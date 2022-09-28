Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester is the Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 19-24. During the Warriors' 90-56 victory over Plainview, Kuester rushed 22 times for 237 yards and seven touchdowns and scored on seven two-point conversions. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 234 yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He was also in on 17 tackles - nine unassisted.

