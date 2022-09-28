Read full article on original website
2 men arrested in fatal Wilmington shooting of 12-year-old boy, LAPD says
Two men are now facing murder charges in connection to a fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy that occurred in Wilmington last year, police announced Friday.
2urbangirls.com
Man fatally shot in drive -by shooting near South Gate
LOS ANGELES – A man was shot to death in a drive -by shooting in an unincorporated area near South Gate and detectives Saturday are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 9:30 p.m. Friday to 1200 99th St....
2urbangirls.com
Shooting suspect arrested after brief chase in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A man suspected of shooting at police officers in South Los Angeles is in custody Friday after a brief chase that ended with his crashing his vehicle into several cars. Officers went to 110th Street and Broadway about 9:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of shots...
foxla.com
Police chase suspect's tire rubber flies off, hops on freeway in LA County
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A bizarre police chase turned into a standoff with officers just as dramatic in Los Angeles County Friday night. SkyFOX was first over the chase scene on the 10 Freeway as the California Highway Patrol is in pursuit of a possible stolen SUV. The suspect drove through parts of East LA, South Gate and San Gabriel Valley. At one point during the chase, officers tried to do a PIT maneuver against the Dodge Durango, but the suspect got away in the South Gate area.
Suspect allegedly shoots at police, then crashes at end of chase in South LA
A suspect wanted for shooting at police was arrested after a chase ended in a violent crash in South Los Angeles Thursday night.
Cousins arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy in front of Wilmington school
The LAPD says they have arrested two cousins in the murder of a 12-year-old boy last year near a Wilmington school.At a news conference Friday, the LAPD said they arrested 21-year-old Damian Ulysses Martinez and 19-year-old Gabriel Martinez in the murder of Alexander Alvarado, a 12-year-old boy who had been sitting in an SUV near Wilmington Park Elementary School. Damian Martinez is being held on $4 million bail, while Gabriel Martinez's bail has been set at $2 million.Eddy Wang, special agent-in-charge of the Department of Homeland Security, described the two suspects as "dangerous gang members who have terrorized the Wilmington...
newsantaana.com
Blue cloth bandit suspect finally arrested after 68 robberies in So. California
Los Angeles: Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Robbery-Homicide Division (RHD) have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies. Since October of 2021, there have been a total of 68-armed business robberies attributed by investigators to the same suspect. The robberies have occurred throughout Los Angeles County and the City of Los Angeles. Investigators from RHD were assigned to investigate the 16 robberies that occurred inside City boundaries. It is not yet know if the suspect also was involved in any robberies in Orange County.
Chase of stolen SUV ends in dramatic standoff in Monterey Park
CHP pinned a stolen SUV on a cul-de-sac in Monterey Park after a chase through Los Angeles County Friday evening.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Teen boy and stepmother arrested, father sought in slaying of rapper PnB Rock at South LA restaurant
A 17-year-old boy and his stepmother have been arrested in connection with the murder of rapper PnB Rock, who was shot at the Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
Five men arrested in Burbank residential burglary and police chase
BURBANK, Calif. – Five young men were in custody Thursday in connection with a residential burglary in Burbank that led to a vehicle chase. The burglary occurred about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1800 block of Catalina Street, said Burbank police Sgt. Brent Fekety. “The victim called the police...
Lockdown lifted at LA Academy Middle School after police check threat of violence against campus
Los Angeles Academy Middle School was briefly placed on lockdown Tuesday after a threat of violence was made against the South L.A. campus, authorities said.
Third Suspect Arrested in Rapper PnB Rock's Killing
A third suspect sought by police in the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant was arrested in Nevada Thursday.
2urbangirls.com
One killed in fatal crash on DTLA freeway
LOS ANGELES – A person was killed in a freeway collision involving a minivan early Saturday in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 3 a.m. to the southbound Hollywood (101) Freeway and Spring Street where they found the crash, said the CHP.
2urbangirls.com
Unspecified hazard prompts evacuation of UCLA Molecular Science Building
LOS ANGELES – An unspecified “environmental hazard” prompted an evacuation of UCLA’s Molecular Sciences Building Thursday, though no injuries were reported. Campus police and fire department units responded to the building just after noon on reports of the hazard and evacuated the building out of an abundance of caution, according to a UCLA campus alert.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash
LOS ANGELES – A man riding a bicycle who was killed in a hit-and- run crash in the south Los Angeles area was identified Saturday. The coroner’s office identified James Ledford, 72, as the victim. Ledford died at the scene of his injuries. The crash occurred about 11...
2urbangirls.com
Trio charged in murder of rapper PnB Rock, third suspected arrested in Las Vegas
A third suspect sought by police in the shooting death of rapper PnB Rock at a South Los Angeles restaurant was arrested in Nevada Thursday after Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced the suspect and his 17-year-old son have been charged with killing the rapper at a South Los Angeles restaurant earlier this month.
newsantaana.com
Suspect in 2019 murder of a man from Santa Ana arrested in Texas
Unincorporated Anaheim, Ca. (September 30, 2022): Ricardo Martin Campos, 31, was arrested for murder related to a 2019 homicide in the unincorporated Anaheim community. Members of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Detail secured an arrest warrant for Campos on September 26, 2022. Campos was arrested in Houston, Texas on September 28.
Santa Clarita Radio
LAPD Searching For Information On Missing Man Last Seen In Chinatown
Los Angeles Police Department detectives are looking for information in hopes of finding a 22-year-old-man who was last seen in Chinatown on Friday. Ethan Benjamin Bain, 22, a former member of the Valencia High School football team and 2018 graduate from the same school, has been reported missing, according to LAPD officials.
power98fm.com
PnB Rock: All Suspects Charged In Connection To The Rapper’s Murder
Three people, including a father and son, have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of rapper PnB Rock, officials announced Thursday (Sept. 29) per local news outlet KTLA. Freddie Lee Trone, 40, was charged with one count of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery, along with two counts of second-degree robbery, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
2urbangirls.com
Letter to the Editor: The latest from inside Inglewood Unified
Here are 2 new updates in regards to IUSD. The Superintendent’s vehicle she drives, which is the property of Inglewood Unified, is used as a personal car to take home and run personal errands, is currently badly damaged. The rumor is she was involved in an accident after attending a celebration and may have been drinking. If it happened in Inglewood, there’s probably no way to know since the police department is controlled by Mayor Butts.
