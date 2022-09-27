Read full article on original website
KULR8
Billings Central stays unbeaten with win over Laurel
LAUREL — No one needs to tell Kade Boyd and the rest of the Billings Central football team how much a win over rival Laurel really means. The Class A powers have been duking it out in a history that dates back decades and many, many deep playoff runs. Recently, that's included a Laurel-won showdown in the 2020 state championship and a further win by the Locomotives last season nearly a year to the day Friday.
KULR8
Huntley Project runs through Shepherd, stays unbeaten
SHEPHERD- Huntley Project scored early and frequently to roll to a 56-16 win over their rivals, Shepherd, on Friday night. The Red Devils remain undefeated this season with the win, improving to 6-0. Shepherd falls to 2-4.
KULR8
#20 Rocky Mountain College prepares for tough road test at Montana Western
BILLINGS- Battlin’ Bears football heads to Dillon to take on Montana Western for the Bulldog’s homecoming game. Kickoff at 3:00pm. Homecoming Celebration: Rocky shutout MSU-Northern 56-0 to celebrate homecoming weekend. George Tribble shined in his first start as a Battlin’ Bear, throwing for 206 yards and four touchdowns in only two and a half quarters, earning him Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Offensive Player of the Week. Kaysan Barnett earned Erck Hotels/Frontier Conference Special Teams Player of the Week after returning a punt 70 yards for a touchdown in the victory.
KULR8
Montana State Billings volleyball swept by Saint Martin's
BILLINGS — The Montana State Billings volleyball team couldn't string together consecutive wins after Great Northwest Athletic Conference foe Saint Martin's defeated the Yellowjackets in straight sets Thursday. Two days after MSUB swept crosstown rival Rocky Mountain College, the Jackets got back into GNAC play but couldn't nab their...
KULR8
Billings West stomps Skyview, wins fourth straight
BILLINGS — Big plays have been few and far between this season for Billings West, and quarterback Drew McDowell pointed the finger mostly at himself Friday night. “I feel like these last few weeks we’ve been getting better at preparing ourselves throughout the week of practice, watching film … I haven’t done the best job of that myself,” he said after guiding the fifth-ranked Golden Bears to a 44-7 Eastern AA football win over Billings Skyview at Wendy’s Field at Daylis Stadium. “But this week we kind of pulled it together, prepared well, and our offensive game plan the entire week showed out there.”
KULR8
Bozeman blows past Billings Senior 38-3
BILLINGS- Bozeman's offense pounded the ball up the field consistently on Thursday night to blow past Billings Senior 38-3. The Hawks scored on all put one drive in the first half and carried a 24-0 lead into halftime. On their opening drive, Jake Casagranda found Avery Allen for the nine-yard...
KULR8
Montana cross country competitors dominate home meet
MISSOULA — Getting to compete in front of its fans for the first time this season Friday, the Montana cross country team did not disappoint, recording major personal bests and many of the meet's top times. The Grizzlies were competing against athletes from nearby MSU-Billings and Providence (Great Falls).
KULR8
Billings Skyview's Charlize Davis signs with Rocky Soccer
BILLINGS, Mont. - Rocky Mountain College Soccer announced the signing of Billings native Charlize Davis on Wednesday. Davis currently plays for Billings Skyview. Davis is a two-time All-Conference player. In her junior year she scored nine goals and two assists. So far, Davis has four goals and an assist to start her senior season.
KULR8
4 The Team: Christopher Garcia continues Golden Bears legacy in a new number
BILLINGS- For the last decade, the number four has been passed down as a legacy number for Billings West football. This is year is no different, but fans won't see it on the field this fall. "It's a number that Michael Guelff was the last one who originally had it...
Laurel Outlook
Record-setting Laurel kicker Owen Adams is out to battle cancer
Laurel High School’s record-setting kicker Owen Adams is turning his skill in football into helping others battle cancer. Adams, who recently moved here with his family from Juneau, AK, set a new field goal record in the Locomotives’ homecoming game against Lewistown, kicking for 47 yards and breaking a 59-year-old Laurel record. And the kick wasn’t even a PR for Adams, who kicked a 52-yard field goal at his old school in Juneau, United Thunder Mountain High School.
montanasports.com
Q2 AOW: Billings Central's Clay Oven living 'every Montana kid's dream'
BILLINGS — Billings Central’s Clay Oven saw his childhood dream come true earlier this fall. The standout senior Ram linebacker and running back announced he’ll continue his football career at the University of Montana. “Every kid growing up in Montana I think has a goal to play...
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species
Montana’s Vintage Neon Signs—an Endangered Species It started with a random photo of the Top Notch Lunch sign in Great Falls. Originally an ice cream parlor, the sign was added in 1938 when the place became a diner. As I sat in a booth near the back of the cafe, enjoying a sloppy joe that was too big to pick up, I knew this sign was just the beginning. ...
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
Montanans anxiously watching Ian's destruction
She booked the trip six months ago, never imagining she would end up vacationing in a really bad hurricane.
KULR8
FWP looks to purchase new recreation site on Yellowstone River near Reed Point
BILLINGS – Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks and Montana Natural Resource Damage Program (NRDP) have released a draft environmental assessment (EA) to acquire an island complex in the Yellowstone River upstream of Reed Point. Public comments on the Otter Creek Islands draft EA will be accepted from Sept. 28 to Oct. 28.
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
Billings schools Superintendent Greg Upham announces retirement
Billings School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham announced to staff Friday morning that he is retiring at the end of the current school year.
KULR8
Montana Audubon Center Bat Walk aims to teach the truth about bats to all
Billings, MT- Fall is in full swing now, which might make some think of spooky things. But a Bat Walk aims to teach people to see these critters as anything but scary. Bats are silent predators that hunt at night and many might go most of their lives without seeing a bat in person. Their allusiveness adds to the mystery of these flying foxes that often turns to misunderstanding and fear. Some believe bats are rabies carriers, when only .5% of all tested bats, have rabies. And the Audubon Center believes even these tested bats are outliers.
KULR8
Several agencies respond to derailed train east of Bridger
BRIDGER, Mont. - A train derailed about half a mile east of Bridger Friday night. Road closures are in place on East Bridger Rd. at the railroad tracks and the intersection of Rush Water Rd. and South River Rd. is closed. Carbon Alert reports that at 11:30 pm Friday, around...
Car break-ins near Billings West High School causing frustrations
Friday did not get off to a good start for Nadia Stryker. Someone had broken into her brand new Jeep overnight.
