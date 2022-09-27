I love taking my kids to explore new places - playgrounds, farms, gyms, you name it. But the simplest - and often most fun - thing we do is go for nature walks. That's why we love Horn Pond in Woburn. It's about a 2-mile loop around the entire pond - it's stroller and balance/toddler bike friendly (though there is one area that has a bit of an incline, so keep that in mind) and it's a really beautiful spot. On any given day, you might spy fish in the pond, swans, geese, ducks or frogs.

WOBURN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO