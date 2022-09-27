Read full article on original website
Related
ideastream.org
Low-income Ohioans are charged higher rates for electricity than other consumers
Ohio electric utility customers who sign up for a public program that promises to cut utility costs for low-income people are charged a rate higher than the rates higher-income consumers are charged. Ohio’s Percentage of Income Payment Plan Plus program, known as PIPP, is for people making at or below...
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Akron City Council passes proposed civilian police review board ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, Sept. 27:. Akron City Council passes proposed civilian police review board. With new Moderna booster in short supply, get whatever shot's available, doctors say. State lawmakers look to Canada as an option for lower drug prices. New poll finds Stark County residents less...
ideastream.org
Morning Headlines: Kenny Phillips, Michael Sutton found not guilty ... and more
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, Sept. 28:. Kenny Phillips, Michael Sutton found not guilty in attempted murder retrial in 16-year-old case. Ohio judge extends order blocking six-week abortion ban through Oct. 12. Akron activists aren't satisfied with civilian police review board. NEOMED to pursue development of dental college.
ideastream.org
Megan Bouman finds herself and spirituality through her music as Wreck Like Me
For 24-year-old singer-songwriter Megan Bouman of New Philadelphia, music has been a way to navigate a spiritual journey. Bouman performs solo folk-rock as Wreck Like Me, a name chosen as a play on the phrase, “wretch like me,” from the hymn “Amazing Grace.”. She grew up in...
Comments / 0