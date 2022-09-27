Read full article on original website
Littlefield ISD student, 17, killed in crash, statement said
LITTLEFIELD, Texas — Littlefield ISD Superintendent Mike Read announced Wednesday that 17-year-old senior Malachi Frausto was killed in a crash outside of Littlefield. “The entire Littlefield community is saddened by this event, and words cannot express the grief we feel about the loss of Malachi,” Read said. Littlefield ISD said an account at First Bank […]
WT Police release more information on Wednesday incident
Update (5:12 p.m.) Officials with the West Texas A&M University Police Department released more information regarding Wednesday afternoon’s incident on its Canyon campus via its Facebook page. Officials with the department said they were made aware of an incident “involving a student making threatening comments to other students.” The statement, according to the post, constituted […]
sumnernewscow.com
J.J. Cabrera killed after jumping from car during police chase in Texas
Sumner Newscow report — J.J. Cabrera, 29, of Wellington, was killed in a car accident in rural Deaf Smith County, in northwest Texas on Sept. 22. According to Deaf Smith County Sheriff J. Dale Butler, Cabera suffered fatal injuries during a police chase west of Hereford, Texas. He allegedly jumped out of the vehicle at a high rate of speed. He was killed instantly, according to Butler.
Multiple Clovis students harmed by “one chip challenge”
CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) – Clovis schools have issued a warning after a number of students got sick doing a viral challenge. Over the last week, 20 to 30 students suffered upset stomachs and irritated eyes when they participated in the “one chip challenge,” which involves eating a single tortilla chip coated in Carolina Reaper and Scorpion […]
Hereford police identifies possible suspect after Tuesday morning shooting
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - The Hereford police have identified a possible suspect after a shooting on Tuesday morning near Hereford Calle. According to officials, officers have identified a 23-year-old man as a possible suspect for the shooting. Officials say they have found a weapon and ammunition that is consistent with...
Teen, 17, dies in crash near Littlefield, DPS says
LUBBOCK, Texas — A 17-year-old boy died in a crash on Wednesday around 6:42 a.m., just east of Littlefield on FM 54, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. DPS said the teen, driving a pickup, then side swiped a tractor-trailer. The driver of that vehicle was not injured. This crash was still under […]
Cannon AFB airman found dead in Clovis home
CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Cannon Air Force Base. U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Nathan M. Johnson, 27th Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron MC-130 aerospace propulsion journeyman, was found dead in his off-base residence in Clovis, NM on Sep 27. “Nathan Johnson was […]
