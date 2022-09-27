ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTBS

Lawsuit filed to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field

SHREVEPORT, La. – Friends of Fairgrounds Field LLC and John Lowe filed suit against the city of Shreveport and Henderson Construction today, asking a judge to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The petition asks for a temporary restraining order and injunction. It’s not yet been signed by...
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Fire Damages “Gucci Brookshires” in Shreveport

It’s known as the Gucci Brookshires.. the one on Line Avenue in Shreveport – and a fire broke out inside it Friday night!. According to KTBS-TV, arson is suspected. They’re reporting that the fire started in the paper towel isle and quickly spread. The store and other stores in the shopping center on Line Avenue in Shreveport were evacuated!
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Stem Saturday being held at David Raines Community Center

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Stem Saturday is being held in Shreveport to introduce children to the power of chemistry. On Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., STEM Shreveport-Bossier is hosting its STEM Saturday event at the David Raines Community Center, located at 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport. This event is free to attend.
SHREVEPORT, LA
City
Shreveport, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
Shreveport, LA
Government
KSLA

Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs

The Healthcare Trust Fund Board discussed moving forward with the revised three-tier plan for 2023. The new partnership was created to assist in increasing classes and to graduate more nurses locally. Improvements complete at Texarkana animal shelter. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. This addition was the first major improvement to...
MARSHALL, TX
KSLA

Landlords, tenants discuss Shreveport rental inspection program at forum

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A public forum was held in Shreveport on Thursday, Sept. 29 to allow landlords and tenants alike to discuss substandard rental properties in the city. Tonight, several landlords voiced their frustration over the city’s Residential Rental Inspection Program. This was the second night where city...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Is staff shortage to blame for overcrowding at CCC?

The new charge filed in Bossier on Tuesday shows a charge of malfeasance in office. Several landlords said the program penalizes the wrong people. Data shows most of guaranteed income spent on food, clothing. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Other expenses included loan repayments, medical expenses and tuition.
q973radio.com

Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood

You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Arson suspected in fire inside Brookshire's on Line

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fire on the paper goods aisle inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue caused the store and surrounding business to be shut down late Friday afternoon. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said someone is suspected of setting the fire on the aisle where the paper towels and toilet paper are located. Investigators are pulling the store's surveillance camera footage to see if it captured who set the fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Panel Approves Controversial Health Plan

Shreveport's Health Care Trust Fund Board has approved a new insurance plan for employees that involves a 3-tiered plan. This package passed on a vote of 6-0 with Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman abstaining (he works for Ochsner). This plan puts Ochsner LSU Health and Christus Health in tier 1 while Willis Knighton hospitals and doctors will be in tier 2. Critics say this will mean employees will have to pay higher premiums and higher deductibles to stay with providers in the Willis Knighton system.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Marshall PD addressing ‘hybrid juvenile gang’ issues

MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas has been dealing with what’s called “hybrid juvenile gangs.”. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents. Police say...
MARSHALL, TX
News Break
Politics
KSLA

Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Both sides rest in Taylor Parker trial

The new charge filed in Bossier on Tuesday shows a charge of malfeasance in office. Several landlords said the program penalizes the wrong people. Is staff shortage to blame for overcrowding at CCC?. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Currently, there are 10 full-time public defenders and 10 district attorneys. Data...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KSLA

Sgt. Sanford faces more charges

Several landlords said the program penalizes the wrong people. Is staff shortage to blame for overcrowding at CCC?. Currently, there are 10 full-time public defenders and 10 district attorneys. Data shows most of guaranteed income spent on food, clothing. Updated: 10 hours ago. |. Other expenses included loan repayments, medical...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

10 Foods to Try at the Revel in Shreveport This Year

The Red River Revel is back in Shreveport for another amazing run. This is the 46th year for this amazing fall festival in our community and will attract artists and vendors from all around the country. The music lineup is also spectacular. You have a new option to pay for everything this year. You can buy a wrist band that you can load money onto to make buying items easier. Coupons are $1 each and you can have that money loaded onto your bracelet based on what you want.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall

The notice was given to residents 1 month before the scheduled increase. The 4-vehicle crash happened at E. Kings at E. 70th. Former Bossier City residents find themselves in the middle of Hurricane Ian. Red Cross volunteers from NWLA already responding to areas hit by Hurricane Ian. The Office of...
BOSSIER CITY, LA

