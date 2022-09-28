Read full article on original website
The Suburban Times
U.P. City Council Supports Inclusive Play Area for All Kids
Submitted by Claudia Ellsworth. On Tuesday, September 6, 2022, the University Place City Council offered its enthusiastic support (6-0) to the creation of an “all-inclusive” play area at the City’s spacious Cirque Bridgeport Park, located near the intersection of those thoroughfares. This playground design would provide a safe place where children of all abilities can play together, and would be developmentally appropriate for children with or without disabilities. For many years, standard playgrounds have excluded children with physical disabilities or other developmental issues. Children in wheelchairs or with other disabilities have rarely enjoyed a simple swing or merry go round. One in ten University Place students are identified with disabilities and in need of special education.
The Suburban Times
Community advisory committee evaluates cost scenarios for libraries in Lakewood
Pierce County Library System announcement. The Lakewood Library Building Community Advisory Committee (lakewoodcac@pcls.us) will conduct its fourth of five meetings on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. Watch in-person at the Pierce County Library System’s Administrative Center, 3005 112th St. E., Tacoma or join the meeting via Zoom: https://us06web.zoom.us/j/84400013158 ,...
The Suburban Times
Celebrate Tacoma Arts and Culture in October
TACOMA, Wash. — October 2022 marks the 21st anniversary of Tacoma Arts Month – a community celebration of the arts. Programming for all ages includes music, theater and dance performances, hands-on experiences, visual art exhibits, film screenings, literary readings, lectures, cultural events, and workshops. All events are open to the public and many activities are free.
The Suburban Times
Free Community Celebration for All to Come and Enjoy
City of University Place announcement. Looking for a way to celebrate our local community? On Saturday, Oct. 1 from 2:30-5:30 p.m., before the Curtis High School Vikings home game, there will be a free Community Celebration for all past, present, future Vikings as well as the community as a whole! There will be a Classic Car Show featuring cars prior to 1990. Walk around to check them out while listening to the tunes from “The Collaborators” playing songs from Doobie Brothers, Little Big Town, Fleetwood Mac, Stevie Nix, Supertramp & Sheryl Crow, with the Curtis Drum Line playing during the intermission.
The Suburban Times
Senior Trip to Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Show
City of DuPont announcement. Come with DuPont Parks & Recreation to the 40th annual Tacoma Holiday Food and Gift Festival at the Tacoma Dome. The largest holiday show in the west. When: Thursday, October 20, 2022. Where: Depart from City Hall at 9am. Return to City hall at 1pm. Cost:...
The Suburban Times
Community Work Day at Lakewood Wildlife Area Oct. 1
Submitted by Clover Park Rotary. A Community Work day at the Lakewood South Sound Wildlife area (also know as the old Game Farm on Phillips Rd) will take place from 9 am to 1 pm on Oct. 1. This Fall Cleanup will install new concrete pad for two new Picnic...
The Suburban Times
SHMA Welcomes Back “Christmas at the Orr Home”
Submitted by Steilacoom Historical Museum Association. The Steilacoom Historical Museum Association is excited to once again open the Orr Home, decorated for the holidays, to the public for tours – Christmas at the Orr Home. This year we’ll be open for the special event on November 12 and 13 (Saturday, Sunday). The theme is “Celebrate the SEASon,” with a nod to our nautical heritage.
The Suburban Times
We’re hiring! Be part of the city of Lakewood team
City of Lakewood announcement. Are you looking to make a career move? The city of Lakewood has a variety of career opportunities available for people looking to join a collaborative work environment where teamwork and service to the public take priority. Current openings include:. Civil Engineer. Communications Coordinator. Court Compliance...
The Suburban Times
String Quartets in Slavonian Hall October 11
Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma announcement. String Quartets composed by Women and People of Color in Slavonian Hall will Join Classical Tuesdays in Old Town Tacoma October 11th at 7:00pm in Slavonian Hall in Old Town Tacoma. The Auburn Symphony String Quartet will perform three pieces for us: String...
The Suburban Times
Pierce County seeks Veterans
Pierce County social media post. We’re looking for veterans to serve on the Pierce County Veterans Advisory Board! Help us make a difference for all Pierce County veterans and their families by joining the board. Apply now: http://PierceCountyWa.Gov/Veterans.
The Suburban Times
Council Corner: Sept. 26, 2022 Study Session
City of Lakewood announcement. The Lakewood City Council began its Sept. 26, 2022 study session with a review of proposed updates to the city’s tree preservation code. Twelve “Key Issues” were outlined for Council. These included recommendations from the city’s ad hoc tree committee and Planning Commission. Council used the study session to direction to the city’s planning staff. With Council’s input and consensus a draft ordinance will be finalized for Council review.
The Suburban Times
COVID Proclamation of Emergency Terminated
TACOMA, Wash. – On Sept. 28, Mayor Victoria Woodards terminated the COVID Proclamation of Emergency and all associated rules effective Monday, October 10, 2022 at 12:01 AM. All meetings of Committees, Boards and Commissions (CBCs) will be required to go back to an in-person format, with a possible option to participate virtually.
The Suburban Times
Family fun in Tacoma next week and beyond
A few upcoming fun activities for individuals and families. Looking for more things to do, visit our Event Calendar here. Add your event here.
The Suburban Times
Rigney Road Non-Motorized Improvements
Town of Steilacoom announcement. Miles Resources and the Town of Steilacoom, on October 3, 2022 will begin work on a project known as Rigney Road Non-Motorized Improvements. Location of Work: Rigney Road and Roe Street from Lexington Street to Steilacoom Blvd, on the West and NW side of the street.
The Suburban Times
Obituary Notices – October 1, 2022
New Tacoma Cemeteries and Funeral Home: Thomas Canny Wright. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Sounder trains available for Mariners game day October 2
Sound Transit announcement. Seattle Mariners fans can save on travel time, parking and gas by taking Sound Transit’s popular Sounder trains to the Mariners 1:10 p.m. game Sunday, October 2 against the Oakland A’s. Special Sounder service is in addition to regular Link light rail, ST Express, and...
The Suburban Times
Steilacoom Town Administrator September 30 Report to Council
Read the Town of Steilacoom Administrator’s September 30 report to the Town Council by clicking here. The above news or information was provided by the person or entity noted above. If you have news or information you'd like to share with 30,000+ monthly readers, click here to learn how.
The Suburban Times
Haunted History: a Storytelling Evening in DuPont
Submitted by DuPont Historical Society. Pull your chair up to the campfire for an outdoor evening of spooky tales and legends, presented by The DuPont Historical Society on Friday, October 21st at Robinson Park, 207 Barksdale Ave, DuPont. Join us to feel that familiar chill down your spine and then warm up again with light refreshments. Costumes encouraged!
The Suburban Times
Abandoned Dog Found in Bag Now Needs Critical Care at Tacoma Animal Shelter
Submitted by Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County. On Sept. 27, 2022, a good Samaritan found a 12-year-old chihuahua dumped in a bag by the side of their car. The dog was brought to the Humane Society for Tacoma & Pierce County where she is currently receiving urgent medical care.
The Suburban Times
Oh, Come On – You Know You Like to Joke About Tacoma
Dukesbay Productions presents Java Tacoma: To Bean or Not to Bean by Aya Hashiguchi Clark. Something unique is happening in Tacoma theatre: an original situation-comedy for the stage about three life-long friends who meet every day at a Tacoma coffee house, will tickle our collective funny bones for an eighth time.
