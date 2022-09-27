Read full article on original website
KSLA
Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs
The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. The new partnership was created to assist in increasing classes and to graduate more nurses locally. Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. This addition was the first major improvement to...
q973radio.com
Fire Damages “Gucci Brookshires” in Shreveport
It’s known as the Gucci Brookshires.. the one on Line Avenue in Shreveport – and a fire broke out inside it Friday night!. According to KTBS-TV, arson is suspected. They’re reporting that the fire started in the paper towel isle and quickly spread. The store and other stores in the shopping center on Line Avenue in Shreveport were evacuated!
KSLA
Sgt. Sanford faces new charge by state
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sgt. Harold Sanford now faces a state charge on top of pending federal charges. Sanford was indicted earlier in September on federal charges of conspiracy and conspiracy to obtain substances by fraud. A federal affidavit alleges he obtained prescription drugs illegally from another man on three occasions.
KSLA
Shreveport/Bossier’s seen at least 7 shootings on I-20, I-220 in past 5 years
SHREVEPORT/BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — There have been at least seven shootings on Interstate 20 and Interstate 220 in Shreveport/Bossier City over the past 5 years. Some of that gunfire has proved to be fatal. Three of the seven shootings have occurred this year. And the shooting victims have...
KSLA
Marshall PD addressing ‘hybrid juvenile gang’ issues
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas has been dealing with what’s called “hybrid juvenile gangs.”. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents. Police say...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office and LSP Enforce “Operation Clear Tracks” (VIDEO)
Members of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, Troopers from Louisiana State Police-Troop G, and the Bossier City Police Department teamed up with KCS for Operation Clear Tracks in Bossier City on Sept. 20, 2022, during Rail Safety week across North America. Operation Clear Tracks ran eight miles on...
KTBS
DeSoto jury convicts South Mansfield man in 2020 murder
MANSFIELD, La. – A South Mansfield man who killed his estranged girlfriend by shooting her 12 times was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday in DeSoto District Court. David White, 53, and Tiffany Wilson, 43, were in the process of breaking up in January 2020 when White went to the South Mansfield home where Wilson was employed as a caretaker for an elderly couple. White first shot Wilson six times then reloaded his gun and shot her six more times.
KSLA
District defender says short staff contributing to problems at Caddo Correctional Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Leaders are still brainstorming ways to help with overcrowding at the Caddo Correctional Center. [RELATED: Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional]. At this time, the CCC is holding 1,070 inmates. That’s more than 400 over their capacity. One of the solutions addressed...
KTBS
Arson suspected in fire inside Brookshire's on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fire on the paper goods aisle inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue caused the store and surrounding business to be shut down late Friday afternoon. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said someone is suspected of setting the fire on the aisle where the paper towels and toilet paper are located. Investigators are pulling the store's surveillance camera footage to see if it captured who set the fire.
KSLA
Benton man arrested for alleged rape, molestation of juvenile
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Benton man has been arrested by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for the alleged rape and molestation of a juvenile. Tremarcus Bell, 25, was arrested on Sept. 27 for the rape and molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13. Detectives began the...
Fire Emergency At Pierremont & Line Avenue Causing Traffic Issues
Caddo Parish dispatchers are reporting nearly 25 units on the scene of a "fire emergency" in the Line and Pierremont area in Shreveport. The calls came in around 4pm at Line, Pierremont, and Edgemont Street, which is the location of the Uptown Shopping Center. KTBS now reports that a fire...
KTBS
Bossier DA: Federal, state indictments of BCPD cop unrelated
BENTON, La. – Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin was already making inquiries about allegations involving a Bossier City police officer when he learned another agency was doing the same thing. “I did these interviews personally,” Marvin said. And while he was questioning witnesses, he was repeatedly asked...
KSLA
Landlords, tenants discuss Shreveport rental inspection program at forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A public forum was held in Shreveport on Thursday, Sept. 29 to allow landlords and tenants alike to discuss substandard rental properties in the city. Tonight, several landlords voiced their frustration over the city’s Residential Rental Inspection Program. This was the second night where city...
KSLA
Stem Saturday being held at David Raines Community Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Stem Saturday is being held in Shreveport to introduce children to the power of chemistry. On Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., STEM Shreveport-Bossier is hosting its STEM Saturday event at the David Raines Community Center, located at 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport. This event is free to attend.
KSLA
Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigate Webster Parish man’s death
KSLA — Louisiana state fire marshal’s deputies investigated the death of a Webster Parish man Monday, Sept. 26 and believe it is related to the 67-year-old Heflin resident open burning on his property. His death is the fifth this year in Louisiana attributed to open burning accidents, according...
bossierpress.com
Passenger fatally injured in crash named
An elderly area man injured in a motor vehicle collision in southeast Shreveport a week ago has succumbed at a local hospital. Jackie Russell, 77, of Benton, was the passenger in one of several vehicles involved in a collision at East Kings Highway and East 70th Street the afternoon of Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Mr. Russell was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with numerous blunt-force injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022.
Shreveport Police Seeking Man Who Stole Whole Central A/C Unit
On September 10th, 2022, Shreveport Police officers were contacted in reference to a burglary in the 1800 block of Russell Road. It was determined that suspect had taken the Central AC unit from this location. During the investigation detectives obtained security footage of the possible suspect. That footage is being...
KSLA
Brookshire’s on Line Ave. evacuated after fire starts inside store
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a call at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The incident occurred at the Brookshire’s grocery store on Line and Pierremont Avenue. Officials say a worker reported the fire started on one of the aisles. The store was evacuated...
KTBS
Bossier City cop now faces state indictment for malfeasance
BENTON, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. B.J. Sanford, facing the loss of a lucrative moonlighting job as an apartment-complex security officer, misused confidential police information from another city to get the complex’s manager arrested, a state grand decided Tuesday in handing down criminal charges against him. The charge...
KSLA
Man found shot dead in Magnolia; police investigating
MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after finding the body of a man who had been shot. Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S Clay Street on reports of someone being hit by a car. When they got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man was identified as Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia.
