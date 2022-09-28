Read full article on original website
Sheriff: Man arrested after 68 dogs seized at Kansas home
SUMNER COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man for alleged animal cruelty and seized dozens of dogs. On September 23, Sheriff Deputies were dispatched to check the welfare of several dogs located at 1076 West 120th Avenue in rural Conway Springs, according to the sheriff's office. The...
Kansas police recruit officer accused of criminal threat
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a police recruit in connection with an alleged criminal threat. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday the Wichita Police Department responded to a domestic violence disturbance in the 1700 block of South Beech Street in Wichita, according to Office Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on...
Quick action by police saved Kansas man after knife attack
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a disturbance and have a suspect in custody. Just before 7 p.m. Monday, police were dispatched to a disturbance with weapon call in the 1600 block of N. Pennsylvania in Wichita, according to Officer Chad Ditch. 911 operators had received a call...
8th Judicial District Nominating Commission seeks nominations to fill district magistrate judge vacancy
TOPEKA—The 8th Judicial District Nominating Commission is seeking nominations to fill a district magistrate judge vacancy in Morris County. The vacancy will be created when Judge Margaret White retires January 1, 2023. The 8th Judicial District is composed of Dickinson, Geary, Marion, and Morris counties. Justice Caleb Stegall, the...
