Burien, WA

districtadministration.com

Got cash? Seattle school board approves impossibly expensive teacher contract

Seattle teachers can finally rest easy now that their long-awaited contract has received approval by the school board… or can they?. On Wednesday, the Seattle School Board approved a three-year contract that turned out to be slightly more expensive than anticipated. By Aug. 31, 2025, when the contract expires, the district will have spent $231.18 million.
SEATTLE, WA
Axios

Omicron booster rates have "major gaps"

Demand for Omicron boosters is off to a slow start in the Seattle area. Driving the news: As of Monday, 6.8% of eligible King County residents had received a bivalent booster aimed at fighting the latest strains of COVID-19. That's a smaller percentage than local officials hoped for, said Kate...
KING COUNTY, WA
Burien, WA
Education
City
Pacific, WA
City
Burien, WA
Local
Washington Education
lynnwoodtoday.com

Council breaks silence on investigation of Lynnwood Councilmember Jim Smith

The Lynnwood City Council spent a large portion of its Sept. 26 business meeting discussing the findings of the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one...
LYNNWOOD, WA
seattlemedium.com

Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport

The Aviation commission has recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. Sea-Tac Airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, according to a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC). The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state. This is all part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050.
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?

In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
seattlemedium.com

Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼

The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
WASHINGTON STATE
KING-5

Seattle mayor announces $7.4 billion 2023-2024 budget proposal

SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the proposed budget for 2023-2024 on Tuesday. The budget totals approximately $7.4 billion, including $1.6 billion to the General Fund. In his address, Harrell said the city faced a $140 million revenue gap. He cited inflation and economic instability as some of...
SEATTLE, WA
NewsBreak
Education
gigharbornow.org

Kopachuck State Park renewal nearing, minus beach portion

Kopachuck State Park’s renovation will begin in early 2023, but work on the lower, beach area will be delayed. The park was re-envisioned for day use only after the campground area closed in 2011 as a safety precaution. Douglas fir trees had become infected with laminated root rot and hundreds were cut down.
GIG HARBOR, WA
dispatchnews.com

New Eatonville health clinic opens with full slate of patients

Eatonville Integrative Medicine clinic opened this summer and a large number of clients are keeping the new owners busy. The clinic, at 320 Center St. East, opened in August and is owned by physician assistant Melissa Bronoske and nurse practitioner Katy Palmer. They said they decided to open their own...
EATONVILLE, WA
seattlerefined.com

Mill Creek high school robotics team places 2nd in world competition

MILL CREEK, Wash. — A local high school robotics team placed second in a world invitational over the weekend. According to Everett Public Schools, Mill Creek's Jackson High School's squad claimed silver at the eighth annual Chezy Champs competition in San Jose, Calif, against 38 teams from around the world.
MILL CREEK, WA

