montanakaimin.com
UM Hosts Inaugural Grizzly Leadership Summit for student advocates
Students from different advocacy groups convened for breakfast, ice cream and trainings on tough issues they face at work during the Student Advocacy Resource Center’s first Grizzly Leadership Summit. Large round tables filled the University Center ballroom when students first arrived for a breakfast social, and organizers encouraged students...
Missoula City Council committee supports creation of bear-smart policy
The number of human-bear conflicts increased last fall, particularly in residential areas along creeks in the Missoula area.
montanakaimin.com
On the grind
University of Montana esports team captain Canyon Hardy called out moves to teammates stretched down a line of clean tables. Each player focused on the screens ahead and moved precisely to set up each attack. With each rotation, the University of Montana’s Overwatch squad intensified the clacking of keyboards inside the Gaming Den, a place formerly known for its billiards tables.
Better Hurry to the Bitterroot to Get Your Apple Pies
(HAMILTON)- You may have felt overwhelmed trying to bake enough pies to feed family and friends on Thanksgiving. But have you ever made more than 600? In just two days?. And were the pies so good that people were willing to stand out in a Montana snowstorm to eat them?
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Montana
If you happen to live in Montana and you are looking for new places to explore, I got you, so keep on reading because this article if for you, and I'm saying that because I have put together a list of three amazing ideas for a fun, exciting, and affordable weekend getaway in Montana that are suitable for people of all ages. On top of that, no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most certainly find something for your liking in any of these because because they have something for everybody. So if you have never been to any of these places mention in this article, make sure you add them to your list and you visit them next time you get the chance. Are you curious to see if your favourite place made it on the list? Here are three affordable weekend getaways ideas in Montana:
Win Tickets to Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous Brewfest
Saturday, October 1st (2022) at Caras Park it's the Montana Brewers Fall Rendezvous Brewfest— general admission begins at 4pm. Enjoy the live music, food vendors and of course, the Montana-made craft beer. Sign up now for your chance to win 4 free tickets. 20 Montana Distilleries You Have to...
Townsquare Media Welcomes Reporter Dennis Bragg to KYSS-FM
Townsquare Media is pleased and proud to announce that Dennis Bragg, long with the Montana Television Network and KPAX-TV, is now the new Brand Manager of KYSS-FM, as well as a contributor to Townsquare stations and websites. KGVO News hosted Bragg on the Tuesday morning Talk Back Show where he...
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
NBCMontana
Ronan Chamber of Commerce announces Trail of Bales winners
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Ronan Chamber of Commerce is proud to announce the winners of this year's Trail of Bales. Congratulations to the Lighthouse Christian Fellowship on getting top prize for your "Jaws" bale! The team earned the right to the first place trophy. Second place was a tie...
Missoula’s Metal Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh Returns
Are you ready for the most gruesome, loud, metal Halloween party in Missoula? The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh returns!. Every Halloween the Missoula metal community comes together to throw one epic party. We're talking about the craziest, loudest local metal bands, epic costumes and so much more. The Grotesque Burlesque Carnival of Flesh has become a yearly event we all look forward to, and it's one you don't want to miss.
Law enforcement on scene of "active" situation at Missoula VA clinic
Missoula Law enforcement is on the scene of “an active and evolving situation” at the VA clinic in Missoula.
NBCMontana
Pickup crashes into tree in Missoula
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Missoula Police Department responded to a report of a vehicle crashing on Broadway Street and Cooper Street late Thursday morning. Officer Mike Kammer said for unknown reasons, a pickup drove over the curb and took out an electrical box before crashing into a tree near McDonalds.
Man in custody following incident at Missoula VA clinic
One person is in police custody after what police are calling a disturbance and a threat of a weapon.
newstalkkgvo.com
Missoula Man Provides a BAC of .296 During DUI Arrest
On September 23, 2022, at approximately 10:52 p.m., a Missoula Police Department officer was patrolling the area of Broadway and Toole Avenue when she observed a brown Toyota Tundra driving westbound on Broadway without its headlights or taillights illuminated. The officer turned her vehicle around and the Tundra quickly turned...
This Montana City Ranks High On List Of Best Places To Retire.
For some folks, the idea of retiring to a place where you can enjoy your golden years is what motivates them. They save and invest over the course of their lives in hopes that one day they'll be able to relax and enjoy the good life. Maybe that's time on the golf course, traveling the country in an RV, or moving to someplace new that has lots of options for retirees.
montanakaimin.com
Police Blotter
The University of Montana Police Department wrapped up an interesting fourth week of school to say the least. Elevator problems and stolen computers put a lot on the plates of the police. Here are four reports from Sept. 17 to Sept. 21. Sunday 9/17: Vehicular Vandalism. UMPD responded to a...
Investigation into homicide of elderly woman near Clinton continues
The investigation into a homicide that was reported over the weekend in the Clinton area is continuing.
Fairfield Sun Times
Smoke and flames to be visible from training burn in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Mont. - Smoke and flames will be visible from a training burn in Hamilton Thursday night. Around 5:30 pm, fire crews will be conducting a training burn on Lewis Lane south of Hamilton, directly across from Murdoch’s. People are asked to avoid the area and to not stop...
Crash Near Lolo Pass reduces Highway 12 to one lane
LOLO - A crash occurred Friday night on Highway 12 between Pete King Creek Road and Bald Mountain at mile marker 107 (31 miles east of the Kooskia area). The roadway has been reduced to one lane at this time. The Idaho Department of Transportation is warning drivers to drive...
Fairfield Sun Times
Homicide investigation underway in Clinton
A woman was pronounced dead after sheriff's deputies responded to a report of an assault in Clinton Sunday, Sept. 25.
