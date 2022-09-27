Read full article on original website
KSNB Local4
Osceola man facing charges connected to Hastings officer-involved shooting
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An Osceola man is facing six felony charges connected to an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. Anthony Mattison, 33, is charged with attempted second degree murder; attempted first degree assault on an officer; terroristic threats; use of a firearm to commit a felony; possession of a firearm by a prohibited person; and possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
KSNB Local4
GIPD arrests three in afternoon standoff incident
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Three people were arrested after a high-risk warrant was served in Grand Island on the north end of town. It all started when Grand Island Police officers responded to 1215 N. Locust Street in reference to white smoke coming from the back of the residence.
News Channel Nebraska
Three people arrested after brief standoff in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. - Three people are in custody after a brief standoff in central Nebraska. According to Grand Island Police, multiple arrests were made at a home on North Locust Street after a tactical response team was deployed at the home. Officers were reportedly trying to apprehend 24-year-old Alejandro...
News Channel Nebraska
Two officers fire shots, one arrest made during incident next to Hastings Police Department
UPDATE (7:45 PM 9/27) - One person is in custody and multiple agencies are investigating following an officer-involved shooting in Hastings. The Hastings Police department says the shooting happened around 12:40 Tuesday afternoon just east of the police department. A news release says multiple officers were involved and two officers fired shots. The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one suspect on unrelated felony warrants. Nobody was injured.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island Tactical Team arrests man after stand-off
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police arrested a suspect Wednesday after a short stand-off on the north end of town. Police Captain Jim Duering said Alejandro Loforte-Escalona, 24, had six felony warrants outstanding. An investigator saw Loforte-Escalona run into a house in the 1500 block of North Locust Street. Police attempted to enter the house, but the residents refused to let them in, denying that Loforte-Escalona was there.
KSNB Local4
Hall County District judge denies transfer to juvenile court in Walmart shooting case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - The charges against 17-year-old Yahir Cardenas will be heard in Hall County District Court. He is facing 19 charges following the May 2022 shooting at a Grand Island Walmart. Cardenas has pleaded not guilty to all the charges against him. Those include attempted first-degree murder, 14 counts of unlawful discharge of a firearm from or near a vehicle, two counts of use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony and one count of first-degree assault. He’s also facing a misdemeanor criminal mischief charge.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man to federal prison for meth possession
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man will be in federal prison until sometime in 2032 for drug conviction. The U.S. Attorney’s office said Michael Eugene West, 39, was sentenced to nine years and four months in prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. After his release from prison, West will begin a 4-year term of supervised release.
KSNB Local4
Kearney man jailed for assault after fight with probation officer
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - A Kearney man is sentenced to jail for domestic assault after a fight with his probation officer. Court records show Shawn Smith, 35, was convicted on third degree domestic assault and DUI. He was sentenced to 350 days in jail for the assault charge and 60 days in jail for the DUI.
News Channel Nebraska
Suspect arrested after fleeing arrest half-handcuffed, leading multi-agency search near Grand Island
CHAPMAN, NE — A Central Nebraska man is in custody after authorities say he escaped arrest and sparked a multi-agency manhunt northeast of Grand Island. The Merrick County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to a report of a man attempting to break into an occupied house in the 300 block of Chapman Road late Sunday night. Deputies attempted to arrest 34-year-old Alexander Esquitin at the scene, but say he assaulted an officer and fled half-handcuffed. He was then seen attempting to break into a vehicle and running into a cornfield.
foxnebraska.com
UPDATE: Suspect arrested in Merrick County
MERRICK COUNTY, Neb. — UPDATE: The Merrick County Sheriff's Office said they arrested the suspect in the area of 4th and J Roads and he is in custody. ORIGINAL STORY: Authorities in Merrick County are searching for a man who they say tried to break into a vehicle and a home.
York News-Times
Sutton man pleads not guilty of running from trooper
YORK – Gildardo Garcia, 31, of Sutton, has pleaded not guilty to felony flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving after allegedly running from a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol in York. Garcia appeared for arraignment this week in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.
NebraskaTV
Nebraska State Patrol helps corral hogs after crash
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — A semi hauling hogs crashed on I-80 near Grand Island Wednesday. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, the driver is okay, but a team effort was needed to corral the 20 or so hogs following the crash.
News Channel Nebraska
Nearly $300K worth of meat stolen in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. -- Authorities are investigating another meat theft in Grand Island. The Grand Island Police Department said that GIX Logistics reported a theft of two-semi loads of fresh beef. It was reported that the beef was valued at $277,549.08. GIPD Capt. Jim Duering told News Channel Nebraska the...
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
1011now.com
Hastings man convicted of manslaughter for December double fatality
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man will be sentenced for manslaughter in connection with a traffic accident that killed two teenagers last December. As part of a plea deal 33-year-old Anthony Pingel on Monday pleaded no contest to two counts of felony manslaughter. He also pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault and one count of DUI. He had originally been charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, but prosecutors dropped those charges. Pingel is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 5.
KSNB Local4
19-year old Grand Island man arrested for assaulting GIPD officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 19-year old Danny Gragg is behind bars in Hall County, after assaulting a Grand Island police officer on Saturday. It started after officers responded to a two-car accident on Atlanta Street Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found Gragg, who was showing signs of impairment....
KSNB Local4
Fraud case open in unpaid Eakes office supplies case
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police are looking into a fraud complaint reported to them by Eakes Office Plus. The incident happened between May 31 and Sept. 23. GIPD Captain Jim Duering said a fake company set up an online order with Eakes and ordered $47,000 worth of office supplies, but never paid for any of it.
NebraskaTV
Demolition crews tear down old Grand Island post office
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Demolition crews have begun the work to tear down the old Grand Island post office. The United States Postal Service moved out four years ago. They had leased the building from the Union Pacific Railroad. At the time, the USPS said it did not make...
KSNB Local4
On this date 37 years ago...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - How many of you can remember what happened 37 years ago on this date? Need a hint? Usually we want this to wait until December to give us a white Christmas. That wasn’t the case in 1985 as it came a little bit too early.
KSNB Local4
Flu vaccines now available in Hastings
UNK played host to over 600 fourth graders from schools across central Nebraska. Hastings city council cuts property tax to combat county tax increase. Several Grand Island agencies gathered on Wednesday morning to learn about the problem of human trafficking in the city.
