Read full article on original website
Related
starlocalmedia.com
City of Mesquite Announces Water Rate Increase
The city of Mesquite will implement a 9% increase in water rates effective Oct. 1. The rate adjustment is due to a 13% increase in the cost of water supplied by the North Texas Municipal Water District due to significant costs in the chemicals and labor needed to treat drinking water.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina city leaders react to Costco coming to town
A national retailer is making its way to Celina in a move that will spark massive economic growth for the city. The city of Celina on Friday confirmed that a Costco is coming to the city at the southwest corner of Ownsby Parkway and Preston Road.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen intersection to be developed after multiple proposals
After multiple proposals, the northwest corner of Alma Drive and Exchange Parkway is slated to see a new development. At a Tuesday Allen City Council meeting, Hayley Angel, Allen’s planning manager, told council that previous development proposals have included gas stations, grocery stores, and other uses. The current proposal involves splitting the property into three parcels where two of the parcels will hold drive-in or drive through restaurants, and the third parcel is slated to hold a dental or medical office.
starlocalmedia.com
Celina business hits: EDC seeks young entrepreneurs, sales tax collections see a rise and more updates
Celina's EDC is looking for young local entrepreneurs. The Celina Economic Development Corporation is hosting a special Young Entrepreneur event at the Oct. 14th Friday Night Market. The corporation is partnering with 10 school-age entrepreneurs to showcase their handmade or homemade products.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Downtown McKinney reinstates parking enforcement after making signage, stall marking improvements
The DASH shuttle service can transport up to six passengers anywhere in McKinney's Cultural District. (Community Impact file photo) Historic Downtown McKinney will see increased parking restriction enforcement beginning Oct. 3. The city of McKinney evaluated parking restrictions in the downtown area over the last two years and determined improvements...
starlocalmedia.com
Coppell business briefs: CBAS, Board or Commission Applications, disaster loans available
Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22-25, 2022 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in Texas. The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 14, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 14, 2023.
starlocalmedia.com
The Lakeside Journal business briefs: Interlocal Cooperation Agreements passed, Little Elm ISD Bond, disaster loans available
Little Elm ISD invites the community to attend the Bond Information meetings planned over the next several weeks. The first one is on Thurs. Sept. 29 in the cafeteria at Little Elm High School. The next one is on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at Strike Middle School and the last one is on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at Oak Point Elementary School. More information about Bond 2022 can be found at http://LittleElmISDBond.net.
starlocalmedia.com
Denton County Transportation Authority announces new president, CEO Paul Cristina
The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) Board of Directors has appointed Paul Cristina as the agency’s new President and chief executive officer (CEO). Cristina’s appointment follows a nearly six-month nationwide search led by Gregg Moser of Krauthamer & Associates, LLC, a recognized expert in placement of executive transit leaders across the country. The Board shortlisted and interviewed five candidates. Three finalists were extensively interviewed in-person following a tour of the entire system. Ultimately, the Board selected Cristina based on his demonstrated aptitude in leading the agency as Interim CEO since March 15, 2022.
IN THIS ARTICLE
starlocalmedia.com
Manufacturing Day, openings and more: get to know what's happening in the Mesquite business community
The Mesquite Business Retention and Expansion Partnership will host a Manufacturing Day for the manufacturing and career and technical education student communities on Friday, Oct. 14 from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Vanguard High School. Registration is complimentary but required for planning purposes: https://bit.ly/3QsYdke.
dallasexpress.com
Residents Bemoan Property Tax Increase Despite Lower Rate
Though the Dallas City Council is set to potentially lower property taxes, some city residents are not pleased with the possible downsides. The Dallas Central Appraisal District will potentially raise assessed values for homes, likely canceling any benefit from a lower tax rate. The city council is meeting Wednesday to...
starlocalmedia.com
Celina Fire Department receives SAFER grant
The City of Celina announced on Friday that the Celina Fire Department is the recipient of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant in the amount of $3,656,691. The SAFER Grant will allow the city of Celina to fully fund the salaries and benefits of 12 firefighters...
starlocalmedia.com
Little Elm ISD passes district improvement plan, consent agenda items at Board meeting
The Little Elm ISD Board of Trustees met Monday, Sept. 19 to discuss several important action items such as the 2022-2023 District Improvement Plan and several consent agenda items including off-campus physical education sites and a security fence at Little Elm High School. The first action item of the night...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
starlocalmedia.com
McKinney names bond committee members: appointees include community members, local mayors and county judge
The city of McKinney on Friday named the 40 members of a bond committee that will review and recommend future capital projects that could be presented to McKinney voters next May. Committee members were appointed by the McKinney City Council.
fortworthreport.org
Here’s what you need to know about property tax bills
The commissioners court is responsible for setting about 17% of residents’ tax rate. The rest is paid to other taxing entities like cities, school districts and special taxing districts like water — with school districts making up the bulk of the tax rate. “We talk about it as...
Dallas developer loses ownership of Turtle Creek site once anticipated to house Mandarin Oriental hotel, condo tower
DALLAS — A real estate developer indicted last week on felony fraud charges has lost control of a high-profile site he once planned to turn into a high-rise luxury condo tower and Mandarin Oriental hotel in the exclusive Turtle Creek neighborhood in Dallas. Tim Barton, owner and president of...
Texas Residents are Receiving an Extra $250 a Month - Are You One of Them?
Dallas City Council agreed to a plan to provide money to disadvantaged families. The initial idea is to give $250 a month to 325 families for one year. This equity plan was passed by Dallas City Council in August. This is the first time the city has given money to residents.
keranews.org
Long-stalled construction of Drury Plaza Hotel near Arlington's Lincoln Square could resume soon
City permit records show that Drury Development Corporation renewed their development for a nine-story hotel. The city initially granted its permit May 2, 2019. The current permit, issued Sept. 2, expires Feb. 28, 2023. KERA reached out to Drury Development for comment. Susan Schrock, city communications coordinator, said in an...
starlocalmedia.com
The state of innovation in Frisco has a broad future ahead of it
As Frisco continues to define itself as an “innovation lab,” the city is moving towards a partnership that will allow it to explore innovations as a smart city. During a panel discussion on Sept. 23, Dr. Jason Cooley, chief innovation officer with the city of Frisco, announced a partnership that the city is moving into with Strategic Government Resources and Alliance for Innovation.
localnewsonly.com
Colleyville … Widespread Power Outage
Power outages clear over Colleyville Blvd and the Neighborhood Walmart. Oncor was disconnecting vacant house at 4809 Manning Drive and the pole broke, transformer blew when it fell on the other wires and LNO’s Crime. Reporter, Linda Baker’s, back fence. The Colleyville Fire Department came to the rescue...
The North Texas Housing Market Is Down
A new Zillow report shows an ongoing downward shift in the housing market. The decrease might make it easier for future homeowners to find a home, but more difficult for sellers trying to move. AXIOS Dallas reported that real estate agents believe the shift is a attributed to a combination...
Comments / 0