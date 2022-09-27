MANSFIELD, La. – A South Mansfield man who killed his estranged girlfriend by shooting her 12 times was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday in DeSoto District Court. David White, 53, and Tiffany Wilson, 43, were in the process of breaking up in January 2020 when White went to the South Mansfield home where Wilson was employed as a caretaker for an elderly couple. White first shot Wilson six times then reloaded his gun and shot her six more times.

