ysnlive.com
SOUTH RANGE FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 5) WITH DAN YEAGLEY
BOARDMAN, OH- Another week, another big win for South Range to keep their perfect season intact at 6-0. To put the first blemish on the ledger of NE8 Foe, Girard by a final of 56-12 was an eye-opening occurrence around the area. The Raiders had their high-powered offense in the...
Ursuline falls in ‘Battle of the Irish’
Ursuline (5-1) will visit Villa Angela-St. Joseph in week eight.
ysnlive.com
CHANEY COWBOYS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 7) WITH SETH ANTRAM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Coming off one of the most physical games of the season, head coach Seth Antram and the Chaney Cowboys are preparing for the home stretch of their season before the playoffs begin. Last week the Cowboys fell at home to the Ursuline Irish, 30-27, at Rayen Stadium. Even though Chaney lost, they remained ahead of Ursuline in the Region 9 projections on joeeitel.com, as Chaney comes in at #4, whereas, Ursuline is #5 in the most recent release. Up next for the ‘Boys (5-1), will be a tough road test as they will travel up to Painsville to take on the Harvey Red Raiders (4-2) on Friday night.
Highlights: Rootstown vs. Warren JFK
Warren JFK (5-1) will visit St. Thomas Aquinas in week eight.
Daugherty field goal in final moment seals comeback win for Warren Harding
Warren Harding (1-5) will host Cardinal Mooney in week eight. Boardman (4-2) will be at home against Dover.
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD COACH’S CORNER: MIKE PAVLANSKY
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals picked up a huge bounce back victory in overtime against the Dover Tornadoes. Head Coach Mike Pavlansky talked about the win in this weeks coach’s corner at Cocca’s Pizza in Canfield. The Cardinals have a bye in week 7, and have focused on themselves throughout this week of practice. Hear Mike Pavlansky’s thoughts on another coach’s corner brought to you by:
ysnlive.com
COWBOY NATION, LETS RIDE!
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Senior two way star, Mike Logan, is one of the many leaders on this Chaney Cowboys football team this season. Not only does he lead on the offensive end from his wideout position, he also controls the defense as a hard hitting defensive back who always has a knack for making a big play when the team needs him to.
ysnlive.com
LOWELLVILLE FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 1) WITH ANDREW MAMULA
LOWELLVILLE OH- Back in 2002, The Lowellville Rockets and coach Andrew Mamula went undefeated in the regular season. Unfortunately, a second round exit against Cuyahoga Heights cost them a chance at a possible state championship. This time, the team is undefeated yet again and looking to continue their undefeated streak under Mamula.
ysnlive.com
AUSTINTOWN FITCH FALCONS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 1) WITH TJ PARKER
AUSTINTOWN, OH – The Austintown Fitch Falcons are coming off their first taste of defeat during the 2022 season, falling to the Massillon Washington Tigers 49-28 in front of a packed house at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium. The Falcons have a lot to take away though from a game where they held their own with not only one of the best teams in Division II but one of the best teams in the state of Ohio regardless of. division. With Massillon’s defense doing a great job neutralizing the normally dominant Fitch rushing attack, Quarterback DeShawn Vaughn Jr. stepped up in a big way for the Falcons, completing 16-of-his-23 pass attempts for 266 yards and three touchdowns, which were caught by Jayden Eley, Dominic Perry, and Jamell James. The Falcons showed as a team that they are threatening offensively in multiple ways, and that is something that will surely go a long way as the season progresses, with the playoffs only being a few weeks away.
ysnlive.com
VIKINGS REIGN SUPREME
LIBERTY OH- LaBrae and Liberty crossed paths for the second time this season on the hardwood. They went the distance the first time around and we were all expecting a repeat of the first performance. That would not be the case as fatigue has finally caught up with the Leopards this season. An onslaught of games going four and five sets seems like it has finally started to wear on Liberty who had a lot of simple mistakes that cost them a chance at victory in Thursday nights meeting. LaBrae had a few mistakes of their own, but they played a solid overall match, and their defensive abilities allowed them to stay put and have Liberty make the mistakes to help them along on their biggest runs of the night.
St. Ignatius vs. St. Edward: Ranking the biggest football games in Chuck Kyle’s tenure
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Barring a rematch in the OHSAA regional playoffs, this weekend will mark the final time St. Ignatius coach Chuck Kyle leads his football team to play rival St. Edward. Kyle intends to retire following this season, which is his 40th at the helm of his alma...
ysnlive.com
FITZGERALD AND THE FALCONS FLY HIGH
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Austintown Fitch’s identity for much of the 2022 season has been its physicality, which has helped Fitch get off to a 5-1 start through the first six weeks of the season. You don’t have to look past 6’4″ lineman Josh Fitzgerald to see a reason for why Austintown has dominated like they have. Fitzgerald is part of a Fitch line that has paved the way for one of the most impressive rushing attacks in the area. Fitzgerald’s play has not gone unnoticed on the field as well, as he currently possesses five collegiate offers, including two from Division I programs (Saint Francis (PA), Youngstown State). Fitch faces a test this week from a Division I opponent in Strongsville and will need Fitzgerald to have another big week if the Falcons want to grab their sixth win of the season.
ysnlive.com
LEOPARDS IMPRESSIVE SEASON CONTINUES
LOUISVILLE OH- The Leopards have put together a strong record against a really tough schedule. That trend continued on Thursday as the Leopards took on Orrville and earned a narrow victory with a second half goal. The lone Leopards goal came from Kadan Swope. The goal was unassisted. Louisville’s goalie...
ysnlive.com
IRISH WIN SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
HUBBARD OH- The Ursyline girls golf team continued their impressive season on Thursday as they won a sectional championship at Pine Lakes Golf Club. The Irish won by 39 strokes over Columbiana with a score of 365. Gia Schiavonne led the Irish by shooting a 88. Right behind her was...
ysnlive.com
HUBBARD DEFENSE UP FOR THE TASK
HUBBARD, Ohio – Nik Hendrix threw two touchdown passes, and both top backs would add 50-yard games as the Hubbard Eagles (5-2) blanked the Lakeview Bulldogs (3-4) in their 22-0 win on Homecoming night. Ben Wilcox and Xzander Owens each caught a touchdown pass, and Garland Warren rushed for another.
ysnlive.com
EAGLES EARN RIVERVIEW SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
NEWTON FALLS OH- The Warren JFK Boys golf team dominated on their way to a sectional championship at Riverview Golf Course in Newton Falls on Thursday. Their leading scorer was Bryce Van Horn who shot a 77. Andrew LaPolla was one stroke behind him shooting a 78. Henry Phillips followed them up by shooting a 79. Andrew Fredenberg shot a 81 on the day, and rounding out the Eagles scoring was Julian Bolino with an 84. JFK advances to the district tournament next week where they’ll compete as a team.
ysnlive.com
POLAND KEEPS INDIANS QUIET
POLAND OH- Poland got another NE8 victory on Thursday night as they continue to fight for a conference championship. They steamrolled Girard 5-0. Scoring goals for the Bulldogs on the night were Andreas Tsikouris and Jacob Hayes both with 2. Collin McBride also added a goal for the Bulldogs. Andrew Slaven, and Noah Huda. Michael Daley earned one save on the night, it is the seventh shutout the Bulldogs have had all season.
ysnlive.com
WEST BRANCH GIRLS DO ENOUGH TO ADVANCE TO DISTRICTS
HUBBARD OH- The West Branch girls golf team made the trip to Hubbard on Wednesday to compete in sectionals. The Warriors were able to finish third, and that was enough to advance to districts as a team. The final team score was 421. Shaylee Muckleroy led the way for the...
ysnlive.com
WEST BRANCH TIES SCHOOL RECORD TO WIN SECTIONAL TITLE
MASSILLON OH- West Branch boys golf made the hour and half trip from Beloit to Elms Country Club worth it on Wednesday. They tied a school record on their way to a sectional championship. The team shot a 321. That score put them 23 strokes ahead of the second place team.
ysnlive.com
VANHORN HELPS JFK GET ON THE MAP
WARREN OH- Warren JFK gets a lot of attention during the fall sports season. Although most of that attention usually falls to their football team that is state championship caliber. However, no matter the sport, success brings eyes upon you. For the Eagles golf program they have found a bunch of success in 2022. One of the big reasons for that is their leader Bryce Vanhorn. Vanhorn is statistically one of the best golfers in Trumbull county. One thing is for sure, he didn’t wake up and grab a club and all of sudden swing with precision. Bryce works harder than just about anyone at his craft. With golf, that is so important. You’ll never be great if you don’t take it upon yourself to get better on your own. Bryce has never been shy to work hard. Now this season, he is being rewarded for his hard work with huge results.
