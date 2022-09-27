ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Never-Empty Nest: A Parent’s Survival Guide

Hoping your kids will move out someday? Yeah, me too. A month ago my youngest moved to another state and I thought, for the third time, that I’d have an empty nest. But no. Honestly, I was ambivalent about them moving away. As a single person, my kids have provided me with company, entertainment, and occasional flashes of drama. In short, I like having them around! But as they moved into their 20’s I was ready for something new.
