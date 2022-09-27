Read full article on original website
Moultrie County State's Attorney sues over SAFE-T Act
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Another Illinois state's attorney is filing a lawsuit over the SAFE-T-Act. This time it is Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver joining the list of state's attorneys suing over the portion of the law that eliminates cash bail. “While reform to improve criminal justice is...
Carbon dioxide pipeline proposal draws opposition, action
Illinois, Iowa (KHQA) — Navigator Heartland Greenway proposed a plan to build a 1,300-mile liquid carbon dioxide pipeline. The pipeline would run through five different states including Illinois and Iowa. This proposal is nothing new to residents in McDonough County, and now, county board member Mike Cox says people...
State's attorney says bail removal law doesn't protect public
DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Vermilion County's State’s Attorney Jacqueline Lacy is suing Governor J.B. Pritzker and the Illinois Attorney General, Kwame Raoul, for the SAFE-T Act by claiming it puts victims and their families at risk. Lacy predicts it would be hard to keep someone in jail who...
Man sentenced in Illinois for cannabis, weapons charges
SHELBY COUNTY, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — An Oregon man was sentenced in central Illinois on charges of involving cannabis and weapons. Joshua Hicks, 40, was sentenced to eight years in the Illinois Department of Corrections for the offenses of unlawful possession of cannabis with intent to deliver and unlawful possession of weapons by a felon.
IDOT awarded $10 million in grants
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) announced on Friday that $10 million has been awarded to support long-range transportation projects across Illinois. Rebuild Illinois is about giving Illinoisans the quality roads, bridges, and paths they need to get where they’re going safely and quickly,” said...
Old State Capitol gets new designation
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — The Old State Capitol is being recognized for the important part it played in United States history. The site has now been accepted to the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom. It's one of 17 new listings from the 43rd round...
No Illinois counties rated high for COVID-19 transmission
CHICAGO (WICS) — COVID-19 community transmission in Illinois seems to be on the decline. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced on Friday there are zero counties in Illinois rated high for COVID-19 community transmission. “It is encouraging to see the large number of Illinoisans who are...
$15 million to support Illinois violence prevention
WASHINGTON, DC — On Thursday, it was announced that a total of $15,009,020 in Department of Justice (DOJ) awards for violence prevention efforts across Illinois. “This federal funding will give communities around Illinois additional resources to not only respond to violence but help prevent these tragedies from happening in the first place,” said U.S. Senator Dick Durbin, D-Illinois. “Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to secure federal resources that will help create a safer state for all Illinoisans.”
Illinois highways will get more electric vehicle charging ports
SPRINGFIELD, ILL (WICS/WRSP) — A new addition to Illinois highways will be coming soon. Illinois will be getting more electric vehicle chargers across the state. Illinois will be receiving more than $148 million in federal funding from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program to build these charging ports. The...
'This is still a hazardous situation': Gov. DeSantis on Tropical Storm Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WPEC) — More than two million people in Florida remain without power in the wake of Hurricane Ian, which has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm Thursday morning as it continues to make its way across Florida. Governor Ron DeSantis, in a press conference, said it is...
Special Report: Is there a solution to the pharmacist shortage?
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — Last week in a special report, we told you about the nationwide pharmacist shortage. Why many pharmacists are leaving the industry, and how it is affecting central Illinois. Now we ask, what can be done? Is there a solution to the pharmacist shortage?. “When their...
More than $31 million for health care research in Illinois
WASHINGTON, DC — On Wednesday it was announced that Illinois will be receiving $31,055,926 in U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and National Institutes of Health (NIH) medical research grants for Illinois institutions. Officials say the funding will be used to research programs across Illinois to support...
Friday Night Rivals Recap Show: Week 6
Springfield, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - Catch highlights and scores from games across Central Illinois on the Friday Night Rivals Recap Show!. BLOOMINGTON CENTRAL CATHOLIC 42, ST. JOSEPH-OGDEN 20. TOLONO (UNITY) 47, PONTIAC 0. ST. THOMAS MORE @ SCHLARMAN SATURDAY 3 P.M. APOLLO CONFERENCE. LINCOLN 27, MATTOON 7. CHARLESTON 27, TAYLORVILLE 8.
'Long road to recovery': Search and rescue efforts still underway across Florida after Ian
WASHINGTON (TND) — Hurricane Ian ripped through Florida earlier this week, leaving residents underwater and facing immense cleanup. One of the places to experience the full force of Hurricane Ian was Charlotte County, Florida. Extensive damage has been reported and the response is still underway with active search and rescue efforts ongoing.
Local Red Cross volunteer on standby to help Hurricane Ian relief efforts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — In preparation for Hurricane Ian, the American Red Cross is one local organization sending people and resources down to Florida. Hurricane Ian is already taking a toll on some parts of Florida. Here in Illinois, one local resident is getting ready to help. Dean Otta...
