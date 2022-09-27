Read full article on original website
sanatogapost.com
Truck Through Guard Rail in New Hanover Accident
NEW HANOVER PA – Occupants of a pick-up truck, which went through a guard rail (at top) Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022) at 7:44 a.m. and off the east side of state Route 663 near Deep Creek Road, appeared to have escaped injury in the single-vehicle accident. Few official details...
abc27.com
Car accident on PA 222 leaves two dead, one injured
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A car accident on PA 222, near mile marker 43.2, left two people dead on Tuesday, Sept. 27, per a police report. Police officers reported a Hyundai sedan and a commercial truck stopped on opposite shoulders of the highway. The police’s investigation found that the sedan rear-ended the stopped truck, ejecting the two people in the sedan out of the car.
WGAL
Fatal crash kills two on Route 222 southbound in Lancaster County
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: Police say two people were killed and another person was injured Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Route 222 in East Cocalico Township, Lancaster County. The southbound lanes of the road were closed between the Turnpike interchange and the exit for Route 322...
Man, 49, died in Lehigh Valley plane crash, coroner says (UPDATE)
A 49-year-old man died in a fiery plane crash in Lehigh County involving an aircraft owned by a Lehigh Valley flight training business, authorities said Thursday. Proflite Aero LLC owned the 1968 Piper plane that crashed and caught fire Wednesday afternoon near a home on Keystone Road in Salisbury Township.
Two Killed In Crash On US Route 222 In Central PA: Police
Two people have died— one of which is possibly an infant— following a crash involving a tractor-trailer on US Route 222 on Tuesday, Sept. 27, authorities say. The crash happened between Exit: I-76 turnpike/PA 272 – PA Turnpike/Denver and Exit: US 322 – Blue Ball, according to PennDOT.
Driver Surrenders In Crash That Killed Lehigh Valley Cyclist, Dad Of 3
The driver wanted in the crash that claimed the life of a beloved husband and dad of three last spring has surrendered to authorities, the Lehigh County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday, Sept. 28. Anthony Rutch, 49, was arrested on charges of accidents involving death, homicide by vehicle, involuntary manslaughter,...
sanatogapost.com
Hit-And-Run Incident Reported in North Coventry
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A hit-and-run accident that North Coventry police said occurred in Kenilworth Park, near the pond parking lot, was reported Thursday (Sept. 29, 2022) on the department’s CrimeWatch website. Officers said a small tan-colored sedan was seen by a witness Sept. 22 (Thursday) at about...
Victim Of NJ Sports Bar Shooting, Chad Stuart, Becomes Organ Donor
The man shot in the head outside of a South Jersey bar allegedly by a former US Marine over the weekend has died, and his organs will save the lives of others, family members tell Daily Voice. Chad Stuart, 31, of Vineland, was pronounced brain dead on Sept. 24, his...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb
SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
Main Line Media News
Pottstown woman admits providing alcohol to teens involved in fatal North Coventry crash
NORRISTOWN — A Pottstown woman is awaiting her fate from a judge after she admitted to providing alcohol to four underage males at her residence shortly before the males, who she knew through her job as an athletic trainer at Owen J. Roberts High School, were involved in a fatal crash in North Coventry.
Crews battle 2-alarm fire at automotive garage in Robeson Township
Firefighters extinguished a fast moving fire that tore through a commercial building in Robeson Township Friday afternoon. Several fire companies from surrounding municipalities assisted in the 2 alarm blaze that broke out at an automotive garage located on Formstone Road. The fire broke out around 3:30pm. Heavy flames could be...
wellspan.org
WellSpan Health invests more than $30 million into behavioral health services responding to increase in mental health needs
Continuing to act on its mission to support comprehensive behavioral health services across South Central Pennsylvania, WellSpan Health announces two projects that will expand access to patients seeking this essential care. WellSpan Philhaven teams across the region annually serve 64,000 patients with behavioral health needs across WellSpan’s six counties. In order to meet the growing demand for services, more than $30 million will be invested at both the WellSpan Philhaven campus in Mt. Gretna and the WellSpan York Hospital campus in York as part of this effort.
All Lanes of the Pennsylvania Turnpike Are Closed in Bucks County, PA
This will cause gridlock this afternoon. If you normally travel down the Pennsylvania Turnpike for the evening commute, you won't be able to do that. An accident has closed the Westbound side of the roadway in Feasterville, Pa. It is closed as of 4:30 pm on Tuesday (September 27). The...
WFMZ-TV Online
Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian
Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
WGAL
Lancaster County company to send team to Florida to help with hurricane cleanup
It's going to take a long time to clean up from Hurricane Ian, and Susquehanna Valley companies are stepping up to provide relief to victims. ServPro is a company that specializes in restoration work. A team from Manheim, Lancaster County, will hit the road this weekend to help hurricane victims.
Pennsylvania city No. 2 best in U.S. for sober living: study
A recent study has found which cities in the U.S. are the best for sober living. And one of the absolute best happens to be located in Pennsylvania. SIMILAR STORIES: ‘The Mayor of Maple Avenue,’ episode 7 available: Will Shawn Sinisi find sobriety with the country’s ‘best’ rehab?
PhillyBite
5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania
- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
erienewsnow.com
Theme Announced for 2023 PA Farm Show
HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) -Jan 7, 2023 will mark the beginning of the 107th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show. Even though the show may be over 100 days away, preparation efforts start well in advance. “Planning started before the last farm show ended, lots of feedback on where we can improve,...
Kutztown University, KU Foundation Dedicates DeLight E. Breidegam Building: Headquarters of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center
Kutztown University and the KU Foundation hosted a dedication ceremony for the DeLight E. Breidegam Building: Headquarters of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center on Thursday, September 29, 2022. “As we cut this ribbon today and dedicate this facility, I wish to emphasize that our work as a museum and...
PhillyBite
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
