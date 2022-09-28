Read full article on original website
For decades, I didn't want to share my buttercream frosting recipeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic PlacesCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas CityCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
The Jenkins Music Company Building was once the largest retailer and wholesalerCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Was it that bad?Chiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
mycouriertribune.com
Liberty North celebrates Homecoming with big win
LIBERTY — On a gorgeous fall evening, Liberty North celebrated their annual Homecoming game as the Eagles welcomed Blue Springs. A packed house saw their Eagles play another strong game. Liberty North used their speed, agility and discipline en route to a 35-10 victory over Blue Springs on Friday, Sept. 30.
mycouriertribune.com
Incredible 1st quarter leads Liberty North to victory
LIBERTY — Behind an incredible first quarter, Liberty North defeated Park Hill 44-14 on Friday, Sept. 23. The Eagles stay undefeated with a record of 5-0 and continue to be a top-ranked team in the state. The offense was moving towards the end zone all game, but especially in...
mycouriertribune.com
Bulldogs top Winnetonka, prepare for Ruskin
KEARNEY — The Bulldogs continued their winning ways in week five action of football. Kearney defeated Winnetonka 52-8 on Friday, Sept. 23. It was a tough opening quarter for the Bulldogs, but they separated themselves with what they do best: hard nosed football. The Griffins opened the scoring in...
mycouriertribune.com
Kearney updates home game procedures
KEARNEY —The Bulldogs football team of Kearney High School are having an outstanding season. Bulldog Stadium has been abuzz with support from students, staff, families and community members. In order to ensure the safety of Bulldog families, the school district is updating it's home game entry procedures. Students in...
KU men’s basketball reveals new uniforms on Twitter
The Kansas Jayhawks Men's Basketball program revealed new uniforms for the 2022-23 season on Twitter Thursday afternoon.
mycouriertribune.com
3 high schools celebrate Homecoming week
Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville High Schools are celebrating Homecoming Week this week that will culminate in the big games and dances this weekend.
mycouriertribune.com
Smithville BBQ Bash winners take home prizes for delicious dishes
SMITHVILLE Gaggles of amateur barbecue competition teams and individuals along with spectators gathered Saturday, Sept. 24, in downtown Smithville for the Smithville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual BBQ Bash. The cooking competition is held throughout the downtown historic district around Courtyard Park, located at Bridge and Main streets. The...
Kansas City area’s only Black-owned gymnastics gym celebrates one year
Keshia Shannon says Fire and Ice Athletics is the only Black-owned USA Gymnastics program in the Kansas City area. They're celebrating one year.
One killed in two-vehicle crash on I-435 near Midland Drive in Shawnee
The crash was reported just before 3 p.m. on Interstate 435, just south of Midland Drive.
northwestmoinfo.com
Lawson Man Hurt in Wednesday Motorcycle Wreck
A rock in the roadway is to blame after a Lawson man wrecked his motorcycle Wednesday afternoon, leaving him with moderate injuries. Troop A of the Highway Patrol says 52-year-old LAwson resident Michael D. Adams was operating a 2016 Harley-Davidson Streetglide on I-35 southbound at Vivion Road in Clay County at 4:05 P.M. Wednesday, when he hit a rock in the roadway.
republic-online.com
Amity Street crash damages Louisburg Cemetery
LOUISBURG – A tractor-trailer that collided with a passenger car at about 5 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 28, on Amity Street caused minimal injuries to the drivers but damaged an entryway and toppled a few headstones at Louisburg Cemetery. A 36-year-old male from Tennessee was driving a tractor-trailer east on...
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Restaurants in Kansas City (In Both Missouri and Kansas!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Kansas City is famous for its barbeque, and there are many fantastic barbeque restaurants to choose from. The city is also home to an array of different cuisines and restaurants.
Olathe homeowners appeal HOA decision barring flying American flag
An Olathe, Kansas couple's love of America and the Kansas City Chiefs has them facing unknown fines from their HOA.
mycouriertribune.com
Washington Street Walkway closed as Kearney building bows
KEARNEY — What has become a destination photo backdrop of public art in Kearney, the Washington Street Walkway, is partially at risk and the area has become a safety concern as a brick wall of the historic building at 117 E. Washington St. is bowing out. The walkway has been closed out of precaution.
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott gifts $1M to Kansas City youth nonprofit
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott selected Junior Achievement of Greater Kansas City to receive a slice of her $38.8 million gift to the nonprofit.
Kansas City natives in Florida feeling wrath of Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian's heavy rainfall and strong sustained winds crashed into Florida, threatening some native Kansas Citians, among other homeowners.
Excelsior Springs man identified as murder suspect involved in shootout with Topeka police
A murder suspect at the center of a police chase through downtown Topeka, Kansas that lead to a shootout with police has been identified as someone from the Kansas City area.
KMBC.com
KC set for its coolest temperatures since May
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool nights. KC’s coolest temperatures since May arrive Wednesday night. The rest of the week will be sunny with warm days and cool...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D): campaign ad
What happens here should never dictate what happens here. As a nurse I respect people’s freedom to make their own health care decisions. Eric Schmitt believes otherwise. His mandate made Missouri the first state to ban abortion, no exceptions for rape or incest. Government mandating Women’s Health Care decisions is Un-American.
