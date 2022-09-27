Read full article on original website
'We're here': Looking back on Missouri's last win over Georgia
Missouri went 5-7 in 2012, its first year in the SEC. It was its first losing record since 2004. Doubts hung over whether the Tigers belonged in the conference, and they continued to reign after a 5-0 start to the 2013 season, with wins over Murray State, Toledo, Indiana, Arkansas State and Vanderbilt — hardly a murders’ row. Missouri was ranked No. 25 heading into an Oct. 12 road game against No. 7 Georgia.
What to watch for as Missouri takes on Georgia
Before fumbling at the goal line Saturday, Nathaniel Peat carried the ball 20 times for 110 yards. He ran hard, he broke tackles and he, by most accounts, was Missouri’s best offensive player at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The latter will influence Peat’s usage this week against Georgia much more than...
10 years in the SEC: Missouri's first home football game against Georgia
On Nov. 6, 2011, Missouri was announced as the 14th members of the Southeastern Conference; just nine months later, Southeastern Conference powerhouse Georgia came into Columbia for the first time ever. On Sept. 12, 2012, a game years in the making was played at Memorial Stadium in Columbia when the...
'Tiger Kickoff Show': Previewing Missouri hosting #1 Georgia
KOMU 8 Sports' Chase Matteson hosts the eight episode of the "Tiger Kickoff Show" with the Missourian's MU football beat writers, Kyle Pinnell, Kenny Van Doren and Jack Soble. The writers preview Missouri's game against the number one ranked Georgia Bulldogs. They go over the stout defense Georgia has and how 2021's national champions haven't skipped a beat in 2022.
The fourth-down quarterback: Stonehouse family name stretches to Missouri
It’s not every year a college football team enters the season with a battle at the punter position. In 2022, Missouri was in an irregular spot.
SEC announces 2023 softball conference schedule
The SEC announced its 2023 softball conference schedule Thursday. Missouri will play eight three-game conference series — four at home and four on the road. The Tigers begin conference play March 10 at home against Kentucky. MU will also host Alabama (March 31-April 2), Ole Miss (April 14-16) and Arkansas (May 5-7).
MU soccer draws against No. 21 Mississippi State in defensive battle
Coming out of the locker room to open the second half of Missouri's 0-0 tie against Mississippi State, the Bulldogs looked to test Missouri goalkeeper Bella Hollenbach after not collecting a single shot on goal in the first half, but the freshman standout was up to the task. Just four...
MU XC places 6th and 7th at Gans Creek Classic; Columbia product Gibbens takes 2nd
The MU men's and women's cross country teams took seventh and sixth, respectively, at the Gans Creek Classic on Friday in Columbia. The meet was their second home race of the season. Gans Creek will also host the NCAA Midwest Regional Cross Country meet in October.
Rematch at South Carolina headlines MU women's basketball's national TV schedule
The SEC announced the television designations and tipoff times for the 2022-23 women’s basketball season Wednesday. Missouri will play nine nationally televised games, the most notable a Jan. 15 rematch at South Carolina. The Tigers defeated the eventual national champions 70-69 in overtime last season at Mizzou Arena. The game will air on either ESPN 2 or SEC Network, with the exact designation to be announced later.
Riley James Elgin Aug. 5, 1992 — Sept. 25, 2022
Riley James Elgin, 30, Jefferson City, passed away Sunday, September 25, 2022. He was born August 5, 1992 in Wichita, Kansas a son of Richard and Glenda “Wisner” Elgin. He was a 2011 graduate of Jefferson City High School. Riley proudly served our country in the United States...
Missouri Task Force 1 deployed to Florida amid Hurricane Ian
A specialty team within Missouri Task Force 1 was deployed to Florida to help assess the damage from Hurricane Ian, according to a Wednesday Facebook post from the Boone County Fire Protection District. A request for the Disaster Situational Awareness and Reconnaissance Team was made Tuesday night through an Emergency...
Stephens softball hires former MU star Wilmes as assistant
Former Missouri softball standout Brooke Wilmes was hired as an assistant coach for Stephens College softball, the athletic department announced Tuesday. Wilmes will join assistant coach Michelle Looney on head coach Emily Kingsolver's staff.
MU soccer looks to knock off undefeated Mississippi State
Missouri’s start to Southeastern Conference play has been nothing short of up and down. MU made a statement in its SEC opener by knocking off then-ranked Auburn at home on the backs of a big goal from Kylie Dobbs and strong defending to collect a shutout.
Goolsby's five touchdowns lead Battle past Smith-Cotton
Senior quarterback Justin Goolsby had five total touchdowns, and the Battle defense pitched a shutout in the first half to lead the Spartans to a 50-15 home win over Smith-Cotton on Friday night. Despite the lopsided outcome, the game didn't start smoothly for the Spartans (2-4, 2-2 Central Missouri Activities...
How Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football this offseason
Perhaps Missouri’s most important offseason development came in the weight room this summer. It’s where Dominic Lovett rediscovered his love for football after a freshman season that required plenty of patience. The sophomore from East St. Louis, Illinois, needed to wait his turn.
Tolton softball starts Kewpie Classic 2-0
Tolton softball competed in the Kewpie Softball Classic on Friday in Columbia. The Trailblazers were able to win both games. In their first game, the ‘Blazers dominated Jefferson City, winning 16-0 in just three innings.
PFF analyst weighs in on how MU defense, offense stack up
It’s a third of the way through the season, and while Missouri’s defense has shown improvements from tackling to scheme as the weeks pass, certain contributors have graded out atop the Southeastern Conference. Kris Abrams-Draine has been atop that list. Entering the season as a projected first-round talent,...
Boonville's running game proves too much for California
Boonville paced the game against California with an elite run game and turnover-heavy defense in its 28-12 win at Gene Reagan Stadium in Boonville. After taking the lead late in the second quarter, the Pirates never looked back. The Pintos had a tough job on the road heading into the...
krcgtv.com
University of Missouri parking garage remains open while sinking into the ground
COLUMBIA — MU officials said Thursday a large parking garage on the Mizzou campus was slowly sinking into the ground. The estimated cost to fix the structure was $16 million. MU officials said they noticed the Virginia Avenue Parking Garage sinking during routine inspections of all campus parking garages...
More charges filed against University of Missouri fraternity brothers for the hazing incident
Eight more fraternity brothers have been indicted for a hazing case at Mizzou that left a 19-year-old man in a wheelchair, blind and unable to speak.
