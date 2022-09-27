ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
18-year-old dies in Henderson crash, suspected DUI

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on U.S 95 on Monday. Nevada State Police reported to U.S 95 and mile marker 53 around 12: 30 a.m. Driver Taylor Madison was traveling southbound on U.S 95 when she failed to maintain her lane and drove northbound in front of the victim.
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on Flamingo Road

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon on Flamingo Road at Burnham Avenue, according to Las Vegas police. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2012 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on Flamingo in the left-most lane of three westbound lanes. The pedestrian was crossing Flamingo from the north to the south, outside of a marked crosswalk. A collision occurred when the front of the Ford collided with the left side of the pedestrian.
Las Vegas police: Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. According to RTC, Flamingo Road is closed in both direction between Eastern and Burnham as a result. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while...
Parents of UNLV student killed in suspected DUI crash speak out

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Days after their daughter was killed in a suspected DUI crash, the parents of a local UNLV student shared her story exclusively with 8 News Now.  “She was just a great person,” Greg Johnson said of his daughter. “She touched so many souls.” Described as a truly special person, Katarina ‘Kat’ […]
