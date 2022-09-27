Read full article on original website
Amarillo Wranglers Sweep Mudbugs First Home Series of 2022-23 SeasonUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Cross Country Trails - September 17 ReportUnder The Radar NWLAMonroe, LA
Mudbugs Slide In NAHL Showcase; First Home Series This WeekendUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Week 3 Under The Radar NWLA Football ReportUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
KTBS
Lawsuit filed to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field
SHREVEPORT, La. – Friends of Fairgrounds Field LLC and John Lowe filed suit against the city of Shreveport and Henderson Construction today, asking a judge to stop further demolition of Fair Grounds Field. The petition asks for a temporary restraining order and injunction. It’s not yet been signed by...
q973radio.com
Fire Damages “Gucci Brookshires” in Shreveport
It’s known as the Gucci Brookshires.. the one on Line Avenue in Shreveport – and a fire broke out inside it Friday night!. According to KTBS-TV, arson is suspected. They’re reporting that the fire started in the paper towel isle and quickly spread. The store and other stores in the shopping center on Line Avenue in Shreveport were evacuated!
KSLA
Stem Saturday being held at David Raines Community Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Stem Saturday is being held in Shreveport to introduce children to the power of chemistry. On Saturday, October 1, from 8 a.m. until 12:30 p.m., STEM Shreveport-Bossier is hosting its STEM Saturday event at the David Raines Community Center, located at 2920 Round Grove Lane, Shreveport. This event is free to attend.
Fire Emergency At Pierremont & Line Avenue Causing Traffic Issues
Caddo Parish dispatchers are reporting nearly 25 units on the scene of a "fire emergency" in the Line and Pierremont area in Shreveport. The calls came in around 4pm at Line, Pierremont, and Edgemont Street, which is the location of the Uptown Shopping Center. KTBS now reports that a fire...
KSLA
Marshall police chief speaks on hybrid juvenile gangs
KSLA
Landlords, tenants discuss Shreveport rental inspection program at forum
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A public forum was held in Shreveport on Thursday, Sept. 29 to allow landlords and tenants alike to discuss substandard rental properties in the city. Tonight, several landlords voiced their frustration over the city’s Residential Rental Inspection Program. This was the second night where city...
KSLA
Is staff shortage to blame for overcrowding at CCC?
q973radio.com
Another Odd Boom Heard in Shreveport’s Broadmoor Neighborhood
You may remember reading about an odd rumbling sound booming through Shreveport a couple of weeks ago. This morning, another loud and extremely unsettling sound has residents talking. Now before we dive in, let me say that I live in Broadmoor, and am active within the Broadmoor neighborhood Facebook group....
KTBS
Arson suspected in fire inside Brookshire's on Line
SHREVEPORT, La. -- A fire on the paper goods aisle inside Brookshire's on Line Avenue caused the store and surrounding business to be shut down late Friday afternoon. Shreveport Fire Chief Clarence Reese said someone is suspected of setting the fire on the aisle where the paper towels and toilet paper are located. Investigators are pulling the store's surveillance camera footage to see if it captured who set the fire.
Shreveport Panel Approves Controversial Health Plan
Shreveport's Health Care Trust Fund Board has approved a new insurance plan for employees that involves a 3-tiered plan. This package passed on a vote of 6-0 with Shreveport Councilman Jerry Bowman abstaining (he works for Ochsner). This plan puts Ochsner LSU Health and Christus Health in tier 1 while Willis Knighton hospitals and doctors will be in tier 2. Critics say this will mean employees will have to pay higher premiums and higher deductibles to stay with providers in the Willis Knighton system.
KSLA
Marshall PD addressing ‘hybrid juvenile gang’ issues
MARSHALL, Texas (KSLA) - Marshall, Texas has been dealing with what’s called “hybrid juvenile gangs.”. Over the past couple of months, these gangs have been operating a little differently than a traditional gang, but it’s still causing major problems for the city and its residents. Police say...
KSLA
Brookshire’s on Line Ave. evacuated after fire starts inside store
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport Fire Department responded to a call at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 30. The incident occurred at the Brookshire’s grocery store on Line and Pierremont Avenue. Officials say a worker reported the fire started on one of the aisles. The store was evacuated...
KSLA
District defender says short staff contributing to problems at Caddo Correctional Center
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Leaders are still brainstorming ways to help with overcrowding at the Caddo Correctional Center. [RELATED: Officials discuss possible solutions to overcrowding at Caddo Correctional]. At this time, the CCC is holding 1,070 inmates. That’s more than 400 over their capacity. One of the solutions addressed...
KSLA
Moms on a Mission group sets out to better Shreveport
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Moms wear many hats in the family. Two Shreveport moms have set out to make an impact in the community. Their organization is called Moms on a Mission. Martha Tyler and Yolanda George say the purpose of the organization is to support youths and senior citizens,...
Bossier Sheriff’s Office and LSP Enforce “Operation Clear Tracks” (VIDEO)
Members of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Traffic Unit, Troopers from Louisiana State Police-Troop G, and the Bossier City Police Department teamed up with KCS for Operation Clear Tracks in Bossier City on Sept. 20, 2022, during Rail Safety week across North America. Operation Clear Tracks ran eight miles on...
KSLA
Shreveport law firm demands cease and desist for Fair Grounds Field demolition
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Harper Law Firm is demanding a cease and desist for the Fair Grounds Field demolition. The letter was sent to Mayor Adrian Perkins’ office, as well as other city officials and state agencies, late in the day Monday, Sept. 26. In the letter, attorney Jerald...
KSLA
Both sides rest in Taylor Parker trial
KSLA
Sgt. Sanford faces more charges
10 Foods to Try at the Revel in Shreveport This Year
The Red River Revel is back in Shreveport for another amazing run. This is the 46th year for this amazing fall festival in our community and will attract artists and vendors from all around the country. The music lineup is also spectacular. You have a new option to pay for everything this year. You can buy a wrist band that you can load money onto to make buying items easier. Coupons are $1 each and you can have that money loaded onto your bracelet based on what you want.
KSLA
Factory expansion makes way for jobs in Marshall
