Shreveport, LA

KSLA

Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs

The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. The new partnership was created to assist in increasing classes and to graduate more nurses locally. Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. This addition was the first major improvement to...
MARSHALL, TX
q973radio.com

Fire Damages “Gucci Brookshires” in Shreveport

It’s known as the Gucci Brookshires.. the one on Line Avenue in Shreveport – and a fire broke out inside it Friday night!. According to KTBS-TV, arson is suspected. They’re reporting that the fire started in the paper towel isle and quickly spread. The store and other stores in the shopping center on Line Avenue in Shreveport were evacuated!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Sgt. Sanford faces new charge by state

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - Sgt. Harold Sanford now faces a state charge on top of pending federal charges. Sanford was indicted earlier in September on federal charges of conspiracy and conspiracy to obtain substances by fraud. A federal affidavit alleges he obtained prescription drugs illegally from another man on three occasions.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KSLA

Marshall PD addressing ‘hybrid juvenile gang’ issues

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas has been dealing with what’s called “hybrid juvenile gangs.”. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents. Police say...
MARSHALL, TX
KTBS

DeSoto jury convicts South Mansfield man in 2020 murder

MANSFIELD, La. – A South Mansfield man who killed his estranged girlfriend by shooting her 12 times was convicted of second-degree murder Thursday in DeSoto District Court. David White, 53, and Tiffany Wilson, 43, were in the process of breaking up in January 2020 when White went to the South Mansfield home where Wilson was employed as a caretaker for an elderly couple. White first shot Wilson six times then reloaded his gun and shot her six more times.
SOUTH MANSFIELD, LA
KTBS

Arson suspected in fire inside Brookshire's on Line

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fire on the paper goods aisle inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue caused the store and surrounding business to be shut down late Friday afternoon. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said someone is suspected of setting the fire on the aisle where the paper towels and toilet paper are located. Investigators are pulling the store's surveillance camera footage to see if it captured who set the fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Benton man arrested for alleged rape, molestation of juvenile

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A Benton man has been arrested by the Bossier Sheriff’s Office for the alleged rape and molestation of a juvenile. Tremarcus Bell, 25, was arrested on Sept. 27 for the rape and molestation of a juvenile under the age of 13. Detectives began the...
BENTON, LA
KTBS

Bossier DA: Federal, state indictments of BCPD cop unrelated

BENTON, La. – Bossier Parish District Attorney Schuyler Marvin was already making inquiries about allegations involving a Bossier City police officer when he learned another agency was doing the same thing. “I did these interviews personally,” Marvin said. And while he was questioning witnesses, he was repeatedly asked...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
KSLA

Landlords, tenants discuss Shreveport rental inspection program at forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A public forum was held in Shreveport on Thursday, Sept. 29 to allow landlords and tenants alike to discuss substandard rental properties in the city. Tonight, several landlords voiced their frustration over the city’s Residential Rental Inspection Program. This was the second night where city...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Stem Saturday being held at David Raines Community Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Stem Saturday is being held in Shreveport to introduce children to the power of chemistry. On Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., STEM Shreveport-Bossier is hosting its STEM Saturday event at the David Raines Community Center, located at 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport. This event is free to attend.
SHREVEPORT, LA
bossierpress.com

Passenger fatally injured in crash named

An elderly area man injured in a motor vehicle collision in southeast Shreveport a week ago has succumbed at a local hospital. Jackie Russell, 77, of Benton, was the passenger in one of several vehicles involved in a collision at East Kings Highway and East 70th Street the afternoon of Tuesday, September 20, 2022. Mr. Russell was transported to Ochsner LSU Health hospital with numerous blunt-force injuries. He succumbed to his injuries at 3:18 p.m. Sunday, September 25, 2022.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Bossier City cop now faces state indictment for malfeasance

BENTON, La. -- Bossier City police Sgt. B.J. Sanford, facing the loss of a lucrative moonlighting job as an apartment-complex security officer, misused confidential police information from another city to get the complex’s manager arrested, a state grand decided Tuesday in handing down criminal charges against him. The charge...
KSLA

Man found shot dead in Magnolia; police investigating

MAGNOLIA, Ark. (KSLA) - The Magnolia Police Department is investigating after finding the body of a man who had been shot. Police say on Tuesday, Sept. 27 around 11:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the area of S Clay Street on reports of someone being hit by a car. When they got there, they found a man dead from a gunshot wound. The man was identified as Dennis Wayne Cooper, 60, of Magnolia.
MAGNOLIA, AR

