Read full article on original website
Related
macaronikid.com
Top 5 Weekend Events in Greater Nashua- 9/30
Every Thursday, Macaroni Kid Nashua shares 5 things to do THIS WEEKEND with your kids (or sometimes for your kids) in the Greater Nashua area. Here are our picks for the weekend of September 30th, 2022. Click on the links below for all the details! Don't forget to check out all our events in the events calendar. See the full month here and if you click on a day, all the events for that day will appear below.
macaronikid.com
Scening Walk/Run Highlight: Horn Pond (Woburn)
I love taking my kids to explore new places - playgrounds, farms, gyms, you name it. But the simplest - and often most fun - thing we do is go for nature walks. That's why we love Horn Pond in Woburn. It's about a 2-mile loop around the entire pond - it's stroller and balance/toddler bike friendly (though there is one area that has a bit of an incline, so keep that in mind) and it's a really beautiful spot. On any given day, you might spy fish in the pond, swans, geese, ducks or frogs.
macaronikid.com
Weir River Fall Farm Festival is Happening This Weekend!
Come celebrate the fall harvest season with some old-fashioned fun at one the last working farms in Hingham. Spend time in the barnyard visiting with our animals and learning from our team of Farmer/Educators, climb aboard a tractor, choose a farm “tattoo,” and make a harvest-themed craft!. If...
macaronikid.com
5 Things to Do this Week on the South Shore (9/30-10/2)
I am not sure how we are here but September flew by in the blink of an eye. Cue all things Fall and Fall festivals! As much as I long for weekends spent at the beach, the event calendar has been jam packed with so many Fall things to do with the family that I don't even mind it. As always, check the event calendar for the full line up but here are your top 5!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
macaronikid.com
👩🌾Greater Derry’s Farmer's Market Guide 2022
Get outside and smell the flowers… or check out the beautiful vegetables and fruits at your local farmers markets. Here is our guide to the best markets to visit this summer and ways to use the produce you buy!. Check back often as this Guide is regularly updated! (Last...
Comments / 0