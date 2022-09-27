Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
Immigration, border security dominated Texas governor’s debate
EDINBURG, Texas (Border Report) — Border security and immigration issues dominated the Texas gubernatorial debate on Friday night between Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and his Democratic opponent former Congressman Beto O’Rourke that was held on the South Texas border. For 12 minutes, the candidates bantered on immigration topics...
Two Texas brothers are facing manslaughter charges after being accused of shooting and shouting profanities at a group of migrants — killing one and injuring another: reports
The brothers were identified as Michael and Mark Sheppard and they were taken into custody earlier this week on charges in connection to the shooting.
Sunday shows preview: Florida, Carolinas begin recovery after Hurricane Ian; Putin annexes 4 Ukraine regions
Hurricane Ian’s devastation of the southeastern U.S. and Russian President Vladimir Putin’s formal annexation of four Ukrainian regions are expected to dominate this week’s Sunday talk show circuit. As Ian slowed down over South Carolina on Saturday, Florida and the Carolinas continued reeling from the damage wreaked...
Venezuela frees 7 imprisoned Americans in exchange for US releasing 2 of Maduro’s relatives
Venezuela has freed seven Americans who have been imprisoned in the South American country for years in exchange for the United States releasing two relatives of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. President Biden said in a statement on Saturday that the seven included five members of what is known as...
Comments / 0