Read full article on original website
Related
My kids' teachers limit bathroom breaks. Turns out, these restrictive restroom-use policies are everywhere.
After their first day of school, both my kids told me they had teachers who were limiting bathroom breaks. Other parents have heard the same.
momcollective.com
The Never-Empty Nest: A Parent’s Survival Guide
Hoping your kids will move out someday? Yeah, me too. A month ago my youngest moved to another state and I thought, for the third time, that I’d have an empty nest. But no. Honestly, I was ambivalent about them moving away. As a single person, my kids have provided me with company, entertainment, and occasional flashes of drama. In short, I like having them around! But as they moved into their 20’s I was ready for something new.
Parents left furious after 30 children sent home from school because of wrong shoes
Parents of 30 students at Taverham High School in Norfolk have been left fuming after their kids were sent home on the first day of term for wearing ‘incorrect’ footwear. The school’s headteacher, Dr Roger Harris, confirmed pupils had been refused entry to a classroom on 6 September.
I’m a teacher, this is the time your child should go to bed on a school night depending on their age
GROWING up, we begged our parents to stay up past our bedtime. But you may be surprised to find out when a child's bedtime should be. According to a chart shared by a teacher at Wilson Elementary School, children should go to bed by a certain time... and it all depends on when they woke up.
IN THIS ARTICLE
I’m a mum-of-six and here’s the easy way I get my children to do their chores – it works every time
GETTING your children to help around the house and do their chores isn’t always easy. Whether they simply refuse to help out or take ages to be persuaded, it can feel very frustrating for already tired parents. But fear not, as one mum-of-six has revealed how she gets her...
Parents fuming as kids booted out of school for not wearing 'black enough' socks
Parents are fuming after a group of children were booted from school for not wearing ‘black enough’ socks. Headteacher Alun Ebenezer at The Deepings School in Lincolnshire defended the decision to remove the 50 students from their classes for not adhering to the strict dress code. On Monday...
Furious parents are describing a high school's rules as those like at a 'military boot camp'
Parents at a school in Bristol are furious over 'military boot camp' style rules that have been introduced for pupils since the start of term. Parents of pupils at Blaise High School in the city have even been protesting over the new 'regime' with many claiming they are already looking at moving their children to another school.
My husband and I are blind. Our blindness is not an issue to our kids, but it is to other parents.
I lost my vision in my early 20s after I caught a virus. My husband is also blind. We're raising two kids, and we've devised nonvisual ways to parent them that work for us. Parenting while blind is challenging, but what's more frustrating is other people's judgment of us.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
8 classes that should be required for all students before they hit adulthood
This article originally appeared on 03.25.22 I remember sitting in advanced algebra and trigonometry class in high school wondering if I was really ever going to use any of what I was learning. Math at that level meant nothing to me in a practical sense. I planned to study English and education to become an English teacher, so I couldn't imagine why I'd need to learn the ins and outs of trig. As it turned out, some of what I learned came in handy in the functions class I was required to take to fulfill my math requirement in college. But again, I found myself sitting in class with zero idea of why I was learning this level of math and suspecting that I was never going to actually use that knowledge in my adult life.
Kids with head lice don't need to leave school: report
Health experts at the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) say children don't have to be sent home from school if they have head lice. The Illinois-based association of pediatricians issued a clinical report on Monday, Sept. 26, which states lice are not a "health hazard" because they are not connected to disease and have a low transmission rate.
14 Parents Who Were Not Expecting To Encounter This Kind Of Comedy At Their Kids' Schools
School sure has changed since we were kids.
Phys.org
'There's only so far I can take them': Why teachers give up on struggling students who don't do their homework
Whenever "Gina," a fifth grader at a suburban public school on the East Coast, did her math homework, she never had to worry about whether she could get help from her mom. "I help her a lot with homework," Gina's mother, a married, mid-level manager for a health care company, explained to us during an interview for a study we did about how teachers view students who complete their homework versus those who do not.
Ponca City News
When grandparents become parents to their grandchildren
Body Grandparents often are very influential in the lives of their grandchildren, whether they provide occasional care, live close by or are far away. But what happens when grandparents assume the role of parent for their grandchildren? Becoming a parent to a grandchild means taking on an important new role in life.
Advice | My Child Hates Elementary School
My daughter is in first grade and we are having severe difficulties with her attendance in school. She cries every single morning when we are trying to get her ready. She is very quiet in class and barely interacts with the other children. When she comes home, we can see that she has barely eaten any of her lunch, and she complains of headaches and stomach aches. She was homeschooled for kindergarten, so I know she is more than capable. What is going on here? How can we help her to have a better transition into first grade?
momcollective.com
How to Support Grieving Parents :: Pregnancy & Infant Loss Awareness
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 7) October. Balloon Fiesta. Spooky season. Fall. Halloween. All the pumpkin things. These are all images that pop into my head when I think of October. For anyone who has experienced the loss of a child, it is also a time to remember our babies. October is Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
momcollective.com
Ultimate Guide to Rainy Day Activities for Kids
When severe weather hits, whether it’s rain, hurricane conditions, thunderstorms or showers, it leaves us stuck at home with the kids and looking for activities to do. While it’s easy to zone out in front of the television or play video games all day, there are plenty of creative things to do that can keep your children entertained that don’t involve screentime. Here’s a roundup of our favorite activities (kid and mom approved)!
Kids With Lice Should Stay In School According To New Guidance
It’s hard not to freak out when your kids get head lice. Catching a glimpse of an actual live bug scurrying through your kid’s hair is never a good moment, and your first impulse might be to carefully run caution tape around your house and then burn everything to the ground.
dallasexpress.com
Pediatric Association: Kids With Lice Should Stay in School
For the first time since 2015, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) has updated its guidance on head lice. The AAP pointed to new medications that have been approved and devised a new algorithm for managing child patients, particularly in relation to school attendance and screening. One important point the...
storyboardmemphis.org
When it comes to parenting trends, who’s right and who’s wrong?
From bookstore shelves to TikTok, tips and tricks for parents are everywhere we look. Which is great, because children don’t come with instructions, and it’s completely normal for us as parents to feel uncertain and to question our parenting skills. The desire to share parenting experiences and advice...
familyeducation.com
All My Friends Have Kids and I'm an Empty Nester
A baby? In my mid-20s? Nope. No way. That was something I never saw happening for me. But then I got married — to a man 10 years older than me. His friends all had kids. And it was pretty clear that he wanted one of his own. So,...
Comments / 2