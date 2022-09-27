ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Yakima Herald Republic

Seahawks at Lions: Seattle Times sports staff makes Week 4 picks

Bob Condotta (2-1) Seahawks 24, Lions 23: The Seahawks of the Pete Carroll era have always found a way to come back to life just when everyone was leaving them for dead. And while Detroit’s offense on paper looks as if it could run roughshod on Seattle, the Lions appear as if they’ll be without star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift, with safety Tracy Walker already on IR, which might be enough to allow Seattle to get a much-needed win.
Yakima Herald Republic

What to watch for when Seahawks take on Lions in Week 4 — plus Bob Condotta's prediction

RENTON — Depending on how Seattle’s game at Detroit goes Sunday, the Seahawks could do something they haven’t since before Russell Wilson was quarterback — start 1-3. Seattle heads to Detroit listed as a four-point underdog, and if that holds and the Seahawks come home with a loss, it would be the first time Seattle is 1-3 since 2011, the year before Wilson arrived. Seattle never was worse than 2-2 after four games in Wilson’s decade as Seahawks QB.
Yakima Herald Republic

Lions injuries may help Seahawks defense get past growing pains

RENTON — There was a time when the Seahawks had all the answers on defense. From 2012-15 the Legion of Boom Seattle defense allowed the fewest points in the NFL each season, something never done otherwise in the Super Bowl era. Asked recently the key to that run of...
Yakima Herald Republic

Here's why draft class of 2021 isn't making big impact for Seahawks

RENTON — The Seahawks have rightly received ample praise for the contributions of their 2022 draft class through the first three weeks of the season, with three emerging as starters and looking like foundational pieces at key positions for years to come — left tackle Charles Cross, right tackle Abraham Lucas and cornerback Tariq Woolen.
Yakima Herald Republic

Jarred Kelenic has played his way into Mariners' postseason plans

All signs are pointing to Julio Rodriguez returning from the injured list Monday, just in time to play in the final few regular-season games before the Mariners’ first potential playoff series since 2001. Even when Rodriguez returns to his usual spot in center field, Jarred Kelenic won’t be going...
Yakima Herald Republic

Mariners clinch first postseason berth since 2001 on walk-off home run

After 21 long years of frustration and failures, of close calls and coming up just short, of spring trainings filled with hope and offseasons spent with regret, of entire careers without champagne celebrations for King Felix and Kyle Seager, of so much change, including three general managers, eight managers and two interim managers, of hundreds of players, of “Believe Big” to “True to the Blue” to “Sea Us Rise,” the Seattle Mariners are finally returning to the playoffs.
Yakima Herald Republic

WSU Cougars guard Myles Rice diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma

PULLMAN — Myles Rice, a second-year guard at Washington State, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and will be sidelined indefinitely as he battles cancer. "Sometimes we never understand why, but we must trust God's plan," Rice wrote, sharing the news through WSU's Twitter account....
