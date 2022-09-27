Read full article on original website
WARRIORS STAY IN THE GROOVE
NEWTON FALLS OH- The Brookfield Warriors hit the road in week 7 as they ventured into Tiger Town for the second time this season as they took on Newton Falls. Last time the Warriors took on a Tiger named team they came out on top 27-14. This time around the Warriors would play even better as they pitched their first shutout of the year. Brookfield’s defense played great all night forcing two turnovers, including one that ended up being a special team’stouchdown for the Warriors. They did not allow a single pass completion all night long and consistently forced the Tigers offense to stall out once they crossed the fifty-yard line. Christian Davis would take home player of the game as he picked up his second straight one-hundred-yard rushing game of the season and added a touchdown to his totals.
LOWELLVILLE MAKES SWIFT WORK OF THE TROJANS
Lowellville OH- The Rockets have had their best start to the season under coach Mamula and looked to continue their success Friday against Sebring in a MVAC Scarlet Tier rivalry week seven and Division seven matchup. The last time Sebring beat the rockets was back in 2015 by the final of 28-14. They also beat them back in 2011 by the final of 31-14 and were looking for their third win of the 2000s against them under new coach Anthony Agresta.
URSULINE BATTLES TO THE END BUT FALLS SHORT AGAINST STVM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH- It was a battle of the Irish on Friday night at Stambaugh Stadium, as St. Vincent-St. Mary came down to Youngstown to continue the non-conference rivalry with Ursuline. These two programs have matched up 11 times since 2011 after last nights ballgame. STVM had a nine game winning streak against Ursuline on the line, and some late turnovers bit Ursuline to end that losing streak.
GARFIELD GETS ONE MORE CHANCE
GARRETTSVILLE OH- The Garrettsville Garfield Lady G-Men’s volleyball team continued their path on their conference schedule, stopping by Newton Falls to take on The Tigers Thursday night. Garfield sits in second place in The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s (MVAC) Gray Tier, with only The Crestview Lady Rebels ahead of them.
EAGLES EARN RIVERVIEW SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
NEWTON FALLS OH- The Warren JFK Boys golf team dominated on their way to a sectional championship at Riverview Golf Course in Newton Falls on Thursday. Their leading scorer was Bryce Van Horn who shot a 77. Andrew LaPolla was one stroke behind him shooting a 78. Henry Phillips followed them up by shooting a 79. Andrew Fredenberg shot a 81 on the day, and rounding out the Eagles scoring was Julian Bolino with an 84. JFK advances to the district tournament next week where they’ll compete as a team.
COWBOY NATION, LETS RIDE!
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Senior two way star, Mike Logan, is one of the many leaders on this Chaney Cowboys football team this season. Not only does he lead on the offensive end from his wideout position, he also controls the defense as a hard hitting defensive back who always has a knack for making a big play when the team needs him to.
CANFIELD COACH’S CORNER: MIKE PAVLANSKY
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals picked up a huge bounce back victory in overtime against the Dover Tornadoes. Head Coach Mike Pavlansky talked about the win in this weeks coach’s corner at Cocca’s Pizza in Canfield. The Cardinals have a bye in week 7, and have focused on themselves throughout this week of practice. Hear Mike Pavlansky’s thoughts on another coach’s corner brought to you by:
MANLEY WINS GOLD IN THE GAME OF LIFE
BELOIT OH- On February 20th, Maria Manley’s life changes forever. On the day Maria gave birth to her daughter Elena. At first all seemed fine, Elena was a healthy baby girl, and they were set to be discharged in a couple days. However, Maria’s condition would unfortunately take a turn. She developed a fever, that eventually turned into seizures. They got so bad that Maria’s doctors had to put her in medically induced coma. When Maria woke up eight days later, she couldn’t move. She was paralyzed from the neck down.
MOONEY NO MATCH FOR THE REBELS
COLUMBIANA OH- Crestview still hasn’t lost a set all season. On Wednesday that continued as the Rebels won their third non conference game against Mooney. The match was won in three straight sets. (25-9 25-14 25-13) Grace Auer finished the night with a double double finishing with 15 kills...
IT’S ALL IN THE GENES
For Penguin fans who remember the National Championship Football teams of the 90’s, it’s deja vu! There are some familiar names on this year”s Penguins roster, reminiscent of those times. Three standout players on YSU’s current roster, Chris Sammarone, Beau Brungard, and Colten McFadden all descend from Penguin Football Royalty.
CARDINALS FLY TO AAC VICTORY
BOARDMAN OH- Canfield traveled to AAC rival Boardman Thursday evening and was able to win the match by a score of 4-0. Canfield’s record now stands at 7 wins 1 loss and 4 ties and are now 3-0-2 in AAC play. Ethan Mulichak earned a hat trick for the...
IRISH WIN SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
HUBBARD OH- The Ursyline girls golf team continued their impressive season on Thursday as they won a sectional championship at Pine Lakes Golf Club. The Irish won by 39 strokes over Columbiana with a score of 365. Gia Schiavonne led the Irish by shooting a 88. Right behind her was...
SUPERIOR SMITH
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Football has been a part of the family way for generations, and Austintown Fitch senior Cam Smith has done a great job carrying on the family legacy. Smith, an Iowa State commit, has been a leader on the field all year long for the Falcons. A multi-sport athlete for Austintown Fitch, Smith possesses many abilities that make him a standout on the field, as he combines his hard-hitting strength with his track speed which will make him a force to be reckoned with in the Big 12 for the next few years after graduation.
VIKINGS REIGN SUPREME
LIBERTY OH- LaBrae and Liberty crossed paths for the second time this season on the hardwood. They went the distance the first time around and we were all expecting a repeat of the first performance. That would not be the case as fatigue has finally caught up with the Leopards this season. An onslaught of games going four and five sets seems like it has finally started to wear on Liberty who had a lot of simple mistakes that cost them a chance at victory in Thursday nights meeting. LaBrae had a few mistakes of their own, but they played a solid overall match, and their defensive abilities allowed them to stay put and have Liberty make the mistakes to help them along on their biggest runs of the night.
TIGERS TROUNCE WATERLOO
ATWATER OH- Springfield is slowly but surely gathering momentum as the session nears its end. They kept their record above .500 on Thursday night as they traveled to Waterloo and swept the Vikings. (25-15 25-11 25-14) Jameka Brungard got in to double figures with kills and led the Tigers with...
ROCCO RUNS THE SHOW
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Rocco Odom has arguably the most important job on the football field for the Austintown Fitch offense, that is being the Center. Odom has been pretty good at that for the Falcons during his varsity career, being dawned as an All-Conference performer. He has helped lead a Fitch offense that has been one of the most explosive ones we have seen across the area this year, and he hopes that this journey through his last season can continue for quite a while longer.
COLUMBIANA FIGHTS OFF BLUE DEVILS
LISBON OH- It was never east, but Columbiana was able to battle their way through Lisbon in four sets to earn their 12th win of the season. (25-23 25-20 13-25 25-20) Ava Heinrich led the Clippers offense with 11 kills. She completed a double double with an awesome 21 digs. Cameron Perkins also had a double double with 20 digs, and 15 assists. Ellie Jackson was the third Clipper to earn a double double with 21 digs, and 12 assists. She also added 7 kills.
SOUTH RANGE FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP 5) WITH DAN YEAGLEY
BOARDMAN, OH- Another week, another big win for South Range to keep their perfect season intact at 6-0. To put the first blemish on the ledger of NE8 Foe, Girard by a final of 56-12 was an eye-opening occurrence around the area. The Raiders had their high-powered offense in the...
BUTCHER HAS THE GOLDEN FOOT
CANFIELD OH- South Range has had a big tradition of incredible soccer in their program’s short history. They are one of only 2 team sports that has been to 2 state champion games. That means they attract a ton of talent as you can imagine. This week we got to catch up with one of their best this year. Junior Logan Butcher is a player that opposing coaches circle a couple of times in their scouting report. Butcher is one of the big players to watch if you go and see the Raiders play. However, he would never put the light on himself. Butcher is a humble team player that will always point to other teammates when asked about the team’s success. He is exactly the type of person a coach would dream of coaching.
LAKEVIEW GETS A PINK SWEEP
CORTLAND OH- It was a special night in Lakeview as the two NE8 Bulldogs came together for a worthy cause. It was time to “Spike Cancer” in Lakeview’s annual pink game. Lakeview would spike all night and run away with the sweep of Poland. (25-16 25-16 25-11)
