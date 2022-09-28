Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Long-Time Restaurant Reopening After 2 Year ClosureGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Jon Christopher Clark Can No Longer Be Tried for the Murder of His GirlfriendMark HakePinal County, AZ
Cheap Pasta Chain Opening New RestaurantGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Highway I-10 Will Be Closed in South Phoenix This WeekendMark HakePhoenix, AZ
New French Restaurant Now Open in TownGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Related
ABC 15 News
Cholla Trail reopens on Camelback Mountain
PHOENIX — After being shut down for two and a half years, Cholla Trail at Camelback Mountain reopens Friday. The city of Phoenix shut down Cholla in 2020 after a 300-pound boulder injured a hiker. During the closure, the city says it fixed the trail to make it safer and added bathrooms, a bike rack, and a drinking fountain. They also added a spot where Uber and Lyft can drop you off, but the amount of parking remains limited.
ABC 15 News
Hidden Gem: Learn, explore and shop prehistoric relics at Tyrannostorus in Mesa
MESA, AZ — A one-of-a-kind place that offers an out-of-this-world experience is now open in Mesa. This Arizona Hidden Gem is called Tyrannostorus. It's like a mini-museum, a store, and a science center!. Kids learn about natural history by exploring this place on field trips and at birthday parties.
Phoenix New Times
Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis
Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
ABC 15 News
Let Joe Know on the road 2022 event
We’ll see you Tuesday, October 18th from 5-7 p.m. at Tempe Marketplace. You can get help with your consumer problems in person for FREE. We’re taking Let Joe Know on the road to Tempe Marketplace near the Loop 101 and Loop 202 interchange. That event is happening on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ABC 15 News
Monsoon season leaves impact across Arizona in 2022
PHOENIX — Today marks the end of Monsoon 2022 and it was a busy one as dust, high winds, lightning, and flash floods hit many parts of Arizona. Phoenix Sky Harbor, where official rainfall measurements are taken, picked up 2.23" of rainfall, which is slightly below the 30-year average.
Throwback to 1966 with this vintage photo of the Broadway Curve in Tempe
PHOENIX — East Valley residents drive on it nearly everyday and never give it a second thought. Surrounded by office buildings and Tempe Diablo Stadium, the Broadway Curve on Interstate 10 helps connect drivers to downtown Phoenix and is a vital part of the Arizona highway system. But what...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event in Mesa
The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Mesa Police and Midas Auto Repair are bringing a free VIN etching event to the residents of Maricopa County. As catalytic converter thefts skyrocket throughout our valley streets, the goal is to empower citizens in protecting their personal property and deterring individuals from committing crimes.
This is why Phoenix PD added an ice cream truck to its fleet of vehicles
PHOENIX — Phoenix police showed up on the campus of one Valley school Wednesday to pass out goodwill and popsicles to the students, courtesy of their "Cool Treats One" ice cream truck. Kids in the K-8 school at Emerson School in central Phoenix were treated to free popsicles and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
azbigmedia.com
Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800
Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
AZFamily
City of Phoenix opens accessible fishing dock at Papago Park
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is making sure everyone gets equal access to enjoy all that Papago Park has to offer. On Thursday, the city’s park and recreation staff joined Councilman Sal DiCiccio and Ability 360 for a ribbon-cutting to an accessible (ADA-compliant) fishing dock at the park. According to officials, DiCiccio worked with The Mission Continues, a Sept. 11 veteran’s group to help build the dock. It’s part of the city’s effort to make sure everyone is able to fish and enjoy the outdoors at any of Phoenix’s parks.
AZFamily
Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
AZFamily
Three teen boys found safe after leaving Mesa junior high school
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three teen boys who went missing early Thursday morning have been found safe. Officers searched for 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker. The teens were last seen around 9 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Baseline and Dobson roads.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox10phoenix.com
Cherry Creek Lodge: A beautiful Arizona getaway on a dude ranch, along with cattle, horses and cowboys
GILA COUNTY, Ariz. - When life feels like a lot, we start to look for a place to get away. Have you ever tried visiting a dude ranch?. A few hours from Phoenix is a place called Cherry Creek Lodge in Gila County. It sits on a working cattle ranch, with trees all around, a beautiful lake, and plenty of peace and quiet.
ABC 15 News
Phoenix bulk trash pickup delayed due to staffing
PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix announced Friday a "significant" delay in bulk trash collection due to staffing challenges. Officials say crews are working to pick up trash within areas 3-7 as soon as possible. Collection days have been rescheduled for areas 8-13. The delays have changed the scheduled...
Land reuse project to revitalize historic barrios near Phoenix airport
Green Valley, Eastlake Park, El Campito, Golden Gate, Cuatro Milpas, Ann Ott, and San Juan Bautista are some of the oldest established neighborhoods in Phoenix.
fox10phoenix.com
Convenience store employee says delivery driver scalded her
A driver is no longer working for tech giant Amazon amid allegation she used hot water to burn a convenience store worker in Phoenix. FOX 10's Irene Snyder reports.
fox10phoenix.com
Major Phoenix-area freeway closures, restrictions this weekend: What to know for Sept. 30 - Oct. 3
PHOENIX - Phoenix-area drivers are in for a busier commute this weekend as more closures on I-10, I-17 and Loop 101 are set to go into effect. The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 will be shut down between Loop 202 Santan and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday to 10 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project.
fox10phoenix.com
Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced
PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
travellemming.com
29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)
I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
KTAR.com
Weekend guide: Here are the biggest events around metro Phoenix for Sept. 30-Oct. 2
PHOENIX — Valley bicyclists can ride at Cycle Avondale, Hispanic Heritage Month continues to be celebrated and monster trucks are back in town. Here are some of the biggest events around metro Phoenix this weekend. Phoenix. Day: Saturday. Time: 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Venue: Participating restaurants across downtown...
Comments / 0