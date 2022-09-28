ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Dorado, KS

Sheriff: Man arrested after 68 dogs seized at Kansas home

SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged animal cruelty and seized dozens of dogs. On September 23, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to check the welfare of several dogs located at 1076 West 120th Avenue in rural Conway Springs, according to the sheriff's office. The...
SUMNER COUNTY, KS
Kansas police recruit officer accused of criminal threat

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a police recruit in connection with an alleged criminal threat. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday the Wichita Police Department responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 1700 block of South Beech Street in Wichita, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
WICHITA, KS
Quick action by police saved Kansas man after knife attack

SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a disturbance and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a disturbance with weapon call in the 1600 block of N. Pennsylvania in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. 911 operators had received a call...
WICHITA, KS
Junction City, KS
