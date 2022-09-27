Read full article on original website
EAGLES EARN RIVERVIEW SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
NEWTON FALLS OH- The Warren JFK Boys golf team dominated on their way to a sectional championship at Riverview Golf Course in Newton Falls on Thursday. Their leading scorer was Bryce Van Horn who shot a 77. Andrew LaPolla was one stroke behind him shooting a 78. Henry Phillips followed them up by shooting a 79. Andrew Fredenberg shot a 81 on the day, and rounding out the Eagles scoring was Julian Bolino with an 84. JFK advances to the district tournament next week where they’ll compete as a team.
ysnlive.com
IRISH WIN SECTIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP
HUBBARD OH- The Ursyline girls golf team continued their impressive season on Thursday as they won a sectional championship at Pine Lakes Golf Club. The Irish won by 39 strokes over Columbiana with a score of 365. Gia Schiavonne led the Irish by shooting a 88. Right behind her was...
ysnlive.com
WEST BRANCH GIRLS DO ENOUGH TO ADVANCE TO DISTRICTS
HUBBARD OH- The West Branch girls golf team made the trip to Hubbard on Wednesday to compete in sectionals. The Warriors were able to finish third, and that was enough to advance to districts as a team. The final team score was 421. Shaylee Muckleroy led the way for the...
ysnlive.com
MANLEY WINS GOLD IN THE GAME OF LIFE
BELOIT OH- On February 20th, Maria Manley’s life changes forever. On the day Maria gave birth to her daughter Elena. At first all seemed fine, Elena was a healthy baby girl, and they were set to be discharged in a couple days. However, Maria’s condition would unfortunately take a turn. She developed a fever, that eventually turned into seizures. They got so bad that Maria’s doctors had to put her in medically induced coma. When Maria woke up eight days later, she couldn’t move. She was paralyzed from the neck down.
Northeast Ohio high school football scores for Week 7, 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Check out Week 6 Northeast Ohio high school football scores. This post will be updated. Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference, Grey Division. Louisville St. Thomas Aquinas at Ravenna Southeast (cancelled) Warren JFK 33, Rootstown 0. Principals Athletic Conference. Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy 22, Canal Fulton Northwest 20.
Linsly Beats Steubenville
STEUBENVILLE,OHIO (WTRF) – For the second straight week Linsly earned an impressive road win, this time at Steubenville. The Cadets downed Big Red 28-27 to improve to 5-1 as they head into their bye week. The loss was Steubenville’s first of the season and they now sit at 6-1 and will host Taylor Allderdice next […]
Smith sets new school record in Farrell win
Wilmington (3-2) will host General McClane next week. Farrell (4-1) will visit Sharpsville.
ysnlive.com
VIKINGS REIGN SUPREME
LIBERTY OH- LaBrae and Liberty crossed paths for the second time this season on the hardwood. They went the distance the first time around and we were all expecting a repeat of the first performance. That would not be the case as fatigue has finally caught up with the Leopards this season. An onslaught of games going four and five sets seems like it has finally started to wear on Liberty who had a lot of simple mistakes that cost them a chance at victory in Thursday nights meeting. LaBrae had a few mistakes of their own, but they played a solid overall match, and their defensive abilities allowed them to stay put and have Liberty make the mistakes to help them along on their biggest runs of the night.
ysnlive.com
GARFIELD GETS ONE MORE CHANCE
GARRETTSVILLE OH- The Garrettsville Garfield Lady G-Men’s volleyball team continued their path on their conference schedule, stopping by Newton Falls to take on The Tigers Thursday night. Garfield sits in second place in The Mahoning Valley Athletic Conference’s (MVAC) Gray Tier, with only The Crestview Lady Rebels ahead of them.
Food giveaway happening this weekend
The plan is to distribute more than 200 food boxes to anyone who may be in need.
ysnlive.com
WEST BRANCH EXTINGUISHES THE DRAGONS
BELOIT OH- West Branch soccer has been on tear of late. Nothing was stopping them on Thursday night as they took on Niles. The Warriors won their fifth game in a row and are now 7-5-1 on the season. The offense for the Warriors was balanced as four different players...
ysnlive.com
COWBOY NATION, LETS RIDE!
YOUNGSTOWN, OH – Senior two way star, Mike Logan, is one of the many leaders on this Chaney Cowboys football team this season. Not only does he lead on the offensive end from his wideout position, he also controls the defense as a hard hitting defensive back who always has a knack for making a big play when the team needs him to.
ysnlive.com
POLAND KEEPS INDIANS QUIET
POLAND OH- Poland got another NE8 victory on Thursday night as they continue to fight for a conference championship. They steamrolled Girard 5-0. Scoring goals for the Bulldogs on the night were Andreas Tsikouris and Jacob Hayes both with 2. Collin McBride also added a goal for the Bulldogs. Andrew Slaven, and Noah Huda. Michael Daley earned one save on the night, it is the seventh shutout the Bulldogs have had all season.
ysnlive.com
LAKEVIEW GETS A PINK SWEEP
CORTLAND OH- It was a special night in Lakeview as the two NE8 Bulldogs came together for a worthy cause. It was time to “Spike Cancer” in Lakeview’s annual pink game. Lakeview would spike all night and run away with the sweep of Poland. (25-16 25-16 25-11)
ysnlive.com
CANFIELD COACH’S CORNER: MIKE PAVLANSKY
CANFIELD, OH- The Canfield Cardinals picked up a huge bounce back victory in overtime against the Dover Tornadoes. Head Coach Mike Pavlansky talked about the win in this weeks coach’s corner at Cocca’s Pizza in Canfield. The Cardinals have a bye in week 7, and have focused on themselves throughout this week of practice. Hear Mike Pavlansky’s thoughts on another coach’s corner brought to you by:
ysnlive.com
WEST BRANCH TIES SCHOOL RECORD TO WIN SECTIONAL TITLE
MASSILLON OH- West Branch boys golf made the hour and half trip from Beloit to Elms Country Club worth it on Wednesday. They tied a school record on their way to a sectional championship. The team shot a 321. That score put them 23 strokes ahead of the second place team.
‘He loved Youngstown’: A look back at Tom Holden’s exceptional career as a WKBN anchor
Wednesday night is the induction ceremony for the Youngstown Press Club Hall of Fame. One of WKBN's most legendary broadcasters is being honored.
ysnlive.com
TIGERS TROUNCE WATERLOO
ATWATER OH- Springfield is slowly but surely gathering momentum as the session nears its end. They kept their record above .500 on Thursday night as they traveled to Waterloo and swept the Vikings. (25-15 25-11 25-14) Jameka Brungard got in to double figures with kills and led the Tigers with...
ysnlive.com
LEOPARDS IMPRESSIVE SEASON CONTINUES
LOUISVILLE OH- The Leopards have put together a strong record against a really tough schedule. That trend continued on Thursday as the Leopards took on Orrville and earned a narrow victory with a second half goal. The lone Leopards goal came from Kadan Swope. The goal was unassisted. Louisville’s goalie...
