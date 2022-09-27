Read full article on original website
wktn.com
Obituary for Jeraldine Stone Sparks
Jeraldine Stone Sparks, age 86, of Kenton, passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at 9:55 AM at Kenton Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was born on January 20, 1936, in Hardin County, Ohio to the late James and Stella (Howard) Stone. She married the late Robert Sparks. Her children:...
Marriage license applications filed in Allen County
LIMA — The following couples recently applied for marriage licenses in Allen County Probate Court:. Daren Johnson of Lima and Sara Short of Van Wert; Larry Conine Jr. and Trisha Conine, both of Lima; Samuel Myers and Abbygayle Satterfield, both of Delphos; Seth Powell of Wapakoneta and X’Zavier Rowell-Houdek of Lima; Jordan Jacomet and Madison Shepherd, both of Delphos; Devin Muniz and Alicia Zuber, both of Lima; Branden Puckett and Kelsey Croft, both of Spencerville; Matthew Krznaric and Caitlin Roberts, both of Lima; Thomas Rainsburg and Candace Bradford, both of Lima; Angel Magallon-Jimenz and Alexis Woody, both of Lima; Jayden Weltmer and Sierra Butcher, both of Lima; Eli Ricker and Brandi Smith, both of Lima; and Austin Moore and Jessica Morris, both of Lima.
wktn.com
Armory Foundation Holding Fundraiser Event in December
The Hardin County Armory Foundation will hold a fundraiser in December to raise money for a window restoration project at the Armory in Kenton. Armory Gala coordinator Jolene Bailey said the Foundation has taken over the Mistletoe Ball that went defunct a few years ago, and they’ve given it a new name, “Monte Carlo Christmas, we’re going to have a casino upstairs in the balcony around the walkway, and sit down dinner on the floor, but that’s where it all came about, and the proceeds we’re going to make from this, we’re going to put it towards our window project and we are going to give some proceeds to the veterans of Hardin County.”
wktn.com
OSP Sergeant Promoted to Lieutenant at the Findlay and Piqua Districts CES
Patrol’s Sergeant Bennett promoted to Lieutenant at the Findlay and Piqua Districts Commercial Enforcement Sections. Columbus – On September 25, Sergeant Kristina K. Bennett was promoted to the rank of lieutenant by Colonel Charles A. Jones, Patrol superintendent. Lieutenant Bennett will remain in her current assignment at the...
wktn.com
Several HN Staff Members are Enjoying Homecoming Week as Alumni
Several Hardin Northern staff members are alumni of the school. The alumni staff members who were graduates of Hardin Northern were recognized during this Homecoming week. Shanda Dye, Bob Dysert, Jeff Price, Mike Crist, Nathan Ruhlen, Natasha Ayers, Darlene Wilson. 2nd Row-Left to Right. Brian Webb, Garrett Eikenbary, Curt King,...
wktn.com
Ohio First Lady Visits Findlay
Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine makes stop in Hancock County this afternoon to promote Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio. Statewide, the Imagination Library has enrolled over 343,000 kids, totaling 48% of eligible kids within Ohio. The Imagination Library mails kids one high-quality, age-appropriate book each month until their...
wktn.com
Ribbon Cutting Being Held at Wings Support & Recovery
The Hardin County Chamber and Business Alliance announced a ribbon cutting ceremony for Wings Support & Recovery at 111 East Columbus Street in Kenton. The ribbon cutting will be held on Tuesday, October 4 at 10:00 am. Wings Support & Recovery will also be having a grand opening celebration beginning...
wktn.com
One Person Injured in Findlay Crash
An Arlington woman was injured in a crash that occurred in Findlay Thursday afternoon. According to the report from the Findlay Police Department, Tara Kleinhen was driving north in the 1500 block of Broad Avenue when a car operated by 19 year old Kadin Faine pulled into her path from a private drive resulting in a crash.
Galion Inquirer
Galion’s Oktoberfest set to be a blast
GALION — The Oktoberfest is set to keep the Galion area entertained this coming weekend. This event will run on Sept. 29 through Oct. 1. The interesting thing about this year’s Oktoberfest is that there will be a parade. For the first time in some years, area residents will be able to watch the Oktoberfest Parade, with the best viewing spot being on Harding Way. The parade will start on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Boxing studio opens in Wapakoneta
WAPAKONETA — Overcomer Boxing Studio is a non-contact fitness boxing studio established in May of 2022 in Wapakoneta, Ohio by Faith Cisco PTA, PT. Cisco had experienced her own mental health struggles and decided to try shadow boxing. “I started boxing as a high school student. I started shadow...
Lima News
School delays for Friday, Sept. 30
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Friday:. Crestview schools: Two-hour delay. Lincolnview schools: Two-hour delay. Van Wert schools: Two-hour delay. Second-grade trip to Fort Wayne Zoo postponed.
Lima News
Featured events coming up in the Lima region
Join observers around the world on this specific day to take a close look at our very own Moon. Members of the Lima Astronomical Society will have telescopes setup at Kendrick Woods for the public to observe the Moon in detail. Other astronomical objects will also be featured. This event is weather and cloud cover dependent. Check the Lima Astronomical Society Facebook page for updates. Register by Sept. 29 by phone at 419-221-1232. Kendrick Woods, 971 Defiance Trail N., Spencerville.
13abc.com
Local football coach on paid leave amid investigation into program
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WTVG) - A local high school head football coach is on paid administrative leave amid an investigation into the football program, district officials tell 13abc. Coach Kenneth Krouse with Tinora Senior High School in Defiance is on paid leave while the investigation plays out, according to the Superintendent with Northeastern Local Schools in Defiance. The district did not disclose the nature of the investigation at this time.
Sidney Daily News
SHS Class of 1952 holds 70th reunion
BOTKINS — The Sidney High School Class of 1952 held its 70th class reunion Sept. 24 at the Inn Between in Botkins. Fifteen class members and their family and friends gathered for a luncheon and a walk down memory lane. Door prizes, hand painted by a class member, where given to three classmates: the one who traveled the farthest, one wit children living the farthest away, and one classmate with four generations in their family.
WANE-TV
Motorcyclist dies in Defiance County crash
DEFIANCE, Ohio (WANE) A Hicksville, Ohio man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle Wednesday evening in Defiance County. Investigators with the Ohio State Highway Patrol determined that Michael S. Gonzalez, 47, was riding his Harley-Davidson west on Power Dam Road west of Harding Road when he failed to negotiate a curve and hit a guardrail.
WSYX ABC6
'Things are completely gone,' Central Ohio natives give update on Hurricane Ian aftermath
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s completely gone," Tyler Fehr said as he described the Fort Myers pier following Hurricane Ian. "It’s like it’s wiped off the face of the earth." Former Pickerington resident, Tyler, and his wife Crystal Fehr decided to ride out the storm in...
dayton.com
September restaurant news: 6 opened, 6 coming soon, 4 closed, others changing ownership
After a wave of closures last month, the Miami Valley is seeing several new restaurants and breweries opening their doors. From a new crêpe shop and boba tea shop in Troy to a new pizza restaurant expanding to Dayton, here is a look at our September Restaurant Roundup. If...
wktn.com
Nevada Awarded H2Ohio Grant
$2.5 million in H2Ohio grants will go to four local communities around Ohio to help improve drinking water quality and to repair or replace aging water and wastewater infrastructure. In our region, the Village of Nevada in Wyandot County, will receive $800,000. The funding will support the construction of a...
Bradfield Center executive director resigns
LIMA — The Bradfield Community Center is looking for a new executive director, after its leader for the past eight years turned in her resignation. Kesha Drake turned her resignation in to the Bradfield Community Association’s board of trustees, effective Oct. 7. “When I was first offered the...
peakofohio.com
Passenger injured following crash on 33
A passenger was injured following a crash Wednesday morning, outside of Russells Point, just after 7:30. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Ryder Holbrook, 17, of Huntsville, was traveling north on Township Road 95 when he pulled into the path of John Reed, 61, of Xenia, who was traveling west on Route 33.
