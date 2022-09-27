Missouri went 5-7 in 2012, its first year in the SEC. It was its first losing record since 2004. Doubts hung over whether the Tigers belonged in the conference, and they continued to reign after a 5-0 start to the 2013 season, with wins over Murray State, Toledo, Indiana, Arkansas State and Vanderbilt — hardly a murders’ row. Missouri was ranked No. 25 heading into an Oct. 12 road game against No. 7 Georgia.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO