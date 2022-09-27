ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

arizonasports.com

ASU, Arizona men’s basketball reveal schedules for 2022-23 season

The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball teams have revealed their respective schedules for the 2022-23 season. ASU will play VCU in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16, followed by either Michigan or Pitt the following day. The Sun Devils also play Creighton in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 in non-conference play.
TEMPE, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

Wildcat Wednesday - Join Us for The First Watch Red-Blue Game

Follow Dave Heeke on Twitter | Sign Up for the Wildcat Wednesday. Friday marks our annual men's basketball tip off event with the First Watch Red-Blue Game at 7:30 p.m. (MST) inside McKale Center. Come get a glimpse of Coach Lloyd and the Wildcats on the hardwood for the first time this season. The night of festivities will include the slam dunk contest with some familiar faces as judges for the event before the team takes the court.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Colorado expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction

The Arizona Wildcats have much of the past few seasons being every opponent’s punching bag, but now comes a chance for them to do the smacking. Saturday’s opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes, are 0-4 and have lost by an average of 31.5 points. They’re the first power-conference team in 65 years to lose their first four games by 25 or more points, and with a 17.5-point spread another such margin is possible.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men’s basketball goes old school with new uniform reveal

The new Arizona men’s basketball uniforms are here and they’re beautiful. Arizona released new jerseys Wednesday ahead of the 2022-23 season. The jerseys are a nod to the 1987-88 team, which reached the Final Four for the first time in program history. Steve Kerr and Sean Elliott, the...
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

Ex-Cat Reggie Geary: Documentary a 'beautiful tribute' to Lute Olson's life, career

Lute Olson cut a dashing figure during his two-plus decades as Arizona’s men’s basketball coach. Just ask his players. “When they talked about Lute’s presence, whether it was his height oar his perfect hair, (they mentioned) the presence he commanded when he walked into a room,” said Brett Rapkin, producer of the upcoming documentary film, “Lute.” “Channing Frye talked in the film about his mom saying, ‘Damn, that’s a good-looking white man’ when Lute walked into the room.”
TUCSON, AZ
allsportstucson.com

Santa Rita cancels football season

Santa Rita’s football schedules for varsity and junior varsity have been canceled due to a lack of available players to field an active roster. The Eagles’ schedules have been removed from the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Web site. Santa Rita athletic director Tony Gabusi, contacted by AllSportsTucson.com, mentioned...
TUCSON, AZ
arizonawildcats.com

Cross Country Season Continues at Home with Dave Murray Invitational

TUCSON, Ariz. – The University of Arizona Cross Country team will compete in its only home meet of the season at the Dave Murray Invitational on Friday, Sept. 30. The event will start at 7:00 a.m. MST at the Tucson Country Club with the women's 6k. They will be followed by the men's 8k at 7:45 a.m. MST and live results for both events can be found here.
TUCSON, AZ
Jeremy Beren

"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona

A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
ARIZONA STATE
realestatedaily-news.com

Tucson Rents Declined over Past Month

TUCSON, ARIZONA - September 28, 2022 -- Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents decline sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have declined...
TUCSON, AZ
beckersasc.com

NexCore Group completes 45K-square-foot Arizona medical office building with GI, orthopedics

NexCore Group has completed construction on a 45,250-square-foot medical office building in Tucson, Ariz., located on the Northwest Medical Center Houghton hospital campus. The medical office building is fully operational, providing both inpatient and outpatient services including primary care, cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and more. "Completing the Northwest Medical Center...
TUCSON, AZ
kenneturner.com

Tucson/Avra Valley Aquifer

The Tucson Mountains separate the Avra Valley and the Tucson Basin, which contain natural aquifers. Recharge basins have been placed in the Avra Valley, where Colorado River water is blended with the groundwater,. providing water to the Tucson area. This panorama is at the west edge of the Tucson Mountains...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Pride Festival comes back this fall

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual Tucson Pride Festival is happening this weekend. According to Tucson Pride’s website, the parade kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Tucson and Armory Park. The festival starts the next day at noon at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show set for this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of southern Arizona’s creepiest, crawliest events is coming to the Tucson Expo Center on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. This will be the 21st annual Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale. According to the event’s website, reptiles from all...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022

Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

SAHBA Home and Garden Show comes back to Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 50 years in Tucson, the SAHBA Home and Garden Show is coming back. The show will be held between Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Tucson Convention Center. Each year at the show, hundreds get together to showcase...
TUCSON, AZ

