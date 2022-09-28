ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

ABC 15 News

Cholla Trail reopens on Camelback Mountain

PHOENIX — After being shut down for two and a half years, Cholla Trail at Camelback Mountain reopens Friday. The city of Phoenix shut down Cholla in 2020 after a 300-pound boulder injured a hiker. During the closure, the city says it fixed the trail to make it safer and added bathrooms, a bike rack, and a drinking fountain. They also added a spot where Uber and Lyft can drop you off, but the amount of parking remains limited.
PHOENIX, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Meet the People Turning Metro Phoenix Into a Container Home Oasis

Property owners, developers, and even media personalities are thinking outside, ahem, inside the box, and transforming metro Phoenix into a prominent hub for container homes. This year, Phoenix has seen the tallest container tower in North America debut downtown and a container apartment complex break ground in Apache Junction. From Washington Street to the West Valley, there are plenty more containers coming.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Let Joe Know on the road 2022 event

We’ll see you Tuesday, October 18th from 5-7 p.m. at Tempe Marketplace. You can get help with your consumer problems in person for FREE. We’re taking Let Joe Know on the road to Tempe Marketplace near the Loop 101 and Loop 202 interchange. That event is happening on...
TEMPE, AZ
ABC 15 News

Monsoon season leaves impact across Arizona in 2022

PHOENIX — Today marks the end of Monsoon 2022 and it was a busy one as dust, high winds, lightning, and flash floods hit many parts of Arizona. Phoenix Sky Harbor, where official rainfall measurements are taken, picked up 2.23" of rainfall, which is slightly below the 30-year average.
ARIZONA STATE
allaboutarizonanews.com

Free Catalytic Converter Etching Event in Mesa

The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office, Mesa Police and Midas Auto Repair are bringing a free VIN etching event to the residents of Maricopa County. As catalytic converter thefts skyrocket throughout our valley streets, the goal is to empower citizens in protecting their personal property and deterring individuals from committing crimes.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
azbigmedia.com

Phoenix’s homeless encampment population reaches 800

Under the radiant sun of Arizona and located on the sidewalks of Downtown Phoenix, an encampment shelters people experiencing homelessness. The homeless sleep in tents, use broken furniture and look for community resources to sustain their basic needs. “People say it’s a tent city, but there is more to it,”...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

City of Phoenix opens accessible fishing dock at Papago Park

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The City of Phoenix is making sure everyone gets equal access to enjoy all that Papago Park has to offer. On Thursday, the city’s park and recreation staff joined Councilman Sal DiCiccio and Ability 360 for a ribbon-cutting to an accessible (ADA-compliant) fishing dock at the park. According to officials, DiCiccio worked with The Mission Continues, a Sept. 11 veteran’s group to help build the dock. It’s part of the city’s effort to make sure everyone is able to fish and enjoy the outdoors at any of Phoenix’s parks.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix man seriously burned after group loads grocery bags of gasoline into car, causing fire

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a Phoenix man is in the hospital with serious burns after a group of men filled grocery bags with gasoline and loaded them into a car, leading to a fire on Thursday morning. Phoenix police say a vehicle was engulfed in flames near 35th Avenue and Ocotillo Road shortly after 8 a.m. Police arrived and found a man in his 40s burned near the car and rushed him to the hospital.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Three teen boys found safe after leaving Mesa junior high school

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say three teen boys who went missing early Thursday morning have been found safe. Officers searched for 14-year-old Christian Taylor, 13-year-old Nicholas Hensley-Pavich, and 13-year-old Tyler Whittaker. The teens were last seen around 9 a.m. at Rhodes Junior High School near Baseline and Dobson roads.
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix bulk trash pickup delayed due to staffing

PHOENIX — The city of Phoenix announced Friday a "significant" delay in bulk trash collection due to staffing challenges. Officials say crews are working to pick up trash within areas 3-7 as soon as possible. Collection days have been rescheduled for areas 8-13. The delays have changed the scheduled...
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Large apartment fire near I-17 in Phoenix leaves 12 displaced

PHOENIX - A dozen people have been displaced after a large fire damaged three stories of an apartment complex near Interstate 17 and Bethany Home Road in Phoenix on Thursday. Phoenix firefighters were called to the area after a resident said a fire started on her second-floor unit. First responders...
PHOENIX, AZ
travellemming.com

29 Best Phoenix Restaurants (Where to Eat in 2022)

I’m an Arizona local and in this guide, I give the low-down on this year’s absolute best Phoenix restaurants and places to eat. Featured eateries cover a range of international cuisines, and some you’ve likely seen in the press before. But I also share a few personal favorite restaurants that fly under the radar and are so worth visiting.
PHOENIX, AZ

