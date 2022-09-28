ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
WEAR

Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Massive power outages around Ft. Myers as Hurricane Ian strikes

More than half a million customers in Florida are without power as Hurricane Ian churned onto land. Lee, Collier and Sarasota Counties were the most heavily impacted regions according to Florida Power & Light, as of the afternoon. Footage in Naples showed a fire that resulted from a downed power...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Drought returns to portions of NW Florida

Yeah, you read that right. Parts of our area are now within what's called an "abnormally dry" drought. We had a vegetation fire in Warrington on Thursday. About 2 acres burned. Escambia County Fire Rescue says the fire is under control. After an endless deluge of rain through the early...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
City
Davie, FL
City
Naples, FL
State
Florida State
WEAR

Ian downgraded to Tropical Storm after spending night over Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Ian has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm as of 4 p.m. CT Thursday morning after it made its initial landfall in Southwest Florida on Wednesday with winds just shy of Category 5. Hurricane Ian battered the southwestern coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4...
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

20 unconfirmed deaths, 1 confirmed death so far in Florida from Hurricane Ian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- State leaders said Friday morning there are currently 20 unconfirmed fatalities and one confirmed fatality across Florida from Hurricane Ian. FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie spoke at Friday morning's press conference, saying the one confirmed fatality so far is in Polk County. Meanwhile, there are 12 unconfirmed fatalities in Charlotte County and 8 unconfirmed fatalities in Collier County.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Southwest Florida#Central Florida#National Weather Service#Hurricane Warning#Wear Tv
WEAR

Hurricane Ian could impact millions of Florida insurance customers

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- While WEAR News watches Hurricane Ian's track closely, millions are watching the insurance industry, as another hurricane is sure to bring a wave of new claims. Experts are predicting more than a million Florida residents could be impacted by this hurricane, with damages nearing $300 billion. WEAR...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WEAR

Florida gas tax holiday begins Oct. 1

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida's month-long gas tax holiday begins Saturday. Floridians will receive a rebate of $0.25 off per gallon of gas for the entire month of October. The gas tax holiday is part of a $1.2 billion tax relief package Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed off on in May.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

FWC warns of wildlife stirred by Ian

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Strong winds and flooding are not the only dangers stirred up by now Tropical Storm Ian. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is warning Floridians to be on the look out for wildlife that may be more active due to the storm.
FLORIDA STATE
WEAR

Florida fire department rescues woman caught in Hurricane Ian flooding

NAPLES, Fla. -- A fire department in southeastern Florida successfully rescued a woman caught in the impacts of Hurricane Ian. The Naples-Fire Rescue Department shared video on their Facebook of their crews successfully rescuing a woman caught in the storm. In the video, crews can be seen assisting the woman...
NAPLES, FL
WEAR

Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams head to SW Florida for recovery efforts

Three Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams are heading to South Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Escambia County Sheriff's Office are all staffing relief missions to counties affected by the storm. Sarasota and Charlotte counties are the main target locations.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

FPL working to restore power to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Power crews already hard at work trying to get the lights back on for millions in the dark following Hurricane Ian. The president of Florida Power and Light gave a brief assessment of the situation Thursday. President of Florida Power and Light Eric Silagy says the company...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy