Two dead after crash on US95 and Mile Marker 53 in Clark County
According to Nevada State Police at 12:30 a.m. a black Hyundai Genesis was traveling south on US95 before striking a red Nissan Versa traveling north.
18-year-old dies in Henderson crash, suspected DUI
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — An 18-year-old woman was killed in a car crash on U.S 95 on Monday. Nevada State Police reported to U.S 95 and mile marker 53 around 12: 30 a.m. Driver Taylor Madison was traveling southbound on U.S 95 when she failed to maintain her lane and drove northbound in front of the victim.
1 Person Critically Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Police, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Las Vegas on Tuesday night. According to the reports, a bicycle and a truck were involved in the collision. The driver of the bicycle suffered major injuries and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. The identity of...
Head-on DUI crash on U.S. 95 killed UNLV freshman, State Police say
The crash on U.S. 95 that killed a UNLV freshman from Henderson was head-on and caused by a drunken driver, State Police said Friday.
Two drivers killed, multiple passengers injured in three-vehicle crash
RUNNELS COUNTY, Texas — Two Runnels County men died in a three-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon on US Hwy 83, 4.5 miles south of Winters. The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a preliminary crash report that a pickup truck, driven by Ronald Presley, 74, of Winters, was traveling north on US 83, south of Winters.
Bicyclist dies from injuries after he was hit by truck near Apex, Las Vegas police say
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A bicyclist who was hit by a truck on Las Vegas Boulevard near Apex has died from his injuries, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced on Firday. His death marks the 109th traffic-related fatality in the department's jurisdiction so far this year. Police say...
After shooting, police activity on I-15 at Flamingo causes traffic delays
Police activity causes traffic delays on Interstate 15 northbound on Thursday morning. Las Vegas detectives are investigating three separate incidents believed to be related to one shooting.
Pedestrian dead after being struck by vehicle on Flamingo Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday afternoon on Flamingo Road at Burnham Avenue, according to Las Vegas police. Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated a 2012 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on Flamingo in the left-most lane of three westbound lanes. The pedestrian was crossing Flamingo from the north to the south, outside of a marked crosswalk. A collision occurred when the front of the Ford collided with the left side of the pedestrian.
Las Vegas police: Pedestrian dead after crash in southeast valley
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police investigated a crash that killed a 65-year-old woman who was crossing a street in the southeast valley Tuesday afternoon. The crash was reported just before 1:30 p.m. at Burnham Avenue and Flamingo Road. In a news release, police said the driver of a 2012 Ford Fiesta was […]
Las Vegas parolee accused of committing series of burglaries with stolen car
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man is accused of violating his parole, breaking into several valley businesses with crowbars, and stealing money and other items. Michael Workman, 39, is facing three counts of attempted burglary of a business and five counts of burglary of a business. Workman had allegedly committed the burglaries in […]
Las Vegas police: Pedestrian dies after struck by vehicle
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a pedestrian was killed after they were struck by a vehicle Tuesday afternoon. According to RTC, Flamingo Road is closed in both direction between Eastern and Burnham as a result. Drivers are asked to avoid the area while...
Las Vegas police investigate 3 separate incidents after man shot, injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detectives are investigating three separate incidents they said are related to a shooting early Thursday morning. Police said the shooting happened just before 3 a.m. at the Cromwell. About half an hour later, someone called to report that his brother was shot at I-15 and Flamingo, according […]
Police: Woman in custody after SWAT standoff in east Las Vegas
A woman is in police custody after a five-hour police standoff at a home in east Las Vegas on Thursday morning.
Police to reopen streets after investigation into suspicious item in downtown Las Vegas
Las Vegas police are expected to reopen streets in the downtown Las Vegas area following an investigation of reports of a suspicious item in the downtown area earlier on Wednesday.
Henderson police say 'speed and reckless driving' caused Boulder Highway crash involving motorcyclist
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sept. 23, at approximately 3:25 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to a fatal collision involving an SUV and a motorcycle at the intersection of Boulder Highway and east Horizon Drive. Preliminary investigation revealed a white Suzuki motorcycle was traveling...
North Las Vegas police attempting to identify unknown woman
North Las Vegas Police Department is seeking public assistance in identifying an unknown female. NLVPD did not provide any additional information about the female subject.
Stranded motorists rescued during thunderstorm in Las Vegas
Firefighters put out eight palm tree fires and rescued three motorists as thunderstorms hit the Las Vegas valley on Wednesday morning.
2 accused of shooting 4 across Las Vegas in violent crime spree with ghost gun
Two young men are accused of shooting four people in a series of crimes involving at least five different scenes and a ghost gun, Las Vegas Metro police wrote in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Thursday.
Parents of UNLV student killed in suspected DUI crash speak out
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Days after their daughter was killed in a suspected DUI crash, the parents of a local UNLV student shared her story exclusively with 8 News Now. “She was just a great person,” Greg Johnson said of his daughter. “She touched so many souls.” Described as a truly special person, Katarina ‘Kat’ […]
Suspected Las Vegas child murderer facing new allegations of choking 6-year-old with vacuum cord
A Clark County grand jury added two more child abuse charges against a man accused of killing his girlfriend's 4-year-old son and storing his body in a freezer.
