Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Iconic Restaurant Forced to CloseGreyson FTucson, AZ
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Opening 2 New LocationsGreyson FTucson, AZ
5 Halloween and Fall Activities in Tucson, ArizonaAbigail's AdventuresTucson, AZ
Suspect allegedly kidnapped, killed and dismembered Phoenix man for unpaid cash debtBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
Related
arizonasports.com
ASU, Arizona men’s basketball reveal schedules for 2022-23 season
The Arizona State Sun Devils and Arizona Wildcats men’s basketball teams have revealed their respective schedules for the 2022-23 season. ASU will play VCU in the Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16, followed by either Michigan or Pitt the following day. The Sun Devils also play Creighton in Las Vegas on Dec. 12 in non-conference play.
Eastern Progress
ABC to carry noon UCLA-Arizona showdown, but fans will also have to stay up late in 2022-23
Arizona fans will be able to catch the Wildcats on over-the-air networks five times this season, including noon games against UCLA and ASU at McKale Center, but will also be asked to stay up late often. In an announcement Thursday of exact tipoff times and television coverage in 2022-23, the...
azdesertswarm.com
Tip times, TV info released for Arizona men’s basketball 2022-23 schedule
If you’re an Arizona fan who doesn’t have access to Pac-12 Network, it’s going to mean missing out on some of the men’s basketball games in 2022-23. But not as many as you’d think. Less than half of the UA’s 31 regular-season contests will air...
arizonawildcats.com
Wildcat Wednesday - Join Us for The First Watch Red-Blue Game
Follow Dave Heeke on Twitter | Sign Up for the Wildcat Wednesday. Friday marks our annual men's basketball tip off event with the First Watch Red-Blue Game at 7:30 p.m. (MST) inside McKale Center. Come get a glimpse of Coach Lloyd and the Wildcats on the hardwood for the first time this season. The night of festivities will include the slam dunk contest with some familiar faces as judges for the event before the team takes the court.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
azdesertswarm.com
Colorado expert previews the Arizona game, makes a score prediction
The Arizona Wildcats have much of the past few seasons being every opponent’s punching bag, but now comes a chance for them to do the smacking. Saturday’s opponent, the Colorado Buffaloes, are 0-4 and have lost by an average of 31.5 points. They’re the first power-conference team in 65 years to lose their first four games by 25 or more points, and with a 17.5-point spread another such margin is possible.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona men’s basketball goes old school with new uniform reveal
The new Arizona men’s basketball uniforms are here and they’re beautiful. Arizona released new jerseys Wednesday ahead of the 2022-23 season. The jerseys are a nod to the 1987-88 team, which reached the Final Four for the first time in program history. Steve Kerr and Sean Elliott, the...
Eastern Progress
Ex-Cat Reggie Geary: Documentary a 'beautiful tribute' to Lute Olson's life, career
Lute Olson cut a dashing figure during his two-plus decades as Arizona’s men’s basketball coach. Just ask his players. “When they talked about Lute’s presence, whether it was his height oar his perfect hair, (they mentioned) the presence he commanded when he walked into a room,” said Brett Rapkin, producer of the upcoming documentary film, “Lute.” “Channing Frye talked in the film about his mom saying, ‘Damn, that’s a good-looking white man’ when Lute walked into the room.”
allsportstucson.com
Santa Rita cancels football season
Santa Rita’s football schedules for varsity and junior varsity have been canceled due to a lack of available players to field an active roster. The Eagles’ schedules have been removed from the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Web site. Santa Rita athletic director Tony Gabusi, contacted by AllSportsTucson.com, mentioned...
IN THIS ARTICLE
arizonawildcats.com
Cross Country Season Continues at Home with Dave Murray Invitational
TUCSON, Ariz. – The University of Arizona Cross Country team will compete in its only home meet of the season at the Dave Murray Invitational on Friday, Sept. 30. The event will start at 7:00 a.m. MST at the Tucson Country Club with the women's 6k. They will be followed by the men's 8k at 7:45 a.m. MST and live results for both events can be found here.
"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona
A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
realestatedaily-news.com
Tucson Rents Declined over Past Month
TUCSON, ARIZONA - September 28, 2022 -- Apartment List is reporting Tucson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Tucson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation. Tucson rents decline sharply over the past month. Tucson rents have declined...
beckersasc.com
NexCore Group completes 45K-square-foot Arizona medical office building with GI, orthopedics
NexCore Group has completed construction on a 45,250-square-foot medical office building in Tucson, Ariz., located on the Northwest Medical Center Houghton hospital campus. The medical office building is fully operational, providing both inpatient and outpatient services including primary care, cardiology, dermatology, gastroenterology, orthopedics and more. "Completing the Northwest Medical Center...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kenneturner.com
Tucson/Avra Valley Aquifer
The Tucson Mountains separate the Avra Valley and the Tucson Basin, which contain natural aquifers. Recharge basins have been placed in the Avra Valley, where Colorado River water is blended with the groundwater,. providing water to the Tucson area. This panorama is at the west edge of the Tucson Mountains...
Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico-Vacation Spot near Tucson, Arizona
My name is Abigail, and I go on many adventures. Recently I went on a vacation to Puerto Peñasco (Rocky Point) in Sonora, Mexico. So far, Puerto Peñasco has been one of my favorite travel spots. If you live in Tucson or Southern Arizona, Rocky Point is a close place for a weekend getaway. These are reasons why Puerto Peñasco is a great place to travel.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Pride Festival comes back this fall
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The annual Tucson Pride Festival is happening this weekend. According to Tucson Pride’s website, the parade kicks off on Friday, Sept. 20 at 7:30 p.m. in downtown Tucson and Armory Park. The festival starts the next day at noon at the Georges DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center at Reid Park.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show set for this weekend
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One of southern Arizona’s creepiest, crawliest events is coming to the Tucson Expo Center on Saturday, Oct. 1 and Sunday, Oct. 2. This will be the 21st annual Tucson Reptile and Amphibian Show and Sale. According to the event’s website, reptiles from all...
26-year-old Nicolette Hendrickson Killed In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Green Valley (Green Valley, AZ)
According to the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Green Valley on Wednesday. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
thisistucson.com
42 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022
Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
KOLD-TV
SAHBA Home and Garden Show comes back to Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - After more than 50 years in Tucson, the SAHBA Home and Garden Show is coming back. The show will be held between Friday, Sept. 30 through Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Tucson Convention Center. Each year at the show, hundreds get together to showcase...
Major Phoenix-based company to build near busy intersection of Marana
City leaders say Marana is the third fastest-growing community in Arizona. Its location along I-10 makes Marana a popular spot for commercial and industrial development.
Comments / 0