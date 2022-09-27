Read full article on original website
WDSU
Adult suspect arrested for the ongoing homicide investigation of a juvenile
Thibodaux police said a third suspect has been arrested for having connections to the death of a 15-year-old boy. Jarien Cole was shot multiple times in the 1700 block of South Barbier Avenue. He later died from his injuries. Police arrested a 15-year-old who is being accused of killing Cole....
pelicanpostonline.com
Deceased victim’s identity released in Donaldsonville shooting
According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, at approximately 6:30a.m., deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. This is an active investigation. Further details may be limited at this time. No...
Two additional arrests made in home invasion shooting death of Donte Perry
Investigations originally named the two as persons of interests but they later became suspects.
Woman accused of shooting at car with children inside
Robertson said Jackson started harassing her and her family after she learned Jackson was having an affair with her now ex-husband.
CRIME STOPPERS: Information wanted about who shot, killed Baker man in 2021
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over a year later, authorities and loved ones are still searching for answers as to who killed 29-year-old Tre’Donovan Paynes. According to the Capital Region Crime Stoppers, the Baton Rouge Police Department found Paynes sitting inside his vehicle, suffering from gunshot wounds on Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021.
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with arrest of Louisiana man and seizure of Xanax
BAYOU L’OURSE , La. (BRPROUD) – A deputy with the Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office initiated a stop after witnessing a traffic violation on Thursday. That traffic stop led to the arrest of Armand Marquis Madison, 25, of Napoleonville. The deputy questioned Madison who was the driver of...
theadvocate.com
'Significant' amount of money stolen in heist at Donaldsonville casino, sheriff says
A "significant" amount of money was stolen from a Donaldsonville area casino and RV park during an early morning heist, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Cmdr. Lonny Cavalier said deputies were called at 2:30 a.m. Thursday to the Cane Row RV Park, where they learned that several individuals had entered the premises with guns before making off with thousands of dollars.
Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino
ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
59-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with the Alleged Rape of Two Juveniles
59-Year-Old Louisiana Man Charged with the Alleged Rape of Two Juveniles. Louisiana – On September 29, 2022, Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced the arrest of James Griffin Jr., 59, of Raceland, Louisiana. Griffin was arrested on Wednesday and charged with the rape of two juveniles. Detectives discovered Griffin...
wbrz.com
Man accused of scamming storm victims booked on new charges in alleged insurance scheme
BATON ROUGE - A man accused in an insurance scam that spanned multiple states was rearrested this month after even more accusers came forward. He's accused of taking more than $90,000 from his victims so far. Trampus Wagoner, 48, was booked earlier this month on additional charges, including four counts...
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun
Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
WAFB.com
Coroner identifies suspect killed after search for fugitive turns deadly in EBR Parish
BRPD canvassing area where LSU student Allie Rice was killed, asking neighbors for information. Father of slain LSU student urges community to 'Live Like Allie' at candelight vigil. Sullivan Roadway Update: What drivers in City of Central can expect. The process of getting Sullivan Road widened has been lengthy, as...
theadvocate.com
Gonzales man dies from injuries hours after shooting in Prairieville, sheriff's office says
A Gonzales man died in the hospital after he was shot Friday in Prairieville, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Donovan Jackson said deputies responded to calls early Friday morning about a shooting on Oak Meadow Street where they found a man, whom they did not identify, suffering from gunshot wounds.
wbrz.com
Police: Fugitive rammed into law enforcement vehicle, shot at federal agents before he was killed by officers
BAKER - A fugitive was shot to death by officers after he deliberately crashed into a law enforcement vehicle and shot at federal agents in a neighborhood near the Baker city limits early Thursday morning. In a statement Thursday evening, State Police said the U.S. Marshals Task Force was tracking...
brproud.com
Man armed with shotgun while on another’s back porch arrested, deputies say
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of trespassing Monday was arrested after allegedly showing up on another’s back porch while armed with a 12-gauge shotgun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jared Paul Thibodeaux, 33, of Labadieville. Sheriff Leland Falcon said Thibodeaux was seen armed on a man’s back porch on Redwood Street claiming he was looking for someone.
brproud.com
LSP looking for suspect in recent thefts at Hollywood Casino
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, “On September 18, 2022, around 11:00 PM, this individual entered the Hollywood Casino and proceeded to the vessel.”
WDSU
Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
an17.com
Murder suspect taken into custody; Edwards commends detectives, says case is "strong"
Chief Jimmy Travis reports the arrest of Omarion Hookfin, the suspect identified in the September 12 murder of Donte Perry and subsequent shooting of Perry’s 12-year-old daughter. Hookfin was taken into custody Tuesday morning and was transported to the Tangipahoa Parish Jail where he was booked on all outstanding...
NOLA.com
After father of 2 fatally shot outside Marrero store, suspect booked with murder
Four days after a man was fatally shot outside of a Marrero convenience store, Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office detectives have arrested a suspect in the case. Kintez Johnson, 21, was booked Tuesday with second-degree murder and aggravated assault with a firearm, said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. The...
cenlanow.com
8 arrested in Louisiana after agents find meth and heroin inside home
THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of eight people last week. The tip led narcotics agents to a home on Ledet Dr. The agents were looking into possible drug activity at this location. “Narcotics agents recently accompanied agents with the Louisiana Department of Probation...
