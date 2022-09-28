ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allen, TX

City of Mesquite Announces Water Rate Increase

The city of Mesquite will implement a 9% increase in water rates effective Oct. 1. The rate adjustment is due to a 13% increase in the cost of water supplied by the North Texas Municipal Water District due to significant costs in the chemicals and labor needed to treat drinking water.
MESQUITE, TX
Celina city leaders react to Costco coming to town

A national retailer is making its way to Celina in a move that will spark massive economic growth for the city. The city of Celina on Friday confirmed that a Costco is coming to the city at the southwest corner of Ownsby Parkway and Preston Road.
CELINA, TX
Allen intersection to be developed after multiple proposals

After multiple proposals, the northwest corner of Alma Drive and Exchange Parkway is slated to see a new development. At a Tuesday Allen City Council meeting, Hayley Angel, Allen’s planning manager, told council that previous development proposals have included gas stations, grocery stores, and other uses. The current proposal involves splitting the property into three parcels where two of the parcels will hold drive-in or drive through restaurants, and the third parcel is slated to hold a dental or medical office.
ALLEN, TX
Downtown McKinney reinstates parking enforcement after making signage, stall marking improvements

The DASH shuttle service can transport up to six passengers anywhere in McKinney's Cultural District. (Community Impact file photo) Historic Downtown McKinney will see increased parking restriction enforcement beginning Oct. 3. The city of McKinney evaluated parking restrictions in the downtown area over the last two years and determined improvements...
MCKINNEY, TX
Coppell business briefs: CBAS, Board or Commission Applications, disaster loans available

Low-interest federal disaster loans are available to Texas businesses and residents affected by the severe storms and flooding that occurred Aug. 22-25, 2022 from the U.S. Small Business Administration. The disaster declaration makes SBA assistance available in Collin, Dallas, Denton, Ellis, Kaufman, Rockwall and Tarrant counties in Texas. The deadline to apply for property damage is Nov. 14, 2022. The deadline to apply for economic injury is June 14, 2023.
COPPELL, TX
The Lakeside Journal business briefs: Interlocal Cooperation Agreements passed, Little Elm ISD Bond, disaster loans available

Little Elm ISD invites the community to attend the Bond Information meetings planned over the next several weeks. The first one is on Thurs. Sept. 29 in the cafeteria at Little Elm High School. The next one is on Thursday, Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. at Strike Middle School and the last one is on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 6 p.m. at Oak Point Elementary School. More information about Bond 2022 can be found at http://LittleElmISDBond.net.
LITTLE ELM, TX
Denton County Transportation Authority announces new president, CEO Paul Cristina

The Denton County Transportation Authority (DCTA) Board of Directors has appointed Paul Cristina as the agency’s new President and chief executive officer (CEO). Cristina’s appointment follows a nearly six-month nationwide search led by Gregg Moser of Krauthamer & Associates, LLC, a recognized expert in placement of executive transit leaders across the country. The Board shortlisted and interviewed five candidates. Three finalists were extensively interviewed in-person following a tour of the entire system. Ultimately, the Board selected Cristina based on his demonstrated aptitude in leading the agency as Interim CEO since March 15, 2022.
DENTON COUNTY, TX
Residents Bemoan Property Tax Increase Despite Lower Rate

Though the Dallas City Council is set to potentially lower property taxes, some city residents are not pleased with the possible downsides. The Dallas Central Appraisal District will potentially raise assessed values for homes, likely canceling any benefit from a lower tax rate. The city council is meeting Wednesday to...
DALLAS, TX
Celina Fire Department receives SAFER grant

The City of Celina announced on Friday that the Celina Fire Department is the recipient of the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) Grant in the amount of $3,656,691. The SAFER Grant will allow the city of Celina to fully fund the salaries and benefits of 12 firefighters...
CELINA, TX
Here’s what you need to know about property tax bills

The commissioners court is responsible for setting about 17% of residents’ tax rate. The rest is paid to other taxing entities like cities, school districts and special taxing districts like water — with school districts making up the bulk of the tax rate. “We talk about it as...
TEXAS STATE
The state of innovation in Frisco has a broad future ahead of it

As Frisco continues to define itself as an “innovation lab,” the city is moving towards a partnership that will allow it to explore innovations as a smart city. During a panel discussion on Sept. 23, Dr. Jason Cooley, chief innovation officer with the city of Frisco, announced a partnership that the city is moving into with Strategic Government Resources and Alliance for Innovation.
FRISCO, TX
Colleyville … Widespread Power Outage

Power outages clear over Colleyville Blvd and the Neighborhood Walmart. Oncor was disconnecting vacant house at 4809 Manning Drive and the pole broke, transformer blew when it fell on the other wires and LNO’s Crime. Reporter, Linda Baker’s, back fence. The Colleyville Fire Department came to the rescue...
COLLEYVILLE, TX
The North Texas Housing Market Is Down

A new Zillow report shows an ongoing downward shift in the housing market. The decrease might make it easier for future homeowners to find a home, but more difficult for sellers trying to move. AXIOS Dallas reported that real estate agents believe the shift is a attributed to a combination...
TEXAS STATE

