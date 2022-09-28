Read full article on original website
ysnlive.com
EAGLES EARN RIVERVIEW SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
NEWTON FALLS OH- The Warren JFK Boys golf team dominated on their way to a sectional championship at Riverview Golf Course in Newton Falls on Thursday. Their leading scorer was Bryce Van Horn who shot a 77. Andrew LaPolla was one stroke behind him shooting a 78. Henry Phillips followed them up by shooting a 79. Andrew Fredenberg shot a 81 on the day, and rounding out the Eagles scoring was Julian Bolino with an 84. JFK advances to the district tournament next week where they’ll compete as a team.
ysnlive.com
VIKINGS REIGN SUPREME
LIBERTY OH- LaBrae and Liberty crossed paths for the second time this season on the hardwood. They went the distance the first time around and we were all expecting a repeat of the first performance. That would not be the case as fatigue has finally caught up with the Leopards this season. An onslaught of games going four and five sets seems like it has finally started to wear on Liberty who had a lot of simple mistakes that cost them a chance at victory in Thursday nights meeting. LaBrae had a few mistakes of their own, but they played a solid overall match, and their defensive abilities allowed them to stay put and have Liberty make the mistakes to help them along on their biggest runs of the night.
ysnlive.com
COWBOY NATION, LETS RIDE!
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Senior two way star, Mike Logan, is one of the many leaders on this Chaney Cowboys football team this season. Not only does he lead on the offensive end from his wideout position, he also controls the defense as a hard hitting defensive back who always has a knack for making a big play when the team needs him to.
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD COACH’S CORNER: MIKE PAVLANSKY
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals picked up a huge bounce back victory in overtime against the Dover Tornadoes. Head Coach Mike Pavlansky talked about the win in this weeks coach’s corner at Cocca’s Pizza in Canfield. The Cardinals have a bye in week 7, and have focused on themselves throughout this week of practice. Hear Mike Pavlansky’s thoughts on another coach’s corner brought to you by:
ysnlive.com
FITZGERALD AND THE FALCONS FLY HIGH
AUSTINTOWN, OH – Austintown Fitch’s identity for much of the 2022 season has been its physicality, which has helped Fitch get off to a 5-1 start through the first six weeks of the season. You don’t have to look past 6’4″ lineman Josh Fitzgerald to see a reason for why Austintown has dominated like they have. Fitzgerald is part of a Fitch line that has paved the way for one of the most impressive rushing attacks in the area. Fitzgerald’s play has not gone unnoticed on the field as well, as he currently possesses five collegiate offers, including two from Division I programs (Saint Francis (PA), Youngstown State). Fitch faces a test this week from a Division I opponent in Strongsville and will need Fitzgerald to have another big week if the Falcons want to grab their sixth win of the season.
ysnlive.com
POLAND KEEPS INDIANS QUIET
POLAND OH- Poland got another NE8 victory on Thursday night as they continue to fight for a conference championship. They steamrolled Girard 5-0. Scoring goals for the Bulldogs on the night were Andreas Tsikouris and Jacob Hayes both with 2. Collin McBride also added a goal for the Bulldogs. Andrew Slaven, and Noah Huda. Michael Daley earned one save on the night, it is the seventh shutout the Bulldogs have had all season.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS TROUNCE WATERLOO
ATWATER OH- Springfield is slowly but surely gathering momentum as the session nears its end. They kept their record above .500 on Thursday night as they traveled to Waterloo and swept the Vikings. (25-15 25-11 25-14) Jameka Brungard got in to double figures with kills and led the Tigers with...
ysnlive.com
LEOPARDS IMPRESSIVE SEASON CONTINUES
LOUISVILLE OH- The Leopards have put together a strong record against a really tough schedule. That trend continued on Thursday as the Leopards took on Orrville and earned a narrow victory with a second half goal. The lone Leopards goal came from Kadan Swope. The goal was unassisted. Louisville’s goalie...
ysnlive.com
WEST BRANCH GIRLS DO ENOUGH TO ADVANCE TO DISTRICTS
HUBBARD OH- The West Branch girls golf team made the trip to Hubbard on Wednesday to compete in sectionals. The Warriors were able to finish third, and that was enough to advance to districts as a team. The final team score was 421. Shaylee Muckleroy led the way for the...
ysnlive.com
CHANEY COWBOYS FOOTBALL COACH’S CORNER (EP. 7) WITH SETH ANTRAM
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Coming off one of the most physical games of the season, head coach Seth Antram and the Chaney Cowboys are preparing for the home stretch of their season before the playoffs begin. Last week the Cowboys fell at home to the Ursuline Irish, 30-27, at Rayen Stadium. Even though Chaney lost, they remained ahead of Ursuline in the Region 9 projections on joeeitel.com, as Chaney comes in at #4, whereas, Ursuline is #5 in the most recent release. Up next for the ‘Boys (5-1), will be a tough road test as they will travel up to Painsville to take on the Harvey Red Raiders (4-2) on Friday night.
ysnlive.com
NILES WINS MIDWEEK SHOWDOWN
NILES OH- Both teams have had their share of adversity this season and only one was going to come on top. The one who came on top in the end was the Lady Red Dragons who got their third sweep of the season against the Chaney Cowgirls, winning 25-11, 25-12 and 25-14.
ysnlive.com
WATERLOO GETS BY G-MEN
ATWATER OH- Waterloo completed their busy week with their third game in the last seven days on Thursday. They hosted a good Garfield team and picked up the 4-1 win. Rose Couts impressed everyone with a hat trick for the Vikings. The Vikings also got a goal from Olivia Boyle. Kaira English, Kayla Thompson, and Boyle all collected assists as well as Sydney Jackson. Sophia Wood was a walk at the goal with 4 saves.
Jambar
Rolling Around Youngstown
The local roller derby team, Youngstown Little Steel Derby Girls, is an adult league doing its part to ensure that derby stays alive. The league skates out of the Cortland Roller Rink in Cortland, Ohio and steps up to help individuals or teams in a time of need. Roller derby...
