Harry Styles breaks chart record that might just make you forget about his ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ performance

We know that a sequel to The Batman is in the works, and we know that the original writing team of director Matt Reeves, Peter Craig, and Mattson Tomlin will be returning to pen the script. The latter has recently posted an image on his social media feed of a freshly-completed screenplay, and even though he’ll know exactly how fans will interpret the picture, is it really the screenplay for Robert Pattinson’s second outing as the Dark Knight?

MOVIES ・ 3 HOURS AGO