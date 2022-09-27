Harry Styles breaks chart record that might just make you forget about his ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ performance

Read full article on original website
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
wegotthiscovered.com
Trevor Noah doesn’t need a job, he has Dua Lipa! At least that’s what fans think
Trevor Noah has been busy making headlines in two startling ways in one day. The comedian and late-night host, was trending on Twitter after he was spotted getting cozy with pop superstar Dua Lipa. Mere hours later, during a taping for his show, he announced that he would be leaving his role as the host of The Daily Show. With such epic timing, fans can’t help but make jokes about Noah’s reasons for calling it quits.
wegotthiscovered.com
A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again
Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: As one of the studio’s Disney Plus series is cancelled, the MCU might’ve landed its biggest star ever
Change is in the air for the Marvel universe today, as the MCU’s longest-gestating Disney Plus project has finally had its plug pulled, but don’t despair just yet as there’s a big silver lining to this news. What’s more, the franchise may have secretly landed one of its biggest stars ever in a hugely shocking recast, if a new rumor is to be believed. Let’s crack on with our latest Marvel news roundup.
wegotthiscovered.com
Who is Dua Lipa dating? Dua Lipa’s dating history explained
English singer Dua Lipa made her breakout in 2014 before a self-titled debut album in 2017 and has since been one of the most recognizable and popular women in music for the last decade. A trendsetting artist, her song “One Kiss” was the longest-running number one song in the United...
wegotthiscovered.com
The substandard sequel to an era-defining classic tries to scramble onto the same pedestal
Mention Stephen Sommers’ The Mummy to anyone of a certain generation, and there’s a high chance they’ll instantly gaze wistfully into the middle distance as they instantly find themselves overcome with the warm, fuzzy feelings of nostalgia. Mention The Mummy Returns, though, and that look might disappear awfully quickly.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Star Wars’ supporters debate how powerful Luke really was when he took down an Empire
When it comes to sci-fi franchises, the fandom is always ready to come to blows over the strongest characters. By “come to blows,” we mean feverishly typing on their keyboards. Throw Star Wars into the mix, and you just raised the ante exponentially. At least it makes for entertaining debates.
wegotthiscovered.com
Even the worst blockbusters of all-time can find love through unintentional hilarity
Ever since Steven Spielberg and George Lucas changed cinema forever through the respective releases of Jaws and Star Wars in 1977, big budget blockbusters have arrived at regular intervals to deliver grandstanding spectacle on an increasingly epic scale. The best ones don’t tend to make the most money, though, but the worst do have a habit of bombing spectacularly.
wegotthiscovered.com
We finally got a proper look at Chris Pratt as Mario, sort of
As we count down the day to Nintendo’s reveal of Chris Pratt’s voice acting talent in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie, we got an early treat in the form of a slightly different, albeit impressive take on the actor as the titular plumber, and it gives us an absurdly hilarious glimpse at how he could look in a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise.
wegotthiscovered.com
A denounced found footage thriller becomes one of streaming’s biggest hits at the worst possible time
Sometimes, you really have to wonder what goes through the minds of the general public, and how they react to events unfolding in the real world. In the case of HBO Max subscribers, they’ve decided that now is the ideal time to revisit 2014’s found footage disaster thriller Into the Storm, which feels like a bad taste move for one blindingly obvious reason.
wegotthiscovered.com
James Bond producer reveals every 007 audition uses the same classic scene
Even though the franchise has been running for 60 years and undergone countless reinventions and evolutions during that time, producer Michael G. Wilson has revealed that every single actor who auditions for the James Bond performs the exact same scene, and it’s one that would never be used in a modern-day 007 adventure.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Batman 2’ writer tantalizes or trolls fans with a freshly-finished script
We know that a sequel to The Batman is in the works, and we know that the original writing team of director Matt Reeves, Peter Craig, and Mattson Tomlin will be returning to pen the script. The latter has recently posted an image on his social media feed of a freshly-completed screenplay, and even though he’ll know exactly how fans will interpret the picture, is it really the screenplay for Robert Pattinson’s second outing as the Dark Knight?
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Horror News: Stephen King praises an unnerving new flick while scream queen Samara Weaving returns to the genre
With another September day gone, the month of October is steadily sneaking up in our rearview mirrors. And, of course, October wouldn’t be half as exciting without the allure of Halloween and all things spooky – which includes We Got This Covered’s daily roundup of the latest horror news. Today’s course of news is highlighted by renowned horror author Stephen King offering up praise for horror’s newest extravaganza Smile as horror hardcores ultimately decide if a horror movie needs to be scary to make an impact.
wegotthiscovered.com
The smash hit sequel that dragged a dead franchise out of development hell feels the heat on 2 rival streamers
The longer any project spends in development hell, the more likely it is to remain there forever. Having endured countless false starts for well over a decade, there were a lot of fans who’d resigned themselves to the fact a third Bad Boys movie was never going to happen.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: People lose their cool over Elizabeth Olsen fan art as other viewers find new creative ways to roast Ser Criston
We’ve barely been introduced to the two new leads replacing Rhaenyra and Alicent in House of the Dragon, and only just adjusted to the staggering 10-year time jump the show made between episodes five and six, but some fans are already looking beyond season one and towards when the ensemble will have to go through another shift.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘She-Hulk’ fans only have themselves to blame after their hopes are dashed again
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law‘s seventh episode takes us on a trip out of Los Angeles to check up on Tim Roth’s Emil Blonsky. At his parole hearing, Blonsky insisted he wanted to set up a self-help retreat, but when the device monitoring his transformation into Abomination malfunctions, Jen Walters fears the worst.
