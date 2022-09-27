ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Harry Styles breaks chart record that might just make you forget about his ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ performance

By Jon Silman
wegotthiscovered.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is

Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Trevor Noah doesn’t need a job, he has Dua Lipa! At least that’s what fans think

Trevor Noah has been busy making headlines in two startling ways in one day. The comedian and late-night host, was trending on Twitter after he was spotted getting cozy with pop superstar Dua Lipa. Mere hours later, during a taping for his show, he announced that he would be leaving his role as the host of The Daily Show. With such epic timing, fans can’t help but make jokes about Noah’s reasons for calling it quits.
CELEBRITIES
wegotthiscovered.com

A hair-raising and horrific thriller is one of the best movies you’ll never want to watch ever again

Horror fans are made of strong stuff, which comes with the territory when watching movies and TV shows filled with blood, guts, gore, entrails, dismemberment, and general carnage is a staple part of the viewing diet. However, even the staunchest supporters of 2008’s sorely undervalued gem Eden Lake aren’t in any rush to revisit the horrific tale for a second time.
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: As one of the studio’s Disney Plus series is cancelled, the MCU might’ve landed its biggest star ever

Change is in the air for the Marvel universe today, as the MCU’s longest-gestating Disney Plus project has finally had its plug pulled, but don’t despair just yet as there’s a big silver lining to this news. What’s more, the franchise may have secretly landed one of its biggest stars ever in a hugely shocking recast, if a new rumor is to be believed. Let’s crack on with our latest Marvel news roundup.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
Person
Luis Fonsi
Person
Justin Bieber
Person
Billy Ray Cyrus
Person
Mark Ronson
Person
Harry Styles
Person
Nas
Person
Mariah Carey
Person
Daddy Yankee
Person
Elton John
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Dua Lipa dating? Dua Lipa’s dating history explained

English singer Dua Lipa made her breakout in 2014 before a self-titled debut album in 2017 and has since been one of the most recognizable and popular women in music for the last decade. A trendsetting artist, her song “One Kiss” was the longest-running number one song in the United...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Darling#British
wegotthiscovered.com

Even the worst blockbusters of all-time can find love through unintentional hilarity

Ever since Steven Spielberg and George Lucas changed cinema forever through the respective releases of Jaws and Star Wars in 1977, big budget blockbusters have arrived at regular intervals to deliver grandstanding spectacle on an increasingly epic scale. The best ones don’t tend to make the most money, though, but the worst do have a habit of bombing spectacularly.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

We finally got a proper look at Chris Pratt as Mario, sort of

As we count down the day to Nintendo’s reveal of Chris Pratt’s voice acting talent in the upcoming Super Mario Bros movie, we got an early treat in the form of a slightly different, albeit impressive take on the actor as the titular plumber, and it gives us an absurdly hilarious glimpse at how he could look in a live-action adaptation of the beloved franchise.
VIDEO GAMES
wegotthiscovered.com

A denounced found footage thriller becomes one of streaming’s biggest hits at the worst possible time

Sometimes, you really have to wonder what goes through the minds of the general public, and how they react to events unfolding in the real world. In the case of HBO Max subscribers, they’ve decided that now is the ideal time to revisit 2014’s found footage disaster thriller Into the Storm, which feels like a bad taste move for one blindingly obvious reason.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Celebrities
wegotthiscovered.com

James Bond producer reveals every 007 audition uses the same classic scene

Even though the franchise has been running for 60 years and undergone countless reinventions and evolutions during that time, producer Michael G. Wilson has revealed that every single actor who auditions for the James Bond performs the exact same scene, and it’s one that would never be used in a modern-day 007 adventure.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Batman 2’ writer tantalizes or trolls fans with a freshly-finished script

We know that a sequel to The Batman is in the works, and we know that the original writing team of director Matt Reeves, Peter Craig, and Mattson Tomlin will be returning to pen the script. The latter has recently posted an image on his social media feed of a freshly-completed screenplay, and even though he’ll know exactly how fans will interpret the picture, is it really the screenplay for Robert Pattinson’s second outing as the Dark Knight?
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Horror News: Stephen King praises an unnerving new flick while scream queen Samara Weaving returns to the genre

With another September day gone, the month of October is steadily sneaking up in our rearview mirrors. And, of course, October wouldn’t be half as exciting without the allure of Halloween and all things spooky – which includes We Got This Covered’s daily roundup of the latest horror news. Today’s course of news is highlighted by renowned horror author Stephen King offering up praise for horror’s newest extravaganza Smile as horror hardcores ultimately decide if a horror movie needs to be scary to make an impact.
MOVIES
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest ‘Game of Thrones’ News: People lose their cool over Elizabeth Olsen fan art as other viewers find new creative ways to roast Ser Criston

We’ve barely been introduced to the two new leads replacing Rhaenyra and Alicent in House of the Dragon, and only just adjusted to the staggering 10-year time jump the show made between episodes five and six, but some fans are already looking beyond season one and towards when the ensemble will have to go through another shift.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy