Week 5 college football picks, odds, 2022 best bets from proven expert: This three-leg parlay returns 6-1
One of the marquee matchups on the Week 5 college football schedule features Bryce Young and the Alabama Crimson Tide traveling to face KJ Jefferson and the Arkansas Razorbacks in the 3:30 p.m. ET SEC on CBS matchup. Young has thrown at least three touchdowns passes in three of his first four games this season, helping the Crimson Tide average 48.2 points per contest. Meanwhile, the Razorbacks suffered their first loss of the season last week in a 23-21 final against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Dolphins at Bengals Thursday game won't be on TV: Why Amazon Prime is the only way you'll be able to watch
If you want to watch the AFC showdown between the Dolphins and Bengals tonight, you're going to need an internet connection. Although most games throughout NFL history have been available on television, the NFL decided to take a step into the world of streaming this season by selling the Thursday night package to Amazon. What this means for fans is that you'll only have two options for watching the game: You can subscribe to Amazon Prime and stream the game on Amazon or you can subscribe to NFL+ and stream the game there.
Kentucky vs. Ole Miss: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
There are five teams in the SEC who are still undefeated entering Week 5, and two of those squads will go head-to-head on Saturday when No. 7 Kentucky travels to No. 14 Ole Miss. The Rebels are favorites in this game after Lane Kiffin's squad moved to 4-0 with a 35-27 win over Tulsa last week. Ole Miss has been dominant on the ground, rushing for more than 1,100 yards through three games behind a scary three-headed running back attack of Quinshon Judkins, Zach Evans and Ulysses Bentley IV.
College basketball offseason winners and losers: Duke, Indiana make right moves; Louisville, Arizona stumble
College basketball teams around the country returned to the gym this week for their first official practices of the 2022-23 season, which unofficially brought the offseason to an end. While fans must wait several more weeks to see their programs in action, coaching staffs now have the chance to begin molding their squads into teams capable of reaching their full potential.
Oregon vs. Stanford: How to watch NCAA Football online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
The Oregon Ducks will be playing 60 minutes Saturday, but they're expected to have things wrapped up well before that. Oregon and the Stanford Cardinal will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET at Autzen Stadium. The Ducks know how to get points on the board -- the team has finished with flashy point totals in its past three matchups -- so hopefully Stanford likes a good challenge.
Fishermen Team Accused of Cheating by Stuffing Fish With Weights
The duo was stripped of their winning title after a tournament official discovered the weights.
Broncos' Baron Browning: Upgrades to full participant
Browning (knee) practiced in full Thursday. Browning suffered a right knee injury in Sunday's contest against the 49ers, but his ability to return as a full participant during Thursday's session indicates he's moved past the issue. The second-year linebacker figures to serve as a rotational piece within Denver's linebacker corps Sunday against the Raiders.
Capitals' Michael Sgarbossa: Waived Friday
Sgarbossa was placed on waivers Friday, according to CapFriendly. Sgarbossa scored four points in 10 appearances with Washington last season. Assuming he goes unclaimed, the veteran forward should spend most of the 2022-23 campaign with AHL Hershey but he'll likely earn an NHL promotion as an injury replacement at some point.
Braves' Max Fried: Exits with illness, 2-1 lead
Fried exited Friday's start against the Mets after five innings with an apparent illness, Kevin McAlpin of 680 The Fan Atlanta reports. He allowed four hits and one run while striking out three over five innings before exiting. Fried had only thrown 71 pitches, but he was seen vomiting in a trash can in the dugout in between innings, so it seems like he caught a stomach bug. He lines up to pitch in the final game of the regular season Wednesday in Miami if he feels up to it.
Dillon Gabriel injury: Oklahoma star QB leaves TCU game after brutal helmet-to-helmet hit on slide
Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel left the Sooners' game against TCU on Saturday after suffering an apparent head injury on a late hit. Backup Davis Beville entered the game in Gabriel's place after the play. Gabriel went to slide early in the second quarter on a scramble and was hit directly in the head by Horned Frogs linebacker Jamoi Hodge. Gabriel's head then proceeded to bounce off the ground from the force of the hit.
Watch: Mark Stoops Speaks Following Kentucky's 22-19 Loss at Ole Miss
Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops spoke to the media following No. 7 Kentucky's 22-19 loss at No. 14 Ole Miss inside Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford. The loss makes Stoops 0-11 in road games against SEC West opponents. Stoops talked how he felt Will Levis, Chris Rodriguez and his offensive line ...
Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa taken off on stretcher during Thursday night matchup with Bengals after sack
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa came into Thursday night's matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals questionable to play with back and ankle injuries, but he did suit up. Late in the second quarter, however, he was taken off the field on a stretcher after taking a violent sack. On second-and-7, Tagovailoa...
Dolphins' Tyreek Hill says he was 'disrespected as a man' by Bengals coach: 'I'm gonna come find you, bro'
The Cincinnati Bengals' 27-15 victory over the Miami Dolphins was naturally overshadowed by Tua Tagovailoa's scary injury, but there were plenty of other wild moments that went into Miami's first loss of the season. Bengals defensive back Vonn Bell recorded two interceptions, Tee Higgins exploded for 124 yards and a touchdown and Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill found a new rival.
College basketball rankings: Virginia joins preseason Top 25 And 1, ready to contend for ACC title
I mentioned on a recent episode of the Eye On College Basketball podcast that I don't usually adjust the CBS Sports Top 25 And 1 unless something roster-related at a school requires me to do it. And that's still true. I don't usually do it. But after talking to various people while conducting our annual #CandidCoaches series, and after evaluating 20 teams in great detail for our #SummerShootaround series, I decided to adjust the Top 25 And 1 just a little to get my projected Big Ten champion higher, a possible ACC champion into the top 20, and the likely Mountain West champion into the rankings for the first time this offseason.
Alabama vs. Arkansas odds, prediction, spread: 2022 SEC on CBS college football picks by proven computer model
The No. 2 Alabama Crimson Tide face their first legitimate test in three weeks when they take on the No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks in the SEC on CBS Game of the Week on Saturday at Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark. Since escaping Texas with a narrow 20-19 victory over the Longhorns on Sept. 10, the Crimson Tide (4-0, 1-0 in SEC) have blown out Louisiana-Monroe and Vanderbilt by a combined score of 118-10. They'll get a much tougher test from the Razorbacks (3-1, 1-1), who have beaten four ranked opponents under the guidance of third-year head coach Sam Pittman.
Penn State vs. Northwestern updates: Live NCAA Football game scores, results for Saturday
The Northwestern Wildcats have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. Northwestern and the Penn State Nittany Lions will face off in a Big Ten battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Beaver Stadium. Penn State will be strutting in after a win while the Wildcats will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Watch Florida vs. Eastern Washington: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Current Records: Eastern Washington 1-2; Florida 2-2 The Florida Gators will take on the Eastern Washington Eagles at noon ET on Saturday at Florida Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Given that both teams suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this game.
NFLPA terminates unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant who was involved in Tua Tagovailoa's concussion check
The NFLPA has exercised its option to terminate the unaffiliated neurotrauma consultant involved in the handling of Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's concussion review during last Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills, CBS Sports NFL Insider Jonathan Jones reports. The NFLPA made the decision after discovering "several mistakes" made by the doctor in its view, according to Jones.
