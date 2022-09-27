ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Heidelberg Township, PA

Truck Through Guard Rail in New Hanover Accident

NEW HANOVER PA – Occupants of a pick-up truck, which went through a guard rail (at top) Tuesday (Sept. 27, 2022) at 7:44 a.m. and off the east side of state Route 663 near Deep Creek Road, appeared to have escaped injury in the single-vehicle accident. Few official details...
NEW HANOVER TOWNSHIP, PA
Car accident on PA 222 leaves two dead, one injured

EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A car accident on PA 222, near mile marker 43.2, left two people dead on Tuesday, Sept. 27, per a police report. Police officers reported a Hyundai sedan and a commercial truck stopped on opposite shoulders of the highway. The police’s investigation found that the sedan rear-ended the stopped truck, ejecting the two people in the sedan out of the car.
EAST COCALICO TOWNSHIP, PA
South Heidelberg Township, PA
Hit-And-Run Incident Reported in North Coventry

NORTH COVENTRY PA – A hit-and-run accident that North Coventry police said occurred in Kenilworth Park, near the pond parking lot, was reported Thursday (Sept. 29, 2022) on the department’s CrimeWatch website. Officers said a small tan-colored sedan was seen by a witness Sept. 22 (Thursday) at about...
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
Berks coroner: Golfer killed by falling tree limb

SPRING TWP., Pa. — A father-son golf outing turned tragic in Berks County earlier this week. A falling tree limb struck a man as he sat in a golf cart at Manor Golf Course in Spring Township on Monday, according to Coroner John Fielding III. Fielding said the victim,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WellSpan Health invests more than $30 million into behavioral health services responding to increase in mental health needs

Continuing to act on its mission to support comprehensive behavioral health services across South Central Pennsylvania, WellSpan Health announces two projects that will expand access to patients seeking this essential care. WellSpan Philhaven teams across the region annually serve 64,000 patients with behavioral health needs across WellSpan’s six counties. In order to meet the growing demand for services, more than $30 million will be invested at both the WellSpan Philhaven campus in Mt. Gretna and the WellSpan York Hospital campus in York as part of this effort.
YORK, PA
Schuylkill County native living in Florida preps for Ian

Schuylkill County native Danny Dewald has been living in Cape Coral, south of Sarasota, for eight years, and he is already seeing some scary signs as Hurricane Ian approaches the Gulf Coast of Florida. "The water level is way lower than it usually is," Dewald said. Dewald, his son, and...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
5 Best Mexican Restaurants in Pennsylvania

- In Pennsylvania, you'll find plenty of great options for Mexican food. From Philadelphia's Tequilas to Harrisburg's Tres Hermanos to Pittsburgh's El Burro Comedor, there are several excellent choices. If you're looking for authentic Mexican food in a fun and casual atmosphere, try the following places. Tequilas in Philadelphia. If...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Theme Announced for 2023 PA Farm Show

HELLAM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (ErieNewsNow) -Jan 7, 2023 will mark the beginning of the 107th annual Pennsylvania Farm Show. Even though the show may be over 100 days away, preparation efforts start well in advance. “Planning started before the last farm show ended, lots of feedback on where we can improve,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Kutztown University, KU Foundation Dedicates DeLight E. Breidegam Building: Headquarters of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center

Kutztown University and the KU Foundation hosted a dedication ceremony for the DeLight E. Breidegam Building: Headquarters of the Pennsylvania German Cultural Heritage Center on Thursday, September 29, 2022. “As we cut this ribbon today and dedicate this facility, I wish to emphasize that our work as a museum and...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Best Tattoo Parlors in Pennsylvania

Pennsylvania has some great parlors if you're considering getting a tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works is a great choice for a custom tattoo. Famous Tattoo Works offers a variety of tattoo styles, including Japanese, black & grey, and cover-up tattoos. Gypsy Tattoo Parlor in Pittsburgh. If you're in Pittsburgh and looking...
PITTSBURGH, PA
