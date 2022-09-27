Read full article on original website
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Deploys Additional Resources To Florida To Assist Hurricane Ian Response Efforts
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida. "Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian," said Governor Abbott. "America is stronger when we come together during times of crisis, and the State of Texas will continue helping Floridians as they prepare to move forward from this dangerous storm."
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Bowie
Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Bowie, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission. For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Appoints Seven To Private Sector Advisory Council
Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Terrance “Terry” Hlavinka, Emily Kidd, M.D., Al Philippus, Jonathan Raecek, Dean Teffer, Ph.D., Chloe Wilson, and An Yu to the Private Sector Advisory Council for terms to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Council advises the Governor on homeland security issues that are pertinent to the private sector.
texas.gov
Governor Abbott Announces $1.7 Million TWC Job Training Grant To Workforce Solutions Cameron
Governor Greg Abbott today announced a $1.7 million Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to Workforce Solutions Cameron, in partnership with DHR Health. The job training grant will benefit more than 5,000 new and current health care workers in the Workforce Solutions Cameron area by providing skills training, ensuring retention, and promoting career advancement opportunities for nurses.
texas.gov
TEA Approves 1,600 New Teachers for Teacher Incentive Allotment Designation
AUSTIN, Texas – September 29, 2022 – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) today announced 1,600 newly designated teachers are being recognized and rewarded for their outstanding performance in the classroom as part of the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA). Made possible by the passage of House Bill 3 during...
texas.gov
DPS Arrests Man After Attempt to Seize Soldier’s Weapon
WESLACO – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently arrested a suspected illegal immigrant who attempted to take a weapon away from a Texas National Guard soldier serving as part of Operation Lone Star. On September 26, 2022, just after 4:00 a.m., a Texas National Guard soldier assisted...
texas.gov
Information on State Assessments for Emergent Bilingual Students
Student Assessment Home | Student Assessment Directory | Contact Student Assessment. This webpage contains information on state assessments for English learners (EBs) and includes resources for. STAAR. Texas English Language Proficiency Assessment System (TELPAS) TELPAS Alternate. Language Proficiency Assessment Committees (LPACs) Use the following links to go directly to the...
texas.gov
Upcoming LEA Deadline: Title I, Part A Comparability of Services Requirement for the 2022–2023 School Year
Taa-upcoming-lea-deadline-title-i-part-a-comparability-of-services.pdf265.66 KB. Upcoming LEA Deadline: Title I, Part A Comparability of Services. LEAs to submit Comparability Assurance Documents (CADs) and. Comparability Computation Forms (CCFs) by 11/18/22, as applicable. Each year, local educational agencies (LEAs) that receive Title I, Part A funding are required to document their compliance with the Title...
