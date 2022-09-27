ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

pelicanpostonline.com

Deceased victim’s identity released in Donaldsonville shooting

According to Sheriff Bobby Webre, at approximately 6:30a.m., deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence on Woodland Drive in Donaldsonville. Upon arrival deputies found a deceased male with multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle. This is an active investigation. Further details may be limited at this time. No...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
theadvocate.com

'Significant' amount of money stolen in heist at Donaldsonville casino, sheriff says

A "significant" amount of money was stolen from a Donaldsonville area casino and RV park during an early morning heist, the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said. APSO spokesman Cmdr. Lonny Cavalier said deputies were called at 2:30 a.m. Thursday to the Cane Row RV Park, where they learned that several individuals had entered the premises with guns before making off with thousands of dollars.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
WAFB

Multiple robbers hold up Louisiana video poker casino

ASSUMPTION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Multiple robbers made off with a “significant” amount of money during an early morning heist of a video poker parlor in Assumption Parish, investigators said. Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office spokesman Lonny Cavalier says the robbers, armed with handguns, held up the Cane Row...
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Louisiana Being Investigated After Suspect Crashes Vehicle and Confronts Officers with a Gun. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police has reported that the preliminary investigation found that the United States Marshals Task Force, comprising of officers of multiple local law enforcement organizations, was looking for 51-year-old David Gerard Jones of Baton Rouge, Louisiana soon after 7:00 a.m. on September 29, 2022. Jones was wanted on a number of felony warrants. Jones was seen driving a black Toyota Venza in a residential neighborhood near Baker by Task Force personnel. Jones allegedly attempted to run and purposely crashed into one of the Task Force members’ vehicles during the confrontation.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man armed with shotgun while on another’s back porch arrested, deputies say

LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) — A man accused of trespassing Monday was arrested after allegedly showing up on another’s back porch while armed with a 12-gauge shotgun. The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Jared Paul Thibodeaux, 33, of Labadieville. Sheriff Leland Falcon said Thibodeaux was seen armed on a man’s back porch on Redwood Street claiming he was looking for someone.
LABADIEVILLE, LA
brproud.com

LSP looking for suspect in recent thefts at Hollywood Casino

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Do you recognize the person in the attached picture?. If so, the Louisiana State Police would like to hear from you. According to Capital Region Crime Stoppers, “On September 18, 2022, around 11:00 PM, this individual entered the Hollywood Casino and proceeded to the vessel.”
BATON ROUGE, LA
WDSU

Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
cenlanow.com

8 arrested in Louisiana after agents find meth and heroin inside home

THIBODAUX, La. (BRPROUD) – An anonymous tip led to the arrest of eight people last week. The tip led narcotics agents to a home on Ledet Dr. The agents were looking into possible drug activity at this location. “Narcotics agents recently accompanied agents with the Louisiana Department of Probation...
THIBODAUX, LA

