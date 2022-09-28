Read full article on original website
Related
norfolkneradio.com
Friday's local sports results; Saturday's and Sunday's schedules
The Wayne State women’s golf team leads after one round of the Nebraska Intercollegiate golf tournament at the Norfolk Country Club. The Wildcats team score of 323 is 30 strokes ahead of second-place Nebraska-Kearney. Abbey Krumel leads the tournament after one round with a 77. Teammate Abby Broderson is one shot back.
norfolkneradio.com
Pierce; O'Neill's Gaughenbaugh earn Mid-State girls golf titles
The Pierce girls and O'Neill's Kaylin Gaughenbaugh earned the title of Mid-State Conference champions on Thursday at the Hartington Country Club. Pierce outshot runner-up O'Neill 390 to 409 while Gaughenbaugh's winning score of 89 was two strokes better than second-place finisher Maci Schommer of Hartington Cedar Catholic. Norfolk Catholic finished...
norfolkneradio.com
Ex-director of Ponca Tribe's domestic violence department pleads guilty to embezzling funds
The former director of the Ponca Tribe of Nebraska's domestic violence department has been federally charged with embezzling money meant for victims. At a hearing this month in U.S. District Court in Lincoln, Andrea Rodriguez pleaded guilty to embezzlement and theft from an Indian tribal organization. In a written plea...
norfolkneradio.com
Noecker, Maxfield win Battle Creek cross country titles; Bloomfield/Wausa boys, Homer girls team champs
Carson Noecker of Hartington-Newcastle easily won the boys race at the Battle Creek cross country invitational on Thursday. The Cedar Catholic student’s winning time of 15 minutes, 17 seconds was more than 2½ minutes better than second-place finisher, Jaxon Kilmurry of Battle Creek. Bloomfield/Wausa won the boys team...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
norfolkneradio.com
No. 1 Wayne State volleyball returns to Rice Auditorium this weekend
The No. 1-ranked Wayne State volleyball team returns to Rice Auditorium this weekend hosting Bemidji State on Friday at 7 p.m. (please note the different start time) and Saturday at 1 p.m. The Wildcats are tied for the best start in program history at 16-0 and lead the Northern Sun...
norfolkneradio.com
Firefighters respond to car fire on Highway 81
A mechanical fail of an engine was to blame for a car fire that happened Thursday afternoon on south Highway 81. Captain Lannce Grothe says Norfolk Fire Crews responded to the fire around 4:20 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the vehicle. Grothe says it took crews...
norfolkneradio.com
No. 1 Wayne State sets school record with 17-match win streak following sweep of Bemidji State
No. 1 Wayne State College set a new school record Friday evening with its’ 17th consecutive victory following a 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 Northern Sun Conference volleyball victory over Bemidji State at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The ‘Cats, now 17-0 and 7-0 in the NSIC, eclipse the previous school record of 16 straight wins set by the 2010 Wildcat team. Bemidji State is now 3-12 overall and 2-5 in league play.
norfolkneradio.com
Kerkman, Mlnarik, Brester earn Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week honors
Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman, Summerland's Ady Mlnairk and Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester were honored as the first three recipients of the Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week for the 2022-23 school year. Sept. 1: Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic. The Knights running back carried the ball 19 times for 232 yards...
IN THIS ARTICLE
norfolkneradio.com
Kuester is Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week
Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester is the Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 19-24. During the Warriors' 90-56 victory over Plainview, Kuester rushed 22 times for 237 yards and seven touchdowns and scored on seven two-point conversions. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 234 yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He was also in on 17 tackles - nine unassisted.
norfolkneradio.com
Oakland Shooting Death Investigation Underway
One man Is dead following a shooting in Oakland Tuesday evening. Law enforcement were called to an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue around 9 p.m. Norfolk Police officers and Burt County deputies located 32 year old Ryan Schuman. He was taken to a hospital and later died.
Comments / 0