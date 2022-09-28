ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malibu, CA

Letter to the Editor: Local Historic Treasure Malibu Lake Celebrating 100 Years

By Letter to the Editor
The Malibu Times
The Malibu Times
 3 days ago

Dear Editor,

Tucked away in the Santa Monica Mountains and a short drive from Los Angeles lies a little lake reminiscent of a beautiful movie set. Eclectic cabin homes dot the banks where majestic blue herons stalk the water’s edge, hunting for their next meal. The gleeful sounds of children

laughing can be heard, followed by a loud splash as they release from the rope swing and enter the cool waters. Baby geese toddle around, following their ever-watchful parents as the foggy fingers of the marine layer creep from Malibu over the tops of the mountains and settle onto serene waters. This is Malibou Lake.

A treasure that few know of but many dreams of, Malibou Lake was established in 1922 and was originally conceived as a 352-acre fishing and equestrian preserve featuring weekend cabins for members. It quickly turned into a getaway, its massive lodge hosting social events, tennis

tournaments, archery, horse races, and more while drawing some of Hollywood’s elite to the beautiful mountain retreat, including such famous personalities as Ronald and Nancy Reagan, Cecil B. DeMille, Douglas Fairbanks, and others. Many might recognize Malibou Lake as a location for movie and TV shoots standing in place of an alpine lake in Switzerland, a naval academy for young sailors, the famous Frankenstein lake scene, a getaway for “Modern Family,” and even Lake Scranton on the popular show “The Office.”

After 100 years, Malibou Lake remains a private, membership-based community, but on Saturday, Oct. 1, it will open its gates for a one-time, day-long event for the public from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. An array of activities will appeal to children and adults alike, including everything from food trucks and live music to an art fair and bounce house! California Wildlife Center (CWC) will be on hand to share hands-on insights into local plants and wildlife. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to the CWC to help with animal care efforts.

Advertisement

Jacinta Chancellor, Malibu

The post Letter to the Editor: Local Historic Treasure Malibu Lake Celebrating 100 Years appeared first on The Malibu Times .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Malibu Times

Malibu Search and Rescue sponsors its first 5K/10K run

For 45 years, the men and women volunteers of the Malibu Search and Rescue team have been helping to keep residents and visitors safe in Malibu’s rugged backyard. Now the team that averages 150 rescues a year is staging its first-ever family fun run, 5K, and 10K trail run. The event on Oct. 29 will […] The post Malibu Search and Rescue sponsors its first 5K/10K run appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

17-year-old Max Wiseman participates in Malibu Triathlon for noble cause

After several months of training and waking up at 6 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays, Max Wiseman, 17, was ready to compete in the 2022 Malibu Triathlon.  After participating in the triathlon, Wiseman has now raised over $28,000 this year to support pediatric cancer research at Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA).  Last year, Wiseman participated in […] The post 17-year-old Max Wiseman participates in Malibu Triathlon for noble cause appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Calendar of events in Malibu this week, includes Halloween events

THURS, SEPT. 29 HOME WILDFIRE HARDENING MEETS CURB APPEAL — VIRTUAL  Fire Safety Liaison Bradley Yocum leads this free training on how to harden your home and select plants and materials that are both fire resistant and visually appealing on Thursday, Sept 29, at 6:30 p.m. RSVP for the Zoom meeting at MalibuSafety.Eventbrite.com. Advanced registration is […] The post Calendar of events in Malibu this week, includes Halloween events appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

Popular Malibu beach under a bacteria advisory

Malibu’s most popular beach is under an excessive bacteria advisory today. Officials from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health are warning surfers and swimmers to stay out of the water at Surfrider Beach. A collection of water samples studied this week has shown the water at Surfrider exceeded state standards of bacteria levels. […] The post Popular Malibu beach under a bacteria advisory appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Lifestyle
City
Santa Monica, CA
City
Los Angeles, CA
Malibu, CA
Lifestyle
City
Hollywood, CA
Malibu, CA
Government
Local
California Government
santaclaritamagazine.com

A Little About Oak Tree Gun Club

When Booge Mercer opened Oak Tree Gun Club in 1973, the club consisted of four trap shooting fields, two skeet shooting fields, a trailer, and two outhouses. Booge started Oak Tree Gun Club with a vision in mind – she wanted the club to be a safe haven for recreational shooters for decades to come. Originally, Oak Tree Gun Club was considered a private trap and skeet club, but in the mid 1970’s, Booge decided to convert the private club to a public shooting range. During this time, she expanded Oak Tree by adding a clubhouse with a bar and restaurant, and a house to live in. The club has been home to the California Clay Busters, as well as many other shooting clubs, ever since. And many of Hollywood’s most notable celebrities have frequently visited Oak Tree’s shooting fields in its earliest days. Among the many celebrities that have visited Oak Tree, some names include Charlton Heston, Roy Rogers, Steven Spielberg, and director John Milias. California Governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, also visited shortly after filming Conan the Barbarian (1982), and Robert Stack of The Untouchables (1959-1963) was often seen sipping coffee at the clubhouse on Saturday mornings.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

$150,000 worth of trees endangered by rogue trimming

Nine ficus trees along Georgina Avenue between 22nd and 24th Street are nearly unrecognizable after recently receiving a major, potentially fatal trimming, an incident the city’s Public Landscape Manager Matthew Wells said amounts to vandalism. The trees, which line the public median along several blocks in the North of...
SANTA MONICA, CA
The Malibu Times

LA Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County Beaches including Surfrider Beach

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health cautions residents who are planning to visit the below Los Angeles County beaches to avoid swimming, surfing, and playing in ocean waters: Beach areas warnings: Malibu Point at Surfrider Beach Near Malibu Tower 3 Santa Monica Pier in Santa Monica These warnings have been issued due to […] The post LA Public Health issues ocean water use warning for LA County Beaches including Surfrider Beach appeared first on The Malibu Times.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
The Malibu Times

Scientist-Engineer Nagin Cox shares ‘Journey to Mars’ for the Malibu Library Speaker Series

While it takes seven to nine months to get to Mars, NASA Scientist and Jet Propulsion Laboratories (JPL) Systems Engineer Nagin Cox said engineers are at work. “From the scientist’s perspective it’s like ‘Are we there yet?,’ but from the engineers, we are very busy at this time period,” Cox said. “I’ve actually wanted to […] The post Scientist-Engineer Nagin Cox shares ‘Journey to Mars’ for the Malibu Library Speaker Series appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Reagan
Person
Douglas Fairbanks
The Malibu Times

7th annual Eastern Malibu Candidate Forum on Sat, Oct. 8

Get informed at the 7th Annual Eastern Malibu Candidate Forum scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 8. from 2 to 4 p.m. Malibu City Council Candidates are Bill Sampson, Doug Stewart, Hap Henry, Jimy Tallal, Marianne Rigging and Ryan Embrey Panelists: Lou Lamonte, Kraig Hill, & Scott Dittrich Questions will include but not be limited to: Development […] The post 7th annual Eastern Malibu Candidate Forum on Sat, Oct. 8 appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

New study reveals fault zone off Santa Monica coast could cause up to 7.8 magnitude earthquake

A fault zone off the Santa Monica coast could result in a larger, higher magnitude earthquake than previously thought according to a new study. Instead of a 7.4 magnitude earthquake, which is already considered severe, scientists now say the fault system is capable of triggering up to a 7.8 quake. While the difference may not seem major, it is an increase of close to four times the amount of energy being released, according to calculations by the United States Geological Survey.
SANTA MONICA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Scranton#Alpine Lake#Local Life#Travel Info#What To Do#Horse Races#Santa Monica Mountains#Malibou Lake
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Archery
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
Country
Switzerland
KTLA

Growing up in Encino: KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg

KTLA 5’s Kaj Goldberg’s L.A. story begins in the San Fernando Valley. He lived in Tarzana when he was just a tiny tot, then he and his family moved to Encino, where he spent most of his childhood. Kaj has three sisters. They’re very close and talk quite frequently, but growing up, there were some […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Malibu Times

Malibu Foundation to host Emergency Preparedness for Seniors on Wed, Sept. 28 from 11 to 12 p.m. at Malibu City Hall

The Malibu Foundation is hosting a free emergency preparedness event for seniors in the community on Wednesday, Sept. 28, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., at Malibu City Hall in the Senior Center. There will be giveaways for attendees, including FEMA-approved emergency go-bags. Complementary lunch will be included. For more information, call (310) 456-2489, ext. […] The post Malibu Foundation to host Emergency Preparedness for Seniors on Wed, Sept. 28 from 11 to 12 p.m. at Malibu City Hall appeared first on The Malibu Times.
MALIBU, CA
The Malibu Times

The Malibu Times

Malibu, CA
916
Followers
816
Post
101K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving the community of Malibu, California since 1946.

 https://malibutimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy