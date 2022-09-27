Read full article on original website
Related
WSFA
Gray teams with Salvation Army for Hurricane Ian relief effort
(Gray News) – Gray Television is teaming with The Salvation Army to support relief efforts for the victims of Hurricane Ian. Ian struck the coast of Florida as a Category 4 storm Wednesday, one of the strongest storms to ever hit the U.S. It knocked out power for millions, destroyed and flooded homes and other buildings, and obstructed and demolished roadways, stranding thousands.
WSFA
Red Cross volunteers from Alabama head to Florida
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 500 Red Cross volunteers from across the country are on the ground in Florida to help in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. That’s according to Kelly Hodges, executive director of Red Cross’ Central East Alabama chapter. Many of the volunteers who were...
WSFA
Sheriff’s office: Man dies while trying to drain pool during Hurricane Ian
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - A man died in Florida while attempting to drain his pool as Hurricane Ian made its way across the state on Thursday. According to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were contacted by the man’s wife after he went missing while going outside around 1 a.m.
WSFA
Caught on video: Reporter rescues woman from Hurricane Ian floodwaters
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told to not make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule. Reporter Tony Atkins of WESH 2 News in Orlando rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSFA
Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets
DENVER (AP) — A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado is accused of trying to sell classified information to a hostile foreign government in an attempt to pay off his debts and “help balance” the world’s scales, according to court documents released Thursday. But while...
WSFA
Opioid epidemic actually worse than the numbers indicate
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of you probably know someone who has lost a loved one to opioid abuse. The epidemic is only growing worse. In Jefferson County alone, 236 people died from opioid overdose in 2019. There were 401 in 2021, but those battling the issue say the numbers don’t tell the whole story.
WSFA
Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions volunteers gear up to head to Florida
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions is another organization mobilizing its resources to deploy to the hardest hit areas of Florida. Mark Wakefield is the Disaster Relief and Chaplaincy Ministries Strategist for the Alabama Baptist State Board of Missions. He says they are making preparations to be set up in Arcadia, Florida, in the wake of Hurricane Ian’s devestation.
WSFA
Alabama officials offering aid to Florida evacuees
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is prepared for Florida evacuees who come to the state. State trooper Kendra McKinney has seen an increase in travelers near the Wiregrass. “It has been a lot of people on 231, 431,” McKinney said. “You’re getting it from both sides....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSFA
Bill proposed to eliminate first 3 mental healthcare copays for vets
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A proposed bill could eliminate the first three mental health copays for veterans each year. The Remove Copays Act would pay for outpatient mental health and substance abuse each year. According to the Department of Veteran Affairs, about 41 percent, or about 1.7 million veterans, have...
WSFA
Temperatures coming up a little bit
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Today will be breezy and there will be plentiful sunshine once again. Only some high cirrus clouds in our eastern counties are expected. Otherwise it will be entirely sunny and a little warmer in the lower 80s. The fire weather concerns have lowered today as compared...
WSFA
Visitation for Alabama inmates canceled after work stoppages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has canceled visitation for inmates this weekend after an ongoing inmate worker strike. According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, work stoppages by inmates at most major male facilities have put a strain on staff resources, forcing the cancelation. “Inmates have...
WSFA
Alabama electric cooperatives helping restore power in Florida
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - More than 2 million Florida customers are in the dark as of Thursday after Hurricane Ian swept through the Sunshine State. Linemen from all over the country, including crews from Alabama Rural Electric Association, have been dispatched to aid restoration efforts. Dixie, Wiregrass, Coosa River, Tallapoosa...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSFA
Alabama, Auburn kick off dueling food drives
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Alabama and Auburn may be rivals on the field, but they’re working together to fight hunger. Both universities are hosting their own food drives in the weeks leading up to the Iron Bowl. Those drives will befit food banks in east and west Alabama. Their...
WSFA
Prison work stoppages affecting food services, ADOC says
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has provided an update on how the ongoing inmate worker strike is affecting operations. ADOC says most major male facilities are still experiencing work stoppages, and these stoppages are impacting each facility differently,. The prison system confirms all facilities still remain...
WSFA
Utility crews from Troy, Andalusia sent to Florida to help with power outages
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two south Alabama cities have sent crews to Florida as Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday. Troy Utilities dispatched 10 people to Ocala, a community 40 miles south of Gainesville. “We sent an eight-man line construction crew that included the foreman along with three bucket trucks and...
WSFA
Gov. Ivey awards funds for outdoor recreation
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - Governor Kay Ivey announced funds to enhance outdoor recreation in Alabama on Thursday. The funds from the federal Recreation Trails Program total $1.64 million and will be used to build, restore and improve trails. Gov. Ivey said these funds will be important in keeping the trails...
WSFA
Mount Meigs post office to officially close Friday
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Mount Meigs post office will officially close Friday for the last time, the U.S. Postal Service said. According to a release, the Mount Meigs post office will be open until 11 a.m. and then close due to the non-renewal of a lease. Customers are encouraged to conduct business transactions at the Pike Road post office, less than a mile from the Mount Meigs post office.
WSFA
Cool mornings, warm afternoons for the Alabama weekend
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Happy Friday! It’s another breezy afternoon across central and south Alabama, but there is a ton of sunshine once again... only a few cirrus clouds in the sky to track. Otherwise it’s picture perfect fall-like weather for the last day of September. Temperatures peaked somewhere in the upper 70s and low 80s, which is a few degree cooler than normal.
WSFA
Abnormally dry conditions across Alabama, drought may soon develop
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - After a very wet August the story has been much different here in September. The month started wet, but that switched around to very dry around the 13th. Since September 13th, Montgomery has only recorded rain one time -- back on the 20th. The city has...
WSFA
Rebuild Alabama funding road, bridge projects in all 67 counties
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Every county in the state now has a state-supported project through the Rebuild Alabama Act. Gov. Kay Ivey awarded more than 2 million dollars in state funding for 11 infrastructure projects in various cities and counties. Autauga County engineer John Mark Davis says it was about...
Comments / 0