuels Georgia football outside linebacker MJ Sherman: ‘He’s starting to make more and more plays’
ATHENS -- Mekhail Sherman, or MJ for those who can’t pronounce his first name of Muh-kyle, has had to wait his turn for playing and leadership opportunities. Now a junior, Sherman is making the most of his significant playing time on special teams. Sherman has remained patient and determined...
Alabama commits continue to recruit 5-Star DE Keon Keeley ahead of official visit
Alabama football’s 2023 commits are continuing to recruit Keon Keeley ahead of his official visit to UA. Keeley attends Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Florida, and he garners a five-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He plans to officially visit Alabama next weekend when the Tide take on the Texas A&M Aggies.
ECU vs. USF: Setting The Stage
Setting the stage for East Carolina's American Athletic Conference contest between the Pirates and USF. Location: Boca Raton, Fla. (relocated from Tampa due to Hurricane Ian) Head Coach: Mike Houston (4th year, 16-21 overall at ECU) 2022 record: 2-2 (0-1 AAC) 2021 record: 7-5 (5-3 AAC) Returning Starters: 15 (7...
UGA Football Player Arrested, Facing 7 Charges
Georgia Bulldogs defensive back Javon Bullard was arrested Sunday morning and charged with seven misdemeanors including DUI under the age of 21, according to the Athens Banner-Herald. Police pulled Bullard over at 3 a.m. ET because he was driving without his headlights. The college football player subsequently swerved into oncoming traffic nearly causing an accident and had blood-alcohol levels of 0.143 and 0.148.
Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said to open Missouri week
The Georgia Bulldogs are one-third of the way through the regular season, and at this point they remain the nation's top-ranked team. The Bulldogs will look to build on their strong start to 2022 on Saturday, when they face their second SEC road test of the season. Georgia is headed...
Clemson's Dabo Swinney takes issue with ACC schedule, non-conference criticisms
Clemson plays host to NC State on Saturday night in a clash of top-10 unbeatens, a game that shows the challenges of this season's schedule for the Tigers, according to Tigers coach Dabo Swinney. Even with College GameDay in town for the matchup to potentially decide the ACC Atlantic, Swinney took issue this week with a question centered around his team's slate overall.
Paul Finebaum Says "It's Over" For 1 Major Head Coach
Paul Finebaum believes the curtains have all but closed on Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. A wild final play on Saturday allowed the Tigers to escape Jordan-Hare with a W (and Harsin with his job) but the ESPN personality doesn't see that lasting much longer. Saying on Monday's "McElroy and...
This Is Georgia's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
As Governor declares state of emergency, Ian impacts sports in Athens, NE Ga
Governor Brian Kemp declares a state of emergency in advance of Hurricane Ian, which is intensifying in strength as it nears the Florida coast. The Governor’s declaration, which comes with the call-up of 500 National Guard members, is for all 159 counties in Georgia. Forecasters say the state could receive heavy rains and gusty winds into the weekend. There’s also the possibility the storm could make a second landfall near Savannah.
Third suspect arrested in Lucy C. Laney football game shooting
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – A third suspect has been arrested in regards to the shooting that happened at Lucy C. Laney High School football game on Friday, September 16th. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, Kinte Timarriez Green, 17, was arrested on Monday, September 26th, and authorities say that Green has been charged […]
GBI investigation results in 200 arrest warrants, over 60 individuals charged
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Butts County Sheriff’s Office deputies and GBI agents obtained 200 warrants resulting in the arrest of 69 individuals during a multi-agency operation named “Endless Consequences.” This investigation focused on gangs, drugs and guns in Flovilla, Georgia, and Jackson, Georgia. According to the GBI, 16 of those arrested are members of […]
On Day Before She Was Found Burned, Debbie Collier Bought Items That Were Found Next to Her Body
In surveillance video taken from the store, "the victim appears to be calm and not in fear of anything," states a police press release On the day before her partially-burned body was found at the bottom of an embankment, Georgia mom Debbie Collier visited a dollar store and left with a number of items, two of which — a tarp and tote bag — were found next to her body. The Habersham County Sheriff's Office has released surveillance footage from the Family Dollar in Clayton, which shows Collier, 59, entering the store...
87 pounds of marijuana seized in bust at UPS, police say
Officers seized about 87 pounds of marijuana during their investigation of packages intercepted at a local UPS, according to arrest documents released Saturday.
How to find your evacuation zone
Here is where you can find your evacuation zone and information on local shelters, in the event an evacuation is ordered in your county.
Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game
The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
Woman sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to bank fraud
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 22-year-old Tampa woman who participated in a scheme to commit bank fraud with stolen driver’s licenses and counterfeit checks will go to prison for a year and a half after a federal judge handed down her sentence. Jaleeshia Deanna Robinson pleaded guilty in May...
