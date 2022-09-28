WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Ian is a hurricane again as of 11 p.m. Thursday after spending most of the day downgraded to tropical storm status. The storm returned to warm water and gained enough of its strength back for hurricane status as it heads to South Carolina. It is expected to make landfall in South Carolina early-to mid afternoon on Friday.

