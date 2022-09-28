ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alleged brothel operating in Plano leads to arrest of two women

By Teri Webster The Dallas Morning News
 3 days ago
The Plano Police Department patch as pictured March 2, 2017.

An alleged brothel in a Plano residential neighborhood led to the arrests of two women, KXAS-TV (NBC5) reported.

The arrests happened in a short-term rental home near Custer and Parker roads, according to the report.

