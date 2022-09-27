LIBERTY OH- LaBrae and Liberty crossed paths for the second time this season on the hardwood. They went the distance the first time around and we were all expecting a repeat of the first performance. That would not be the case as fatigue has finally caught up with the Leopards this season. An onslaught of games going four and five sets seems like it has finally started to wear on Liberty who had a lot of simple mistakes that cost them a chance at victory in Thursday nights meeting. LaBrae had a few mistakes of their own, but they played a solid overall match, and their defensive abilities allowed them to stay put and have Liberty make the mistakes to help them along on their biggest runs of the night.

LEAVITTSBURG, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO