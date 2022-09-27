Read full article on original website
Got cash? Seattle school board approves impossibly expensive teacher contract
Seattle teachers can finally rest easy now that their long-awaited contract has received approval by the school board… or can they?. On Wednesday, the Seattle School Board approved a three-year contract that turned out to be slightly more expensive than anticipated. By Aug. 31, 2025, when the contract expires, the district will have spent $231.18 million.
This Is Washington State's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche releases the 2023 rankings for the best high schools in the Evergreen State.
Omicron booster rates have "major gaps"
Demand for Omicron boosters is off to a slow start in the Seattle area. Driving the news: As of Monday, 6.8% of eligible King County residents had received a bivalent booster aimed at fighting the latest strains of COVID-19. That's a smaller percentage than local officials hoped for, said Kate...
Pierce County Council Member Derek Young Retires from Politics for Unknown Future
Pierce County Councilmember and Chair Derek Young (D-7th, Gig Harbor) will leave the political stage when he completes his final term in January.
All Over The Map: Beloved Federal Way roller-skating rink saved by local non-profit
The big building housing a beloved roller-skating rink in Federal Way has just been purchased by a new owner. But, unlike most of these sad-sack local history stories about old bowling alleys closing or derelict theatres being demolished, this one has a happy ending. The news was first reported by...
Rainier Beach Celebrates Groundbreaking For New State Of The Art High School
Last week, a Seattle community had purpose to celebrate as Seattle Public Schools (SPS) broke ground on the new Rainier Beach High School project, which is being touted as being one of most green and state-of-the-art schools in the country. “This is an exciting moment,” says Rainier Beach High School...
Council breaks silence on investigation of Lynnwood Councilmember Jim Smith
The Lynnwood City Council spent a large portion of its Sept. 26 business meeting discussing the findings of the external investigation that was launched into allegations of racial and sexual discrimination by Councilmember Jim Smith in May of this year. The investigation, conducted by Haggard & Ganson LLP, substantiated one...
Three Sites Recommended For Next Airport
The Aviation commission has recommended three sites for Washington state’s next airport. Sea-Tac Airport serves about 50 million passengers a year, according to a study from the Puget Sound Regional Council (PSRC). The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state. This is all part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050.
Ready for a major airport south of Yelm Highway?
In less than two weeks, the State will choose one of three sites they want to create an airport the size of SeaTac. A location near Rainier in Thurston County is one of them. The State Legislature decided 'we' need a new airport to serve the expected 40 million passengers that SeaTac and Paine Field will not be able to handle. The consulting firm hired to choose the spots, Kimley-Horn, is specifically targeting rural, agricultural land. There are thousands of homes, farms, ranches and wildlands there.
Washington Healthcare Providers In Trouble ￼
The state has revoked and suspended licenses, certifications, and registrations of three healthcare providers. Information about healthcare providers is on the Washington State Department of Health’s website. People are asked to click on “Look up a health care provider license” in the “How Do I?” section of the Department of Health home page (doh.wa.gov).
Seattle mayor announces $7.4 billion 2023-2024 budget proposal
SEATTLE — Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell announced the proposed budget for 2023-2024 on Tuesday. The budget totals approximately $7.4 billion, including $1.6 billion to the General Fund. In his address, Harrell said the city faced a $140 million revenue gap. He cited inflation and economic instability as some of...
After years of sewage spills, King County settles tribal lawsuit, agrees to plant upgrades
In 2017, catastrophic failures at the West Point Treatment Plant in Discovery Park turned into one of the worst infrastructure disasters in the region’s history – sending 30 million gallons of untreated sewage into the Sound. The Department of Ecology fined King County and ordered improvements. But smaller...
Aviation Commission Recommends Three Sites for Washington Next Airport — Including One in Thurston County
The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites were chosen from a list...
Armed veteran patrols on sidewalk outside of North Thurston schools after Texas school shooting
LACEY, Wash. — Following the Uvalde, Texas school shooting in May, Anthony Triplett said his daughters asked what schools were doing to keep them safe. Triplett, an Army veteran, said not enough. Triplett, who was medically retired from the Army in 2018, decided he wanted to help, so he...
Kopachuck State Park renewal nearing, minus beach portion
Kopachuck State Park’s renovation will begin in early 2023, but work on the lower, beach area will be delayed. The park was re-envisioned for day use only after the campground area closed in 2011 as a safety precaution. Douglas fir trees had become infected with laminated root rot and hundreds were cut down.
New Eatonville health clinic opens with full slate of patients
Eatonville Integrative Medicine clinic opened this summer and a large number of clients are keeping the new owners busy. The clinic, at 320 Center St. East, opened in August and is owned by physician assistant Melissa Bronoske and nurse practitioner Katy Palmer. They said they decided to open their own...
King County Metro drivers concerned with crime, drug use on buses
SEATTLE — A suspect accused of bringing Molotov cocktails onto a Metro bus was charged in a King County court after prosecutors "rush filed" the case. The incident is part of a larger issue on local buses. Drivers say crime and drug use is only increasing. Driving through the...
Burien doctor caught performing unauthorized plastic surgeries, loses license
BURIEN, Wash. — The Washington State Medical Commission (WMC) has suspended the license of Dr. Kristine Brecht, a family practice doctor and cosmetic surgeon who state investigators caught carrying out plastic surgeries she had been ordered to stop performing. Brecht, whose practice was based in Burien, was sanctioned by...
Mill Creek high school robotics team places 2nd in world competition
MILL CREEK, Wash. — A local high school robotics team placed second in a world invitational over the weekend. According to Everett Public Schools, Mill Creek's Jackson High School's squad claimed silver at the eighth annual Chezy Champs competition in San Jose, Calif, against 38 teams from around the world.
Construction to shift lanes brings weekend closure of 520, permanent end for highway’s Arboretum onramp
The walking, running, and rolling trail along it will remain open but 520 across Lake Washington — “the world’s longest floating bridge” — will be closed in both directions this weekend as the project to replace the last western segment of the route and create a new Montlake lid continues.
