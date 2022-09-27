ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

Texas Sports

Softball continues its fall slate on Friday against St. Mary’s

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas softball preps to continue its fall season on Friday night at Red & Charline McCombs Field by hosting a 10-inning match-up against St. Mary's (6 p.m. CT). Admission is free to all fans who wish to attend. There will be no television or radio broadcast...
Texas Sports

Roschon Johnson named semifinalist for William V. Campbell Trophy

AUSTIN, Texas – Texas Football senior RB Roschon Johnson has been named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame (NFF) announced on Wednesday. Texas has had to previous winners of the Campbell Trophy in Dallas Griffin (2007) and Sam Acho (2010).
Texas Sports

Nelly to headline Longhorn City Limits pres. by Still Austin Whiskey on Oct. 1

AUSTIN, TEXAS – Diamond selling, multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor, Nelly will headline Longhorn City Limits presented by Still Austin Whiskey prior to Texas Football's game versus West Virginia on October 1. Located on the LBJ Lawn, the concert is FREE admission for all fans.
