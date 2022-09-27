ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration, border security dominated Texas governor’s debate

EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) — Border security and immigration issues dominated the Texas gubernatorial debate on Friday night between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent former Congressman Beto O’Rourke that was held on the South Texas border. For 12 minutes, the candidates bantered on immigration topics...
