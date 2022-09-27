BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you probably know someone who has lost a loved one to opioid abuse. The epidemic is only growing worse. In Jefferson County alone, 236 people died from opioid overdose in 2019. There were 401 in 2021, but those battling the issue say the numbers don’t tell the whole story.

