ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
2urbangirls.com

Man fatally shot in drive -by shooting near South Gate

LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in a drive -by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate and detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday to 1200 99th St....
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Shooting suspect arrested after brief chase in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A man suspected of shooting at police officers in South Los Angeles is in custody Friday after a brief chase that ended with his crashing his vehicle into several cars. Officers went to 110th Street and Broadway about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots...
LOS ANGELES, CA
foxla.com

Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Education
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
Local
California Education
CBS LA

Cousins arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy in front of Wilmington school

The LAPD says they have arrested two cousins in the murder of a 12-year-old boy last year near a Wilmington school.At a news conference Friday, the LAPD said they arrested 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez in the murder of Alexander Alvarado, a 12-year-old boy who had been sitting in an SUV near Wilmington Park Elementary School. Damian Martinez is being held on $4 million bail, while Gabriel Martinez's bail has been set at $2 million.Eddy Wang, special agent-in-charge of the Department of Homeland Security, described the two suspects as "dangerous gang members who have terrorized the Wilmington...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California

Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Middle School#Linus K12#South Los Angeles#Police#La Academy Middle School#Laspd#Avalon Boulevard
2urbangirls.com

Five men arrested in Burbank residential burglary and police chase

BURBANK, Calif. – Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase. The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Catalina Street, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety. “The victim called the police...
BURBANK, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Lockdown
2urbangirls.com

One killed in fatal crash on DTLA freeway

LOS ANGELES – A person was killed in a freeway collision involving a minivan early Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 3 a.m. to the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and Spring Street where they found the crash, said the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Unspecified hazard prompts evacuation of UCLA Molecular Science Building

LOS ANGELES – An unspecified “environmental hazard” prompted an evacuation of UCLA’s Molecular Sciences Building Thursday, though no injuries were reported. Campus police and fire department units responded to the building just after noon on reports of the hazard and evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution, according to a UCLA campus alert.
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash

LOS ANGELES – A man riding a bicycle who was killed in a hit-and- run crash in the south Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. The coroner’s office identified James Ledford, 72, as the victim. Ledford died at the scene of his injuries. The crash occurred about 11...
LOS ANGELES, CA
newsantaana.com

Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas

Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
ANAHEIM, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

LAPD Searching For Information On Missing Man Last Seen In Chinatown

Los Angeles Police Department detectives are looking for information in hopes of finding a 22-year-old-man who was last seen in Chinatown on Friday. Ethan Benjamin Bain, 22, a former member of the Valencia High School football team and 2018 graduate from the same school, has been reported missing, according to LAPD officials.
LOS ANGELES, CA
power98fm.com

PnB Rock: All Suspects Charged In Connection To The Rapper’s Murder

Three people, including a father and son, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, officials announced Thursday (Sept. 29) per local news outlet KTLA. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Letter to the Editor: The latest from inside Inglewood Unified

Here are 2 new updates in regards to IUSD. The Superintendent’s vehicle she drives, which is the property of Inglewood Unified, is used as a personal car to take home and run personal errands, is currently badly damaged. The rumor is she was involved in an accident after attending a celebration and may have been drinking. If it happened in Inglewood, there’s probably no way to know since the police department is controlled by Mayor Butts.
INGLEWOOD, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy