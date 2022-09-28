Read full article on original website
Related
WEAR
Ian makes landfall again, this time in South Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Hurricane Ian has made another landfall, this time in South Carolina, after carving a swath of destruction across Florida earlier this week. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Ian’s center came ashore Friday afternoon near Georgetown with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph (140 kph).
WEAR
Ian becomes a hurricane again, heading to South Carolina after slamming Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPEC) — Ian has become a hurricane again as of 5 p.m. EDT Thursday after spending most of the day downgraded to tropical storm status. The storm returned to warm water and gained that strength back. The National Weather Service said Ian is now taking...
WEAR
Massive power outages around Ft. Myers as Hurricane Ian strikes
More than half a million customers in Florida are without power as Hurricane Ian churned onto land. Lee, Collier and Sarasota Counties were the most heavily impacted regions according to Florida Power & Light, as of the afternoon. Footage in Naples showed a fire that resulted from a downed power...
WEAR
Drought returns to portions of NW Florida
Yeah, you read that right. Parts of our area are now within what's called an "abnormally dry" drought. We had a vegetation fire in Warrington on Thursday. About 2 acres burned. Escambia County Fire Rescue says the fire is under control. After an endless deluge of rain through the early...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WEAR
Ian becomes a hurricane again, heading to SC after leaving destruction across Florida
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ian is a hurricane again as of 11 p.m. Thursday after spending most of the day downgraded to tropical storm status. The storm returned to warm water and gained enough of its strength back for hurricane status as it heads to South Carolina. It is expected to make landfall in South Carolina early-to mid afternoon on Friday.
WEAR
Ian downgraded to Tropical Storm after spending night over Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. -- Ian has been downgraded to a Tropical Storm as of 4 p.m. CT Thursday morning after it made its initial landfall in Southwest Florida on Wednesday with winds just shy of Category 5. Hurricane Ian battered the southwestern coast of Florida as a powerful Category 4...
WEAR
20 unconfirmed deaths, 1 confirmed death so far in Florida from Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- State leaders said Friday morning there are currently 20 unconfirmed fatalities and one confirmed fatality across Florida from Hurricane Ian. FDEM Director Kevin Guthrie spoke at Friday morning's press conference, saying the one confirmed fatality so far is in Polk County. Meanwhile, there are 12 unconfirmed fatalities in Charlotte County and 8 unconfirmed fatalities in Collier County.
WEAR
Florida activates Florida Disaster Fund to assist communities impacted by Hurricane Ian
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- The State of Florida has activated the Florida Disaster Fund as a way to provide financial assistance to communities impacted by Hurricane Ian. The Florida Disaster Fund is a private fund established to assist Florida communities recover from disaster. To help Floridians involved, the state has a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAR
Northwest Florida dispatchers head south to assist Hurricane Ian rescue, recovery efforts
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Several Northwest Florida dispatchers are among the many traveling down to Southwest Florida to help in rescue and recovery efforts. During storms like Ian, those dispatchers will work hours on end. They take a lot of phone calls they can't immediately send help to, and...
WEAR
Northwest Florida safety experts warn of rip currents caused by Hurricane Ian
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Northwest Florida isn’t immune to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. As the storm made landfall, Northwest Florida's shores saw increased winds and threats for rip currents. Unlike central and southern Florida, Northwest Florida didn’t see any rain Wednesday. But there has been strong wind all...
WEAR
Hurricane Ian could impact millions of Florida insurance customers
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- While WEAR News watches Hurricane Ian's track closely, millions are watching the insurance industry, as another hurricane is sure to bring a wave of new claims. Experts are predicting more than a million Florida residents could be impacted by this hurricane, with damages nearing $300 billion. WEAR...
WEAR
Northwest Florida volunteers prepare to assist Hurricane Ian victims
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla.-- Northwest Florida volunteers are stepping up to help the people in South Florida effected by Hurricane Ian. Manpower, equipment and supplies are all headed their way. Escambia Search and Rescue will be sending volunteers to help pass out food and water. And Santa Rosa County will be...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAR
Florida gas tax holiday begins Oct. 1
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida's month-long gas tax holiday begins Saturday. Floridians will receive a rebate of $0.25 off per gallon of gas for the entire month of October. The gas tax holiday is part of a $1.2 billion tax relief package Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed off on in May.
WEAR
FPL: More than half of its customers already have their power back
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — FPL announced more than a million customers who lost power because of Hurricane Ian got it back by Friday morning. The utility said that’s more than half of its customers who were affected, as it started the first full day of restoration after Ian went away.
WEAR
FWC warns of wildlife stirred by Ian
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Strong winds and flooding are not the only dangers stirred up by now Tropical Storm Ian. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is warning Floridians to be on the look out for wildlife that may be more active due to the storm.
WEAR
Florida fire department rescues woman caught in Hurricane Ian flooding
NAPLES, Fla. -- A fire department in southeastern Florida successfully rescued a woman caught in the impacts of Hurricane Ian. The Naples-Fire Rescue Department shared video on their Facebook of their crews successfully rescuing a woman caught in the storm. In the video, crews can be seen assisting the woman...
WEAR
Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams head to SW Florida for recovery efforts
Three Northwest Florida sheriff's office response teams are heading to South Florida to help with Hurricane Ian recovery efforts. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office, Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office and Escambia County Sheriff's Office are all staffing relief missions to counties affected by the storm. Sarasota and Charlotte counties are the main target locations.
WEAR
FPL working to restore power to areas impacted by Hurricane Ian
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Power crews already hard at work trying to get the lights back on for millions in the dark following Hurricane Ian. The president of Florida Power and Light gave a brief assessment of the situation Thursday. President of Florida Power and Light Eric Silagy says the company...
WEAR
Deputies: Pace man arrested in Arizona while transporting 8 undocumented immigrants
COCHISE COUNTY, Arizona -- A Pace man was arrested in Arizona while transporting eight undocumented immigrants, according to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office. Deputies arrested 60-year-old Charles Wildry of Pace and 42-year-old Myrtle Payne of Jacksonville. According to the Cochise County Sheriff's Office, deputies performed a traffic stop around 3:30...
Comments / 0