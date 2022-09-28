ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond Hill, GA

WTGS

Railroad crossing on Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill reopening

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — The CSX railroad crossing on Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill reopened at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. City officials said the crossing will remain open on Friday and throughout the weekend. Drivers are asked to use caution because crews weren't able to finish the asphalt portion of the construction project before rain came into the area.
RICHMOND HILL, GA
WTGS

Sidney Lanier Bridge reopens to traffic

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTGS) — The Georgia Department of Transportation reopened the Sidney Lanier Bridge on US 17/SR 25 to traffic Friday morning. Officials said bridge inspectors were on the bridge at first light in the morning and have completed the bridge inspection. Crews removed all barricades to reopen the bridge to traffic.
BRUNSWICK, GA
WTGS

Chatham Area Transit delaying services on Friday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is delaying some services on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. According to officials, the start of the Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed on Friday due to forecasted winds from Ian. CAT expects those services to resume at 12 p.m. on Friday.
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WSAV News 3

Liberty County residents can get sandbags in Midway

LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents living in Liberty County can still pick up sandbags in Midway. Liberty County EMA Director, Bob Todd said residents can pick up sandbags at the Liberty County Public Works/Road Maintenance on 1079 Bacontown Road. Todd said the two areas most likely to flood are in Sunbury and on Isle […]
LIBERTY COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Where to find sandbags in preparation for Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — City and county officials have stressed the need for emergency kits, a preparedness plan and sandbags to thwart flooding, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida. So, where can you get sand for sandbags? There are a couple of locations in the Savannah area to...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Temporary emergency shelter in Savannah closing Friday

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The American Red Cross shelter at Compassion Christian Church in Savannah is closing on Friday at 12 p.m. The shelter opened at 5 p.m. on Thursday to support those needing a safe place for Tropical Storm Ian. Chatham EMA officials said Salvation Army is...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
SAVANNAH, GA
WTGS

Georgia Power crews prepared for Hurricane Ian response

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials invited representatives from Georgia Power to speak at a press conference Wednesday regarding preparedness for incoming Hurricane Ian. The external affairs manager for Georgia Power, Swann Seiler, said they have been monitoring the storm's movements and are in a constant state...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort County crash

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 170 in Beaufort County Wednesday afternoon. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash occurred between a car and a motorcycle on SC-170 near Callawassie Drive. Officials said the car was traveling...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WTGS

Chatham County issues local State of Emergency, CEMA enters OPCON 2

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis issued a local State of Emergency for the county as of 8 a.m. The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) entered the storm readiness phase (Operating Condition 2) ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. County officials held...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WTGS

Hilton Head Island, Beaufort airports close due to Hurricane Ian

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Government announced the Hilton Head Island and Beaufort Executive airports closed Thursday due to increasing winds from Hurricane Ian. Officials also added that there were no scheduled flights left during the day. Hilton Head Island Airport is scheduled to reopen...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WTGS

Beaufort County reports 'no major impacts' from Hurricane Ian

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Officials with Beaufort County reported no major impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to officials, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to six downed trees but no injuries or significant damages. There haven't been any other storm-related calls for service. The Island reported sustained winds...
BEAUFORT COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
SAVANNAH, GA

