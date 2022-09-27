ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

texas.gov

Governor Abbott Announces Film Friendly Texas Designation For The City Of Bowie

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the City of Bowie, having completed the multi-step training and certification process, has been designated as a Film Friendly Texas community by the Texas Film Commission. For more than 50 years, the Texas Film Commission has helped grow local jobs and economies by promoting the Lone Star State as the premier destination for film, television, commercial, animation, visual effects, video game, and extended reality (XR) production.
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Announces $1.7 Million TWC Job Training Grant To Workforce Solutions Cameron

Governor Greg Abbott today announced a $1.7 million Skills Development Fund grant from the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) to Workforce Solutions Cameron, in partnership with DHR Health. The job training grant will benefit more than 5,000 new and current health care workers in the Workforce Solutions Cameron area by providing skills training, ensuring retention, and promoting career advancement opportunities for nurses.
texas.gov

TEA Approves 1,600 New Teachers for Teacher Incentive Allotment Designation

AUSTIN, Texas – September 29, 2022 – The Texas Education Agency (TEA) today announced 1,600 newly designated teachers are being recognized and rewarded for their outstanding performance in the classroom as part of the Teacher Incentive Allotment (TIA). Made possible by the passage of House Bill 3 during...
riograndeguardian.com

Earth to Monica… Earth to Monica…

MCALLEN, Texas – Chambers of Commerce and civic groups in Hidalgo County are still trying to find Monica De La Cruz. The groups have been calling and emailing for weeks but the Republican candidate for Congressional District 15 has not responded. The McAllen Chamber of Commerce, the Pharr Chamber...
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Deploys Additional Resources To Florida To Assist Hurricane Ian Response Efforts

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the State of Texas has deployed additional state resources to support Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts in Florida. "Texans understand the urgency of hurricane disaster response and recovery efforts, and our state is swiftly sending more support and resources to Florida as they continue responding to Hurricane Ian," said Governor Abbott. "America is stronger when we come together during times of crisis, and the State of Texas will continue helping Floridians as they prepare to move forward from this dangerous storm."
texas.gov

Governor Abbott Appoints Seven To Private Sector Advisory Council

Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Terrance “Terry” Hlavinka, Emily Kidd, M.D., Al Philippus, Jonathan Raecek, Dean Teffer, Ph.D., Chloe Wilson, and An Yu to the Private Sector Advisory Council for terms to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The Council advises the Governor on homeland security issues that are pertinent to the private sector.
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott, Beto O’Rourke debate to air on Friday

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott and his Democratic challenger Beto O’Rourke will come together for a face-to-face debate. The debate is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 30 at the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley. The debate will feature questions from a group of journalists coming from...
San Angelo LIVE!

Gov. Abbott Deploys Texas Task Force 1 to Florida Ahead of Hurricane Ian

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM) to deploy Texas A&M Task Force 1 to Florida Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Ian to support a request by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).  The Hurricane is expected to make landfall on Florida's western gulf coast Wednesday morning as a category 1 hurricane.   "The spirit of Texas is helping one another in times of need, and we are proud to help our fellow Americans in Florida ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Ian," said Governor Abbott. "Texas is no stranger to hurricane disaster response…
KHOU

Here's how Texas voters feel about abortion, Abbott's border policies

TEXAS, USA — Republican incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott and his opponent, Beto O'Rourke, will be going head-to-head Friday in the only scheduled debate in this year's governor's race. We can expect both candidates to focus on some polarizing issues, but what do Texas voters think?. Let's take a look...
ValleyCentral

Border authorities refute GOP allegations of ‘rape trees’ rampant in South Texas

For the second time in a month, Republican lawmakers and candidates this week have been espousing the notion that "rape trees" exist on the South Texas border, which they say are areas where migrants are sexually assaulted and the trees are marked with their hanging undergarments. But extensive interviews with several border sheriffs and federal officials by Border Report has found no evidence that these trees actually exist. And some question whether this is misinformation being spread by the GOP just weeks before elections.
CBS DFW

Texas State Board of Education votes on changes to social studies curriculum

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) - On Monday afternoon the Texas State Board of Education gathered for a meeting, and to vote on the state's social studies curriculum moving forward for grades K-12.Board members were tasked with making sure any change to the curriculum aligned with the Senate Bill 3, a state law passed during the last Texas legislative session. The law provides guidelines for how social studies can be taught in public schools.SBOE members voted 8 to 5 to confirm recent changes to the curriculum were in fact in alignment with SB 3. Those who voted against the motion criticize the...
valleybusinessreport.com

RGV Food Bank Supplies STC Food Pantries

Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley will now be providing student food pantries at South Texas College’s Mid-Valley and Pecan campuses with free food supplies for one year estimated at more than $10,000. “We want to make sure our students are focused on their education and not where...
