Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks at Lions: Seattle Times sports staff makes Week 4 picks
Bob Condotta (2-1) Seahawks 24, Lions 23: The Seahawks of the Pete Carroll era have always found a way to come back to life just when everyone was leaving them for dead. And while Detroit’s offense on paper looks as if it could run roughshod on Seattle, the Lions appear as if they’ll be without star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift, with safety Tracy Walker already on IR, which might be enough to allow Seattle to get a much-needed win.
Yakima Herald Republic
What to watch for when Seahawks take on Lions in Week 4 — plus Bob Condotta’s prediction
RENTON — Depending on how Seattle’s game at Detroit goes Sunday, the Seahawks could do something they haven’t since before Russell Wilson was quarterback — start 1-3. Seattle heads to Detroit listed as a four-point underdog, and if that holds and the Seahawks come home with a loss, it would be the first time Seattle is 1-3 since 2011, the year before Wilson arrived. Seattle never was worse than 2-2 after four games in Wilson’s decade as Seahawks QB.
Yakima Herald Republic
With Sidney Jones and Artie Burns healthy, Seahawks have glut of cornerbacks
RENTON — When it comes to cornerbacks on an NFL roster, eight is not only enough but usually a few too many. Seattle has usually gotten by with five cornerbacks on its 53-man roster. But due to injuries, the Seahawks have stockpiled cornerbacks; and when they signed Xavier Crawford...
Yakima Herald Republic
Seahawks’ Michael Dickson to return to site of ‘The Aussie Sweep’
RENTON — On Sunday, Seahawks punter Michael Dickson will return to the site of one of the craziest plays of his career. It's known as “The Aussie Sweep,” and Dickson still can’t quite believe he pulled it off. With 2:18 left in the fourth quarter of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yakima Herald Republic
Lions injuries may help Seahawks defense get past growing pains
RENTON — There was a time when the Seahawks had all the answers on defense. From 2012-15 the Legion of Boom Seattle defense allowed the fewest points in the NFL each season, something never done otherwise in the Super Bowl era. Asked recently the key to that run of...
Yakima Herald Republic
Here’s why draft class of 2021 isn’t making big impact for Seahawks
RENTON — The Seahawks have rightly received ample praise for the contributions of their 2022 draft class through the first three weeks of the season, with three emerging as starters and looking like foundational pieces at key positions for years to come — left tackle Charles Cross, right tackle Abraham Lucas and cornerback Tariq Woolen.
Despite injury report, Bills' Dane Jackson says he will play vs. Ravens
The Buffalo Bills look to be getting a boost in their secondary. That is, if Dane Jackson has his way. The Bills released their final injury report ahead of facing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4 on Friday. On it, Jackson was listed as questionable due to the neck injury he sustained in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans.
MLB roundup: Mariners clinch first playoff bid since 2001
Pinch hitter Cal Raleigh hit a tiebreaking, walk-off home run with two outs in the ninth inning as the Seattle
RELATED PEOPLE
Yakima Herald Republic
Jarred Kelenic has played his way into Mariners’ postseason plans
All signs are pointing to Julio Rodriguez returning from the injured list Monday, just in time to play in the final few regular-season games before the Mariners’ first potential playoff series since 2001. Even when Rodriguez returns to his usual spot in center field, Jarred Kelenic won’t be going...
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners clinch first postseason berth since 2001 on walk-off home run
After 21 long years of frustration and failures, of close calls and coming up just short, of spring trainings filled with hope and offseasons spent with regret, of entire careers without champagne celebrations for King Felix and Kyle Seager, of so much change, including three general managers, eight managers and two interim managers, of hundreds of players, of “Believe Big” to “True to the Blue” to “Sea Us Rise,” the Seattle Mariners are finally returning to the playoffs.
Yakima Herald Republic
WSU Cougars guard Myles Rice diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma
PULLMAN — Myles Rice, a second-year guard at Washington State, announced Thursday that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma and will be sidelined indefinitely as he battles cancer. "Sometimes we never understand why, but we must trust God's plan," Rice wrote, sharing the news through WSU's Twitter account....
Yakima Herald Republic
Mariners outlast Rangers, drop magic number to one to end postseason drought
And now the number is one. Put simply, the Mariners are one win or one Baltimore loss away from ending a postseason drought that they begrudgingly inherited, tried to ignore, rationalized their responsibility in it and finally understood it was their burden to carry. Now they are just that one...
Comments / 0