Bob Condotta (2-1) Seahawks 24, Lions 23: The Seahawks of the Pete Carroll era have always found a way to come back to life just when everyone was leaving them for dead. And while Detroit’s offense on paper looks as if it could run roughshod on Seattle, the Lions appear as if they’ll be without star WR Amon-Ra St. Brown and D'Andre Swift, with safety Tracy Walker already on IR, which might be enough to allow Seattle to get a much-needed win.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 17 HOURS AGO