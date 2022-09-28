Read full article on original website
Railroad crossing on Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill reopening
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTGS) — The CSX railroad crossing on Ford Avenue in Richmond Hill reopened at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday. City officials said the crossing will remain open on Friday and throughout the weekend. Drivers are asked to use caution because crews weren't able to finish the asphalt portion of the construction project before rain came into the area.
Sidney Lanier Bridge reopens to traffic
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTGS) — The Georgia Department of Transportation reopened the Sidney Lanier Bridge on US 17/SR 25 to traffic Friday morning. Officials said bridge inspectors were on the bridge at first light in the morning and have completed the bridge inspection. Crews removed all barricades to reopen the bridge to traffic.
Chatham emergency crews on scene after car drives into water at Bull River Bridge
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham Emergency Services was on the scene Thursday afternoon after a car drove into the water near the Bull River Bridge. Chatham EMS officials said the person drove on the old Highway 80 access road near the bridge. They also reported there were no injuries in the incident.
Chatham Area Transit delaying services on Friday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham Area Transit (CAT) is delaying some services on Friday in anticipation of Hurricane Ian. According to officials, the start of the Fixed-Route, DOT, and Paratransit services will be delayed on Friday due to forecasted winds from Ian. CAT expects those services to resume at 12 p.m. on Friday.
wtoc.com
Road closed in Hinesville due to fallen tree
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WTOC) - The eastbound lane on West Oglethorpe Highway near General Screven Way is closed due to a fallen tree. It is unclear when the road will reopen. Stick with WTOC for updates.
Liberty County residents can get sandbags in Midway
LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Residents living in Liberty County can still pick up sandbags in Midway. Liberty County EMA Director, Bob Todd said residents can pick up sandbags at the Liberty County Public Works/Road Maintenance on 1079 Bacontown Road. Todd said the two areas most likely to flood are in Sunbury and on Isle […]
Two Coastal Georgia bridges will close due to Hurricane Ian
For the safety of the traveling public, The Georgia Department of Transportation is closing the Talmadge Memorial Bridge on US 17 over the Savannah River and the Sidney Lanier Bridge on US 17 over the Brunswick River to all vehicular traffic at 9 a.m. Thursday, due to anticipated gale-force winds from Hurricane Ian.
Where to find sandbags in preparation for Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — City and county officials have stressed the need for emergency kits, a preparedness plan and sandbags to thwart flooding, as Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Florida. So, where can you get sand for sandbags? There are a couple of locations in the Savannah area to...
Temporary emergency shelter in Savannah closing Friday
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — The American Red Cross shelter at Compassion Christian Church in Savannah is closing on Friday at 12 p.m. The shelter opened at 5 p.m. on Thursday to support those needing a safe place for Tropical Storm Ian. Chatham EMA officials said Salvation Army is...
These City of Savannah services will be closed or suspended due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH — Based on expected impacts from Hurricane Ian, all non-emergency essential City of Savannah government offices will be closed, and multiple city services will be suspended starting Thursday. As safety allows, sanitation collection services will run as normal on Thursday but will be suspended completely on Friday. All...
Driver arrested after semi-truck flips over guard rail in Garden City
GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WTOC) - A semi-truck has flipped over a guard rail in Garden City. It happened off the 516 overpass onto Highway 21. Garden City Police says the driver of the semi-truck was under the influence and was arrested. Police says that the driver lost control. Chatham EMS...
Latest on what Chatham County, Savannah are expecting from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Ian strengthened into a Category 1 Hurricane just after 5 p.m. on Thursday, but its track has continued to shift further East towards coastal South Carolina. So, what does this mean for Chatham County, Savannah and Coastal Georgia?. The Chatham Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) still...
Ian restrengthens into a hurricane before hitting GA/SC coast
ATLANTA — State officials said there are no planned evacuations along Georgia’s coast as forecasters believe Ian restrengthen into a hurricane, but they are also warning residents who don’t leave that they will be on their own for a while as the storm passes by. Gov. Brian...
Georgia Power crews prepared for Hurricane Ian response
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County emergency officials invited representatives from Georgia Power to speak at a press conference Wednesday regarding preparedness for incoming Hurricane Ian. The external affairs manager for Georgia Power, Swann Seiler, said they have been monitoring the storm's movements and are in a constant state...
Walmart announces several stores in Coastal Georgia, Lowcountry to close ahead of Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Above: A Savannah Walmart seen empty Thursday evening. Walmart locations across Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry are set to close ahead of Hurricane Ian's arrival to the area. The following stores will close starting at 5 p.m. Thursday and will reopen when it's safe to do...
Motorcyclist killed in Beaufort County crash
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — A motorcyclist was killed in a two-vehicle collision on Highway 170 in Beaufort County Wednesday afternoon. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP), the crash occurred between a car and a motorcycle on SC-170 near Callawassie Drive. Officials said the car was traveling...
Chatham County issues local State of Emergency, CEMA enters OPCON 2
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTGS) — Chatham County Chairman Chester A. Ellis issued a local State of Emergency for the county as of 8 a.m. The Chatham County Emergency Management Agency (CEMA) entered the storm readiness phase (Operating Condition 2) ahead of potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. County officials held...
Hilton Head Island, Beaufort airports close due to Hurricane Ian
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTGS) — The Beaufort County Government announced the Hilton Head Island and Beaufort Executive airports closed Thursday due to increasing winds from Hurricane Ian. Officials also added that there were no scheduled flights left during the day. Hilton Head Island Airport is scheduled to reopen...
Beaufort County reports 'no major impacts' from Hurricane Ian
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — Officials with Beaufort County reported no major impacts from Hurricane Ian. According to officials, Hilton Head Island Fire Rescue responded to six downed trees but no injuries or significant damages. There haven't been any other storm-related calls for service. The Island reported sustained winds...
Hurricane Ian: What’s closed in the Coastal Empire, Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — As Hurricane Ian continues to approach the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry, businesses and government offices are sending out closure notices and events are getting postponed or canceled. Here are the places that have said they’re closed down as the storm approaches: Government City of Beaufort offices will be closed from Sept. 29 […]
