The LAPD says they have arrested two cousins in the murder of a 12-year-old boy last year near a Wilmington school.At a news conference Friday, the LAPD said they arrested 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez in the murder of Alexander Alvarado, a 12-year-old boy who had been sitting in an SUV near Wilmington Park Elementary School. Damian Martinez is being held on $4 million bail, while Gabriel Martinez's bail has been set at $2 million.Eddy Wang, special agent-in-charge of the Department of Homeland Security, described the two suspects as "dangerous gang members who have terrorized the Wilmington...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO