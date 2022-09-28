ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smithville, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycouriertribune.com

Liberty North celebrates Homecoming with big win

LIBERTY — On a gorgeous fall evening, Liberty North celebrated their annual Homecoming game as the Eagles welcomed Blue Springs. A packed house saw their Eagles play another strong game. Liberty North used their speed, agility and discipline en route to a 35-10 victory over Blue Springs on Friday, Sept. 30.
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Incredible 1st quarter leads Liberty North to victory

LIBERTY — Behind an incredible first quarter, Liberty North defeated Park Hill 44-14 on Friday, Sept. 23. The Eagles stay undefeated with a record of 5-0 and continue to be a top-ranked team in the state. The offense was moving towards the end zone all game, but especially in...
LIBERTY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Bulldogs top Winnetonka, prepare for Ruskin

KEARNEY — The Bulldogs continued their winning ways in week five action of football. Kearney defeated Winnetonka 52-8 on Friday, Sept. 23. It was a tough opening quarter for the Bulldogs, but they separated themselves with what they do best: hard nosed football. The Griffins opened the scoring in...
KEARNEY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Kearney updates home game procedures

KEARNEY —The Bulldogs football team of Kearney High School are having an outstanding season. Bulldog Stadium has been abuzz with support from students, staff, families and community members. In order to ensure the safety of Bulldog families, the school district is updating it's home game entry procedures. Students in...
KEARNEY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Smithville, MO
City
Excelsior Springs, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Smithville, MO
Sports
Smithville, MO
Football
Excelsior Springs, MO
Sports
mycouriertribune.com

Smithville BBQ Bash winners take home prizes for delicious dishes

SMITHVILLE Gaggles of amateur barbecue competition teams and individuals along with spectators gathered Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Smithville for the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual BBQ Bash. The cooking competition is held throughout the downtown historic district around Courtyard Park, located at Bridge and Main streets. The...
SMITHVILLE, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Tigers
northwestmoinfo.com

Lawson Man Hurt in Wednesday Motorcycle Wreck

A rock in the roadway is to blame after a Lawson man wrecked his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, leaving him with moderate injuries. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old LAwson resident Michael D. Adams was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson Streetglide on I-35 southbound at Vivion Road in Clay County at 4:05 P.M. Wednesday, when he hit a rock in the roadway.
LAWSON, MO
republic-online.com

Amity Street crash damages Louisburg Cemetery

LOUISBURG – A tractor-trailer that collided with a passenger car at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Amity Street caused minimal injuries to the drivers but damaged an entryway and toppled a few headstones at Louisburg Cemetery. A 36-year-old male from Tennessee was driving a tractor-trailer east on...
LOUISBURG, KS
northwestmoinfo.com

Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City

(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
KANSAS CITY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
townandtourist.com

30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
KANSAS CITY, MO
mycouriertribune.com

Washington Street Walkway closed as Kearney building bows

KEARNEY — What has become a destination photo backdrop of public art in Kearney, the Washington Street Walkway, is partially at risk and the area has become a safety concern as a brick wall of the historic building at 117 E. Washington St. is bowing out. The walkway has been closed out of precaution.
KEARNEY, MO
KMBC.com

KC set for its coolest temperatures since May

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool nights. KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool...
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad

What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy