ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missoula, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
montanakaimin.com

UM Hosts Inaugural Grizzly Leadership Summit for student advocates

Students from different advocacy groups convened for breakfast, ice cream and trainings on tough issues they face at work during the Student Advocacy Resource Center’s first Grizzly Leadership Summit. Large round tables filled the University Center ballroom when students first arrived for a breakfast social, and organizers encouraged students...
MISSOULA, MT
montanakaimin.com

On the grind

University of Montana esports team captain Canyon Hardy called out moves to teammates stretched down a line of clean tables. Each player focused on the screens ahead and moved precisely to set up each attack. With each rotation, the University of Montana’s Overwatch squad intensified the clacking of keyboards inside the Gaming Den, a place formerly known for its billiards tables.
MISSOULA, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Education
Missoula, MT
Education
City
Missoula, MT
Alina Andras

3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana

If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
MONTANA STATE
Alt 95.7

Win Tickets to Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous Brewfest

Saturday, October 1st (2022) at Caras Park it's the Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous Brewfest— general admission begins at 4pm. Enjoy the live music, food vendors and of course, the Montana-made craft beer. Sign up now for your chance to win 4 free tickets. 20 Montana Distilleries You Have to...
MONTANA STATE
94.9 KYSS FM

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Referendums#Resolutions#Student Government#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Linus College#Bear Necessities#Asum
NBCMontana

Ronan Chamber of Commerce announces Trail of Bales winners

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ronan Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the winners of this year's Trail of Bales. Congratulations to the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship on getting top prize for your "Jaws" bale! The team earned the right to the first place trophy. Second place was a tie...
RONAN, MT
96.3 The Blaze

Missoula’s Metal Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh Returns

Are you ready for the most gruesome, loud, metal Halloween party in Missoula? The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh returns!. Every Halloween the Missoula metal community comes together to throw one epic party. We're talking about the craziest, loudest local metal bands, epic costumes and so much more. The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh has become a yearly event we all look forward to, and it's one you don't want to miss.
MISSOULA, MT
NBCMontana

Pickup crashes into tree in Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crashing on Broadway Street and Cooper Street late Thursday morning. Officer Mike Kammer said for unknown reasons, a pickup drove over the curb and took out an electrical box before crashing into a tree near McDonalds.
MISSOULA, MT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Senate
newstalkkgvo.com

Missoula Man Provides a BAC of .296 During DUI Arrest

On September 23, 2022, at approximately 10:52 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Broadway and Toole Avenue when she observed a brown Toyota Tundra driving westbound on Broadway without its headlights or taillights illuminated. The officer turned her vehicle around and the Tundra quickly turned...
MISSOULA, MT
96.7 KISS FM

This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.

For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
MONTANA STATE
montanakaimin.com

Police Blotter

The University of Montana Police Department wrapped up an interesting fourth week of school to say the least. Elevator problems and stolen computers put a lot on the plates of the police. Here are four reports from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21. Sunday 9/17: Vehicular Vandalism. UMPD responded to a...
MISSOULA, MT
Fairfield Sun Times

Smoke and flames to be visible from training burn in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Mont. - Smoke and flames will be visible from a training burn in Hamilton Thursday night. Around 5:30 pm, fire crews will be conducting a training burn on Lewis Lane south of Hamilton, directly across from Murdoch’s. People are asked to avoid the area and to not stop...
HAMILTON, MT
Big Country News

Crash Near Lolo Pass reduces Highway 12 to one lane

LOLO - A crash occurred Friday night on Highway 12 between Pete King Creek Road and Bald Mountain at mile marker 107 (31 miles east of the Kooskia area). The roadway has been reduced to one lane at this time. The Idaho Department of Transportation is warning drivers to drive...
LOLO, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy