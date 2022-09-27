Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Harlem Bulldogs take on 1st step of reaching their season goals
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Harlem Bulldogs have won four out of their first five games, including impressive wins over Midland Valley and Aquinas. We caught up with the Bulldogs to find out what’s been working for them this season. The Bulldogs’ foundation lies with their seniors. “They’re...
blpanthers.com
B-L JV Volleyball Edges Past Fox Creek 2-1
Tonight’s region matchup between the Fox Creek Predators and Batesburg-Leesville Panthers was the second meeting between these two teams this season. Fox Creek entered tonight’s game with revenge on the mind, but B-L proved too much for the Predators as the Panthers won in three sets (23-25, 25-21, 16-14).
Week 7 Football Friday Night Scoreboard
As Hurricane Ian is making its way inland, many CSRA high school football teams are adjusting their Friday night football schedules this week with games being played on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights.
WRDW-TV
Yellow Jackets, T-Breds meet for an old-time showdown
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Aiken is playing North Augusta Thursday night. It’s also about bragging rights between players, coaches, and sometimes family. Tough non-region opponents have held South Aiken and North Augusta to a 1-5 record. Add in some wind and weather, and you’ve got yourself a grind-it-out slugfest between two regional rivals.
WLTX.com
Thursday Night High School Football
COLUMBIA, S.C. — PREP FOOTBALL. King's Academy vs. Patrick Henry Academy, ccd. Orangeburg Prep vs. Bethesda Academy, Ga., ppd. to Oct 3rd. Robert E. Lee Academy vs. Williamsburg Academy, ccd.
WLTX.com
Columbia native, WSU guard Myles Rice diagnosed with cancer, out indefinitely for season
PULLMAN, Wash. — WSU redshirt freshman guard Myles Rice announced that he has been diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, a form of cancer that will take him out of the 2022-2023 season indefinitely. Rice confirmed the news with WSU in a statement on the team's official Twitter page. In his...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer speaks on assistant coach stepping away from the team
Shane Beamer and South Carolina will be without offensive line coach Greg Adkins for a period of time after the coach said he’s dealing with a “minor medical issue.”. “He’s in great spirits,” Beamer said after the Gamecocks beat SC State. “I don’t think it’s going to be long-term.”
WIS-TV
Driver injured after tree falls on car in Irmo
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - Windy conditions in Irmo caused a tree to fall on a moving vehicle on Piney Grove Road. Irmo fire officials say a large pine tree fell on the car, crushing the roof and trapping the driver. The vehicle continued down Piney Grove and came to rest in a yard against another tree.
Aiken public schools, colleges monitoring Hurricane Ian
The Aiken County Public School District is monitoring Hurricane Ian closely to see what impact it may have on the area. According to Merry Glenne Piccolino, director of communications and community partnerships for the school district, as of Tuesday there are no changes to the school schedule. "The safety of...
wach.com
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage in the Midlands
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia-Richland Fire Department has responded to multiple calls for downed trees impacting power lines and damaging property since yesterday. Officials say damage from Hurricane Ian has already started across our area. Want to share your hurricane damage pictures? If you are in a safe...
WRDW-TV
Augusta resident has concerns over wind-based storm damage
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The metro is expected to miss most of the storm, but that doesn’t mean people in Augusta aren’t concerned. We talked to one woman who says she’s terrified of trees falling around her home as the wind started to pick up. Those all...
WRDW-TV
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Impacts from Ian are expected locally in the CSRA today into tonight. We are expecting rain to start early today and last into tonight, mainly for counties along and east of the Savannah River where Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect. Rain totals are expected to be highest in the SE CSRA between 1-3″. Rain totals around Augusta, Aiken, and surrounding areas in the central CSRA can expect anywhere from 1-2″. Western CSRA counties will likely see the lowest totals between 0.1-.5″. The strongest winds will be today 6 AM - 8 PM. Max wind gusts should top out near 45 mph (mainly counties along and east of the Savannah River) then less windy Saturday. Windy conditions combined with saturated soils could lead to isolated outages from a few trees coming down.
WIS-TV
Columbia business damaged after tree falls on roof
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A gym in Columbia was damaged after a tree fell on the building. WKRT Fitness on Devine Street was damaged Thursday night. The owner said the roof was damaged, there was flooding, and even a fire. Hurricane Ian’s impacts are being felt across the Midlands ahead...
franchising.com
Slim Chickens Dives Deeper into the South: Opening in Columbia
Leader in Better-Chicken Segment Celebrates its First Location in South Carolina. September 28, 2022 // Franchising.com // COLUMBIA, S.C. - Slim Chickens, a leading fast casual franchise, which features dine-in and drive-thru service in the better-chicken segment, announced today its new restaurant opening at 7754 Garners Ferry Rd in Columbia. Seasoned multi-unit operating group, Bread Break Ventures, is at the forefront of the opening, spearheading 30 Slim Chickens locations across the Carolinas and Virginia.
WRDW-TV
After almost 40 hours, dog rescued from storm drain in North Augusta
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - There was one local rescue this week. A crew raced to get a dog out of a storm drain before any rain could start falling. We spoke to the team that went after the dog and gave it a new name. It was a rescue...
WIS-TV
LIST: School closings in the Midlands
On Thursday, Sandy Run K8 and St. Matthews K8 will dismiss at 12:15 p.m. and Calhoun County High School will dismiss at 12:30 p.m. On Friday, Calhoun County Public Schools will have an eLearning day for all students and faculty and staff will work from home. CLARENDON COUNTY. CLARENDON COUNTY...
Strong winds, heavy rainfall expected in Aiken area from Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday in Florida as a catastrophic Category 4 storm. Even though the powerful tropical cyclone was expected to lose some steam as it headed toward South Carolina, Aiken and the surrounding area still were bracing for strong winds and heavy rains based on Ian’s projected path.
Coroner identifies wreck fatality
NEWBERRY — Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece has identified Tevis Odell Mobley, 28, of Prosperity, as the individual killed in a head on vehicle collision on Wednesday, September 21. According to Mater Trooper Brandon Bolt, of the S.C. Highway patrol, the collision occurred around 4:40 a.m. on S.C. Highway...
WRDW-TV
Harlem hosting 33rd annual Oliver Hardy Festival
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The classic comedy duo Laurel and Hardy have entertained millions for almost a century now. Harlem, Ga’s native son is being celebrated at the 33rd Oliver Hardy Festival. It is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. The festival includes an opening ceremony, singing of...
Person killed while trying to cross Shop Road in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A person is dead after being struck by an SUV on Shop Road in Columbia early Thursday morning. According to South Carolina Highway Patrol (SCHP) Cpl. David Jones, the accident happened a little before 6 am on Shop road. Troopers say a Toyota SUV was traveling...
