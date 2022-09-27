Read full article on original website
Trump begs for donations from Mar-a-Lago as Hurricane Ian wreaks destruction across Florida
Donald Trump turned to social media to plead for donations to his political campaign as parts of Florida began rescue and recovery efforts following Hurricane Ian. Speaking in a video on Wednesday from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, southern Florida, the former president pleaded for donations to his Save America PAC ahead of a fundraising deadline.
Awkward! Kamala Harris Mistakenly Praises The United States' Longstanding 'Alliance' With North Korea
Kamala Harris awkwardly flubbed her speech while visiting the Korean Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) on Thursday, September 29. The Vice President was in the middle of lauding the United States' relationship with South Korea — known as The Republic of Korea — when she accidentally referred to them as a completely different country."The United States shares a very important relationship, which is an alliance with the Republic of North Korea," she declared. "And it is an alliance that is strong and enduring."PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN 'IRKED' AFTER LEARNING KAMALA HARRIS 'SOWING DIVISION' IN DEMOCRATIC CIRCLES AS PARTY MULLS WHETHER HE’S TOO OLD"I...
Biden snaps at reporter for asking 'totally irrelevant' question about his relationship with Ron DeSantis: Insists hurricane response is 'nothing to do' with politics - and warns Ian could be 'deadliest' in Florida's history
President Joe Biden warned Florida it could be facing the deadliest hurricane in its history on Thursday, as he praised emergency workers and warned gas companies not to use the devastation to raise prices. And he tried to scotch stories about any rivalry with Florida's populist Republican governor, insisting he...
Study: Weaker Concealed Carry Laws Linked to Increase in Gun Crimes, Including in Ohio
The study suggests Ohio may experience more gun crimes by not screening out people who have been convicted of violent assaults from buying guns.
Live Updates: Ian downgraded to post-tropical cyclone
The Latest on Hurricane Ian: MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A commercial fishing boat anchored in the ocean near Myrtle Beach broke free and washed ashore on Friday, but no one was aboard, according to city police spokesman Master Cpl. Tom Vest. The U.S. Coast Guard was called out to the boat on Thursday when it had mechanical problems, Vest said. Everyone got off the boat and it was anchored in the ocean near 82nd Avenue North. At some point Friday, however, the boat broke free and police began getting calls about the boat as it traveled about 8 miles (13 kilometers) south to the beach near Williams Street, he said. Officials believe fluids were leaking from the boat and there was a strong smell of fuel, Vest said. Authorities have warned the public to stay away from the boat, saying it was extremely dangerous.
Hurricane Ian latest updates: storm makes second US landfall in South Carolina
Storm makes landfall in Georgetown, South Carolina following rising death toll in Florida – follow live updates
Plans to demolish former Derby Go Outdoors store for warehouses
A former Derby store could be demolished to make way for warehouses and dozens of storage units. The vacant Go Outdoors unit in Ascot Drive, Derby, was closed earlier this year with the firm moving to Wyvern Retail Park. Applicant Storage 24 Group plans to demolish the site and replace...
Plans to create new 6,000-home Stafford village unveiled
Plans to build a 6,000-home garden village have been called a "once-in-a-lifetime opportunity" for Stafford. A site at Cold Meece, near Stone, has been earmarked for the development and been given the working name of Meecebrook. The proposals form part of Stafford Borough Council's local plan and will be discussed...
Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown, aid Ukraine
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has signed into law a bill that finances the federal government through mid-December and provides another infusion of military and economic aid to Ukraine. He signed the bill Friday after lawmakers acted to avert a partial government shutdown set to begin after midnight.
Protest held over state of Bristol's housing
A protest has been held at rising housing costs and a lack of suitable accommodation in Bristol. People were asked to share their experiences of the difficulty in renting and buying at a demonstration organised by community union Acorn. A group of about 60 people met on College Green on...
Council plans to make Stoke-on-Trent a cultural destination
Plans to turn Stoke-on-Trent into "one of the most important cultural destinations" in the West Midlands have been announced by the city council. The local authority laid out a five-year strategy to build on the city's reputation in the ceramics industry. Proposals include creating new family attractions, increasing the number...
Hurricane Ian strikes South Carolina as Florida counts cost of destruction
FORT MYERS, Fla./CHARLESTON, S.C., Sept 30 (Reuters) - Hurricane Ian slammed into South Carolina on Friday afternoon, making another landfall after a deadly march across Florida that washed away houses, stranded thousands and left an unknown number of people dead.
For £30 million, Cheshire’s finest country house could be yours
The Legh family house is on the market for the first time in history. One of the finest country houses in England, Adlington Hall is nestled in the heart of Cheshire, and boasts a magnificent 1,921 acres. The Legh family is one of the best-established aristocratic families in the land....
