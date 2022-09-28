Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
'Lane County's Stand Down' wraps up event in assisting veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — The ‘Lane County Stand Down’ wrapped up earlier Friday at the Lane Events Center, with free resources like clothes and medical services. More than 250 people were also able to get services like haircuts, eye exams, and a dental check-up. There were also three...
mckenzieriverreflectionsnewspaper.com
Opponents plan lake removal rally
LEABURG: People who don't think removing Leaburg Dam and the lake it created are planning to make a public showing. Organizers of a "Save the Lake" petition say they've gathered around 800 signatures and are inviting the public to show up on Sunday, October 16th. Those that do are being asked to launch boats, kayaks, and paddleboards for a float on the lake at 3 p.m. People who don't take to the water can join a march across the dam.
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
kezi.com
New Scottsburg Bridge dedicated at ODOT ceremony
SCOTTSBURG, Ore. -- The Oregon Department of Transportation dedicated the newly-rebuilt Scottsburg Bridge at a small ceremony Thursday, with several speakers highlighting the importance of the bridge. The Scottsburg Bridge is an important connection between two sides of the Umpqua River on Highway 38 between Elkton and Reedsport. The replacement...
nbc16.com
Lane County Veteran's Stand Down happening Friday; free bus transportation available
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A Veteran’s Stand Down will be held at the Lane County Events Center Friday, September 30. Gates open at 6:00 a.m. with breakfast served at 7:00 a.m. Services that may be available to veterans at the Stand Down include:. Veterans Services / Agencies. Veterans...
State Senator Weighs in on Lottery Issues
The Skanner’s article on Sept. 25, 2022, “Lottery Misses Mark on Minorities’ Fair Share,” caught the attention of some state representatives and senators, in particular, Sen. James Manning of Eugene. Manning has voiced concerns about the Lottery’s special treatment of two of its managers who have moved from Oregon to other states.
WWEEK
Arcimoto, Maker of Electric Three-Wheeled Vehicles, Cuts Jobs as Stock Dives
Arcimoto, the Eugene-based maker of three-wheeled electric vehicles, says it will use a combination of layoffs and furloughs to slash payroll expenses by one-third as its formerly high-flying stock speeds toward zero. Shares of the company, once one of the most valuable in Oregon, last traded at $1.39, down from...
WWEEK
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Failure to Accommodate Civilly Committed Patients
Three Oregon hospital systems today sued Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleging that OHA is failing to meet its legal obligation to serve Oregonians who have been civilly committed. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth jointly brought the lawsuit in federal...
klcc.org
Roseburg Resources responds to locals' outcry over recent spraying near Deadwood
A wood products company says recent spraying activity near Deadwood was carried out with advance notice and in compliance with safety regulations. Several Deadwood residents contacted KLCC last week, saying workers with Roseburg Resources were spraying near their community without notifying them via the Forest activity Electronic Reporting and Notification System, or FERNS.
hh-today.com
Answering a question on Highway 20
That’s the kind of cockeyed photo of a highway feature you get when you try to photograph it at 45 miles an hour, holding a little camcorder out the sunroof without being able to see the viewfinder. Commuters on Highway 20 between Albany and Corvallis will recognize this thing....
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire camp receives visit from Governor Kate Brown
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — Governor Brown made her way to Oakridge Thursday to speak with fire officials at the Cedar Creek Fire incident command post. Governor Brown was briefed on the current status of the Cedar Creek Fire. But some people are wondering why she made the trip now -...
kezi.com
Yoncalla residents without water after water line burst, restoration in progress
YONCALLA, Ore. -- An issue with the water distribution system in Yoncalla has authorities scrambling to restore service. "Our water line at our water treatment plant burst," said city administrator Jennifer Bragg. That left a "60-foot crater" in the ground, officials said. Crews have been working throughout since Thursday to...
eugeneweekly.com
Up in Smoke
To say there’s a lot of weed in the Oregon market right now is an understatement. With about five million pounds of cannabis grown in 2021, that’s enough for every person — and child — to have their own 1.25 pounds of weed, according to Dan Isaacson, co-owner of the cannabis company One Gro, which grows and packages bulk products for consumers.
kezi.com
Eugene firework ban is said to have big impact on local non-profit's revenue
EUGENE, Ore. -- After city councilors voted to ban all fireworks in Eugene, some local non-profits are sharing their side of the story, unhappy with how this decision could impact business. Aaron Taylor, the owner of Factory Fireworks Outlet, has sold fireworks throughout Eugene and Springfield since 1992. But it's...
kezi.com
Eugene fireworks ban decided
EUGENE, Ore. -- City councilors voted 6-2 to ban all fireworks within city limits. At 7:30 p.m. on September 26, Council members met and after a long meeting the majority ruled. You won't be able to sell, use, light, detonate or display any sort of firework anywhere in the city. This includes the Fourth of July and New Year's.
klcc.org
Many elderly Lane County residents need personal help finding a COVID booster clinic
Lane County Public Health is asking the community to help elderly neighbors and friends who might need assistance finding out where to go to get the new Omicron-specific COVID booster. The COVID Call Center gets more than 300 contacts each week, mostly from senior citizens wanting to know where they...
focushillsboro.com
Promoter Of A Country Music Festival Admits Fraud. What Was The Matter?
This year saw the cancellation of three country music events in the states of Oregon and Idaho, and it wasn’t due to the epidemic. Allegedly, payments to the vendors who set up shop at the Country Crossing Music Festival, which was most recently hosted at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in southeast Oregon, were not made. The Linn County officials decided to revoke the permit for the Willamette Country Music Festival in Brownsville because of the lax security and excessive drinking that occurred there.
nbc16.com
Crews respond to fire west of Sutherlin, estimated at 40-50 acres
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — Crews are battled a fire in Douglas County Wednesday and expected to continue the fight into the night. Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, crews from the Douglas Forest Protective Association (DFPA), Coos Forest Protective Association (CFPA), and local resource fire suppression crews responded to a wildland fire, which officials are calling the Cougar Creek Fire.
kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
nbc16.com
'Stand Down' event Friday in Eugene helps give back to veterans
EUGENE, Ore. — Giving back to veterans is the idea behind the Lane County Stand Down, which happens Friday at the Lane Events Center. The event offers free resources to any vet that needs them. Our newsroom met one man who has been giving back for years. Chuck Parnell...
