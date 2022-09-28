AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons are coming off their first taste of defeat during the 2022 season, falling to the Massillon Washington Tigers 49-28 in front of a packed house at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. The Falcons have a lot to take away though from a game where they held their own with not only one of the best teams in Division II but one of the best teams in the state of Ohio regardless of. division. With Massillon’s defense doing a great job neutralizing the normally dominant Fitch rushing attack, Quarterback DeShawn Vaughn Jr. stepped up in a big way for the Falcons, completing 16-of-his-23 pass attempts for 266 yards and three touchdowns, which were caught by Jayden Eley, Dominic Perry, and Jamell James. The Falcons showed as a team that they are threatening offensively in multiple ways, and that is something that will surely go a long way as the season progresses, with the playoffs only being a few weeks away.

AUSTINTOWN, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO