RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — The CSX railroad crossing on Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill reopened at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. City officials said the crossing will remain open on Friday and throughout the weekend. Drivers are asked to use caution because crews weren't able to finish the asphalt portion of the construction project before rain came into the area.

RICHMOND HILL, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO