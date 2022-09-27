ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aiken, SC

WRDW-TV

Harlem Bulldogs take on 1st step of reaching their season goals

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Harlem Bulldogs have won four out of their first five games, including impressive wins over Midland Valley and Aquinas. We caught up with the Bulldogs to find out what’s been working for them this season. The Bulldogs’ foundation lies with their seniors. “They’re...
HARLEM, GA
blpanthers.com

B-L JV Volleyball Edges Past Fox Creek 2-1

Tonight’s region matchup between the Fox Creek Predators and Batesburg-Leesville Panthers was the second meeting between these two teams this season. Fox Creek entered tonight’s game with revenge on the mind, but B-L proved too much for the Predators as the Panthers won in three sets (23-25, 25-21, 16-14).
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Week 7 Football Friday Night Scoreboard

As Hurricane Ian is making its way inland, many CSRA high school football teams are adjusting their Friday night football schedules this week with games being played on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Yellow Jackets, T-Breds meet for an old-time showdown

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Aiken is playing North Augusta Thursday night. It’s also about bragging rights between players, coaches, and sometimes family. Tough non-region opponents have held South Aiken and North Augusta to a 1-5 record. Add in some wind and weather, and you’ve got yourself a grind-it-out slugfest between two regional rivals.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WLTX.com

Thursday Night High School Football

COLUMBIA, S.C. — PREP FOOTBALL. King's Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd. Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. to Oct 3rd. Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer speaks on assistant coach stepping away from the team

Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Driver injured after tree falls on car in Irmo

IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Windy conditions in Irmo caused a tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Road. Irmo fire officials say a large pine tree fell on the car, crushing the roof and trapping the driver. The vehicle continued down Piney Grove and came to rest in a yard against another tree.
IRMO, SC
wach.com

PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Augusta resident has concerns over wind-based storm damage

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The metro is expected to miss most of the storm, but that doesn’t mean people in Augusta aren’t concerned. We talked to one woman who says she’s terrified of trees falling around her home as the wind started to pick up. Those all...
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Impacts from Ian are expected locally in the CSRA today into tonight. We are expecting rain to start early today and last into tonight, mainly for counties along and east of the Savannah River where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect. Rain totals are expected to be highest in the SE CSRA between 1-3″. Rain totals around Augusta, Aiken, and surrounding areas in the central CSRA can expect anywhere from 1-2″. Western CSRA counties will likely see the lowest totals between 0.1-.5″. The strongest winds will be today 6 AM - 8 PM. Max wind gusts should top out near 45 mph (mainly counties along and east of the Savannah River) then less windy Saturday. Windy conditions combined with saturated soils could lead to isolated outages from a few trees coming down.
AUGUSTA, GA
WIS-TV

Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
COLUMBIA, SC
franchising.com

Slim Chickens Dives Deeper into the South: Opening in Columbia

Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its First Location in South Carolina. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

LIST: School closings in the Midlands

On Thursday, Sandy Run K8 and St. Matthews K8 will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. and Calhoun County High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. On Friday, Calhoun County Public Schools will have an eLearning day for all students and faculty and staff will work from home. CLARENDON COUNTY. CLARENDON COUNTY...
CALHOUN COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Coroner identifies wreck fatality

NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
PROSPERITY, SC
WRDW-TV

Harlem hosting 33rd annual Oliver Hardy Festival

HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The classic comedy duo Laurel and Hardy have entertained millions for almost a century now. Harlem, Ga’s native son is being celebrated at the 33rd Oliver Hardy Festival. It is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The festival includes an opening ceremony, singing of...
HARLEM, GA

