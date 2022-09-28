ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, NE

norfolkneradio.com

Friday's local sports results; Saturday's and Sunday's schedules

The Wayne State women’s golf team leads after one round of the Nebraska Intercollegiate golf tournament at the Norfolk Country Club. The Wildcats team score of 323 is 30 strokes ahead of second-place Nebraska-Kearney. Abbey Krumel leads the tournament after one round with a 77. Teammate Abby Broderson is one shot back.
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Pierce; O'Neill's Gaughenbaugh earn Mid-State girls golf titles

The Pierce girls and O'Neill's Kaylin Gaughenbaugh earned the title of Mid-State Conference champions on Thursday at the Hartington Country Club. Pierce outshot runner-up O'Neill 390 to 409 while Gaughenbaugh's winning score of 89 was two strokes better than second-place finisher Maci Schommer of Hartington Cedar Catholic. Norfolk Catholic finished...
PIERCE, NE
Norfolk, NE
Norfolk, NE
norfolkneradio.com

No. 1 Wayne State volleyball returns to Rice Auditorium this weekend

The No. 1-ranked Wayne State volleyball team returns to Rice Auditorium this weekend hosting Bemidji State on Friday at 7 p.m. (please note the different start time) and Saturday at 1 p.m. The Wildcats are tied for the best start in program history at 16-0 and lead the Northern Sun...
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Firefighters respond to car fire on Highway 81

A mechanical fail of an engine was to blame for a car fire that happened Thursday afternoon on south Highway 81. Captain Lannce Grothe says Norfolk Fire Crews responded to the fire around 4:20 p.m. and encountered heavy smoke and flames coming from the vehicle. Grothe says it took crews...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

No. 1 Wayne State sets school record with 17-match win streak following sweep of Bemidji State

No. 1 Wayne State College set a new school record Friday evening with its’ 17th consecutive victory following a 25-15, 25-15, 25-15 Northern Sun Conference volleyball victory over Bemidji State at Rice Auditorium in Wayne. The ‘Cats, now 17-0 and 7-0 in the NSIC, eclipse the previous school record of 16 straight wins set by the 2010 Wildcat team. Bemidji State is now 3-12 overall and 2-5 in league play.
WAYNE, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Kerkman, Mlnarik, Brester earn Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week honors

Norfolk Catholic's Karter Kerkman, Summerland's Ady Mlnairk and Howells-Dodge's Lance Brester were honored as the first three recipients of the Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week for the 2022-23 school year. Sept. 1: Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic. The Knights running back carried the ball 19 times for 232 yards...
NORFOLK, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Kuester is Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week

Neligh-Oakdale's Aiden Kuester is the Kuchar Chiropractic Star Athlete of the Week for the week of Sept. 19-24. During the Warriors' 90-56 victory over Plainview, Kuester rushed 22 times for 237 yards and seven touchdowns and scored on seven two-point conversions. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 234 yards, three touchdowns and a two-point conversion. He was also in on 17 tackles - nine unassisted.
NELIGH, NE
norfolkneradio.com

Oakland Shooting Death Investigation Underway

One man Is dead following a shooting in Oakland Tuesday evening. Law enforcement were called to an apartment in the 300 block of North Oakland Avenue around 9 p.m. Norfolk Police officers and Burt County deputies located 32 year old Ryan Schuman. He was taken to a hospital and later died.
OAKLAND, NE

